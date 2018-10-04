Xaris Brings Folk to The Garden

by Sarah Mc Wilson

18-year-old folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Xaris Waltman takes the stage Saturday, Oct. 6, at From the Ground Up Community Garden. Her solo performance kicks off a season of intimate, outdoor Music Under the Stars performances.

Named after the Greek word for grace, Xaris (pronounced Karis, like Paris with a K) carries a graceful honesty and youthfulness in her voice, matched with a depth of storytelling and musicality. Though guitar is her primary instrument, she also plays harmonica, banjo and the Irish Penny Whistle. She also recently added the fiddle to her repertoire.

A Gulf Breeze native, Waltman grew up playing music and is no stranger to the stage. “I started writing songs in middle school,” she said. “And I think along with that came me wanting to share my songs with people.”

When performing, Waltman plays both original songs and old traditional 19th-century folk songs that she has reworked to make her own. She cites inspiration from the songwriting of Bob Dylan, alongside other past and current names, including Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings, Elizabeth Cotten, Doc Watson, Townes Van Zandt, The Carter Family, Hank Williams and Joan Baez.

Waltman’s own songwriting inspiration comes from people—the stories and the experiences of fellow humans. “I find mystery in people’s lives, and I find myself romanticizing details about that mystery I see,” she said. “I think it’s a mix of that and new love. New love is one of the greatest inspirations if there ever was one.”

For Waltman, playing music is not only a big part of her heart and passion; ultimately, it flows out of her as the result of a deeper need. “It’s a need to create, more than anything. It just happens. If I’m not creating, I get so sad,” she said.

“Music is my heart, my passion, my way of supporting myself and my way of expressing myself. It holds so much weight in my life and in my soul. Behind love, music is the most spiritual thing in this life. I’m thankful I get to be part of the noise.”

As part of her live musical performances, Waltman invites the element of storytelling.

“Storytelling is a creative outlet that I explore. It goes hand in hand with my music. I learned it from older folk singers I’ve met throughout the years. The stories of the songs, and how they came to be, are as much a part of the shows as the songs are,” she said.

Waltman has had the opportunity to play for a diverse mix of crowds, including a nation-wide television audience. Last fall, she was on-screen as part of Season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice,” an experience that affirmed the mainstream world of pop music is not for her.

“I don’t really enjoy Hollywood and the glitz and glamor of it all,” she said. “I enjoy being able to have full creative rein in my music and my life. I’m glad I did it, though, since it taught me that. And I met some very good friends during my month out in LA.”

Since her time in Los Angeles, Waltman has been touring on and off, including a solo Midwest tour this summer. Before that, she spent time in the Carolinas.

Regardless of what stage she finds herself on, for Waltman, playing music has a resounding effect.

“Playing music brings me the strongest emotions. It almost puts me in a trance. I feel numb to real life, only attentive to the song and what I’m relaying to the audience,” she said.

This will be her first performance at From the Ground Up Community Garden. For all Music Under the Stars events, garden guests are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and are invited to bring a beverage of choice, along with a chair to sit in. Popcorn, drinks and garden merchandise will be available for purchase before and during the event.

Proceeds from Music Under the Stars concerts go to benefit From the Ground Up Community Garden, a project of The Hive, a corporate social responsibility program of Innisfree Hotels.

XARIS

WHAT: Music Under the Stars with Xaris

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 (Gates open at 6:30 p.m.)

WHERE: From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St.

COST: $10

DETAILS: facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden or fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

Learn more about and listen to Xaris at xarisofficial.com or follow @xarismusic on Instagram.

