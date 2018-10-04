The Buzz 10/4/18

JUMP Returns The fourth annual Japan-U.S. Military Program (JUMP) will take place at the National Naval Aviation Museum, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.

JUMP connects past and present service members, families and government employees who have served at U.S. military bases in Japan. They have contributed to the unique alliance between the two countries, a relationship of unprecedented strategic and historical significance.

This event is free and open to the public, regardless of military service. The program will begin at 1 p.m. in the Blue Angels Atrium, followed by a reception on the USS Cabot flight deck until 4 p.m.

Featured speakers will include the Honorable Kenji Hirata, consul general of the Consulate General of Japan in Miami; Ambassador James Zumwalt, CEO of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA; and Commander Barnet Harris, commanding officer of Training Squadron Three (VT-3) at NAS Whiting Field.

Japanese cultural displays will include performances of Japanese taiko drums and shakuhachi bamboo flute. Before the program, visitors can browse “reunion” tables of memorabilia from U.S. bases at Okinawa, Sasebo, Iwakuni, Yokosuka, Atsugi and Misawa.

Launched in 2015, JUMP is a collaborative effort between Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA, the Embassy of Japan in the United States and the National Association of Japan-America Societies. By building relationships and providing opportunities for service members to engage with each other, JUMP offers a robust foundation for sustaining the solid alliance and relationship that exists between the U.S. and Japan. The National Naval Aviation Museum has hosted JUMP in Pensacola since 2015, in coordination with the Japan-America Society of Northwest Florida.

Reservations are appreciated but not required. For more information, email info@jasnwfl.org or visit jasnwfl.org.

Yes on 3 Voters in Charge, the political committee sponsoring the Yes on 3 campaign, last week announced its Florida Panhandle leadership committee, which will be chaired by Collier Merrill and Jerry Maygarden. The other committee members from Escambia County include Sheriff David Morgan, State Rep. Clay Ingram and Mayor Ashton Hayward.

Amendment 3 ensures that Florida voters shall have the exclusive right to decide whether to authorize casino gambling in the State of Florida. Recent polling shows that more than 70 percent of Florida voters support this amendment. Amendment 3 enjoys bipartisan support and has been endorsed by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida League of Women Voters and the Florida Conference of the NAACP, among others.

“We are thrilled to have the support of so many pillars of the community for this important amendment,” said Voters in Charge Chairman John Sowinski. “For most of our lifetimes, decisions about casino gambling were left up to the voters. It is past time to return that right to Floridians and take it away from politicians and special interest groups in Tallahassee.”

For more information about the Yes on 3 campaign, visit votersincharge.org.

Civic Success James Fallows, author and correspondent for The Atlantic, last week at CivicCon offered to the audience of over 100 people what his travels have shown were the three critical ingredients to civic success.

Fallows and his wife, Deborah, spent several years traveling across the country visiting small towns and medium-sized cities. They sought to gain insights into the real pulse of the nation. The couple’s book on the venture, “Our Towns, A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America,” was a national bestseller.

According to Fallows’ research, the three keys to civic success are:

•Engagement. “It has to be more than sitting before a screen,” said Fallows. “There needs to be a face-to-face connection.”

•A clear-eyed assessment of assets and liabilities. Fallows talked about not trying to be something unrealistic—beyond the communities capabilities—but he also pointed out how some communities have embraced their weaknesses and used them as motivation to improve.

•Economic vitality that has more than natural inclusiveness. He said, “You have to make people feel welcomed here.”

CivicCon is a speaker series hosted by the Studer Community Institute and News Journal to encourage civic conversations on ways to make Pensacola a better place. Past speakers have included former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy, retired U.S. Senator Bob Graham and Strong Towns founder Chuck Marohn.

Politics With Jazz Santa Rosa County Democratic Black Caucus will host its second annual Blue Jazz Brunch, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Skopelos New World Landing. The Calvin Jasper Jazz Trio will be featured.

Speakers include Dr. Jennifer Zimmerman, candidate for Congress, and other candidates. Attendees will enjoy a full brunch buffet and have door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.

Funds raised from the event will support Democratic candidates, SRCDBC’s voter education and Get Out the Vote activities, and their annual Holiday Adopt-A-Family program for needy families in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties. Tickets for the event are $40 and are available online at srcdbc.org.

Call for Vendors Downtown Milton is reviving its farmers market and wants vendors. Formerly known as the Riverwalk Market, the new Main Street Market will bring the best of local produce, food, arts and crafts to Milton. Relocating from the Riverwalk area to the more visible city parking lot located at 6850 Caroline St. in the heart of Downtown Milton.

Vendors may apply for a space at the Main Street Market by contacting Main Street Milton. A 10-foot by 10-foot vending spot is $25 per market date. Space is limited.

The Main Street Market will be held on the first Saturday of the month in October, November and December from 8 a.m.-noon. For the fall, those dates are Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. The Market will resume in the spring. For details, contact Stephen Prestesater, sprestesater@miltonfl.org.

The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce is also calling for art vendors for the 2018 Art & Wine Festival being held Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. The festival will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The selection committee is seeking 25 artists to show/sell original works of art. Application forms can be downloaded at pensacolabeachchamber.com/event/art-wine-festival/. Photos of art items must be submitted with the application, or it must include directions to a website where the artwork items can be viewed. Deadline for applying is Oct. 9. All entries are $100 for a 10-foot by 10-foot tent space. Include a check or money order payable to Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce with the completed application and mail to Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce, 7 Casino Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561.

Mark Your Calendars Tuesday, Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote for those who wish to cast a ballot in the Nov. 6 General Election. New registrations must be completed and received or postmarked no later than Oct. 9 for them to be effective for the Nov. 6 election. Address changes can be made after the books close. If you are unsure of your registration status, visit escambiavotes.com and click Am I Registered? to check.

The Escambia County Waste Services Department will host the next Regional Roundup 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 13, at Blue Angels Elementary School, 1551 Dog Track Rd. Regional Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle, free of charge. For more details, email wasteservices@myescambia.com.