Take Your Pick

By Jennifer Leigh

Even if it doesn’t quite feel like it yet, it’s fall. And it’s time to start decorating accordingly.

You could opt for a real, live pumpkin. And then let it sit on your front porch way past Christmas. Or you can pick a handcrafted glass pumpkin that doesn’t require any carving.

The Strong Street Studio Annual Pumpkin Party is celebrating its 12th year. The event gets “bigger and better” every year, said glass artist Scott Novota.

“When a close friend first asked for a glass pumpkin, I had no idea it would ever take off quite so much,” Novota said. “What started off as friends and family in the backyard has turned into hundreds of people, some traveling to get here every year.”

Strong Street Studio is a family-run business owned by Novota. His brother, Ryan, is the shop technician and assistant glass blower, and his wife, Molli, runs the business end.

Each year, there are the repeat customers who return for their annual glass pumpkin. They become part of the Strong Street Studio extended family in a way.

“We hear stories about dirty Santa pumpkin gifts, the display on the living room table and the collection on the mantle,” Novota said. “It’s become a great bonding time for our friends and family too, something we all look forward to participating in and seeing just how happy customers are to find the ‘perfect pumpkin.’”

While the Pumpkin Party typically falls in October, Novota said his customers sometimes opt to leave their glass pumpkins on display all year round—something you can’t do with the real deal.

The pumpkins are unique works of art. No two are the same, varying in size, shape and color. Designs start at $20. You can peruse the patch as Novota and his brother do live glass blowing demonstrations.

Novota said he does have favorites among his creations, but he doesn’t mind sharing.

“We name (the favorites) on the price tags if they really remind us of something specific,” he said. “Those are always fun to see who gets them and notices the name. It is a little game the staff plays as they all name at least one and we get to see who finds it.”

And if you’re looking for other holiday decorations, Strong Street Studio has you covered. During the winter months, you can find glass Christmas trees, Santas and more.

“We never really stop,” he told Inweekly.

STRONG STREET STUDIO ANNUAL PUMPKIN PARTY

WHEN: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7

WHERE: Strong Street Studio, 109 N. A St.

COST: Free admission, pumpkins start at $20

DETAILS: facebook.com/strongstreetstudio