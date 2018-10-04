For A Good Cause

By Jennifer Leigh

Head to chizuko this weekend to dance and buy books—in that order.

On Saturday, wear your best kitty cat costume and dance under the blue lights to help benefit stray cats in the area.

“We have been caring for the neighborhood cats around chizuko for a while now,” said owner Jess Laws. “Our goal is to spay and neuter as many as we can. It’s getting expensive, so I thought a benefit would be the perfect way to help with costs.”

Laws said she also wanted to support local organizations, such as Animal Allies and Pensacola Humane Society, which have helped their neighborhood cats.

A dance party was the first idea that came to mind, Laws said.

“And, of course, I had to put a twist on it, so why not have everyone dress as cats?” she said. “chizuko is the perfect venue for an event like this because we are constantly trying to evoke the inner child in everyone.”

Laws promised you can expect cat-themed songs. DJ Hot Lobster and Cliccbait, both from Mobile, will be spinning records, plus local Turnicut will be sharing his beatboxing skills. Local sweethearts Cookie and Cake will also be performing alongside Action Dog. And the sketch comedy group Kitty Get a Job has a surprise in store. Of course, if you can’t make it to the dance party, you can learn more about helping animals in need at ecaafl.org and pensacolahumane.org.

After you dance the night away (and get a good night’s sleep) head back to chizuko on Sunday for the $1 book sale to benefit Food Not Bombs, an organization aimed at sharing free vegan and vegetarian food. Kevin Hinds, the event coordinator, did a similar event in the past and decided to host another one. It’s a “win-win,” he said.

“I just happened to realize how many books I had around the house that I would probably never read again and wondered how many friends also had a surplus,” Hinds added.

“Since there’s not typically a lot of resale value, I figured why not put them to use. Also, I can’t think of many situations that are better than being surrounded by books and people to talk about them with.”

Laws said she enjoys sharing chizuko’s space for a greater cause, whether it be spaying and neutering cats or feeding people in need.

“We have a great space and a loyal following that is just as eager to help as we are,” she said. “Personally, I am only satisfied with my work and my success when I am helping others.”

CATURDAY DANCE PARTY

WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: $5, benefits local animal shelters

CHARITY BOOK SALE

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: $1 per book, proceeds benefit Food Not Bombs

DETAILS: facebook.com/chizukopensacola