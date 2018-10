Calendar 10/4/18

THURSDAY 10.4

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

LA LECHE LEAGUE 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

NATIONAL TACO DAY AT RED FISH BLUE FISH 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PEAT AND PEARLS: A CELEBRATION OF SCOTCH AND OYSTERS 5 p.m. $25-$325. Downtown Pensacola. peatandpearls.com

ATLAS BEVERAGE CLASS 5 and 7 p.m. $20 per person. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

RADIOLIVE 6 p.m. $10. Chris Alvarado, Hiroya Tsukamoto and Peter Karp. Museum of Commerce, 201 Zaragoza St. radiolive.org

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

WSRE’S STUDIOAMPED 7 p.m. Free. Roadside Glorious. Jean and Paul Amos Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

DRAKE BELL WITH THE REVELRIES 7 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

RUNGE STRINGS 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

INTO THE WOODS 7:30 p.m. $17. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SONIC GRAFITTI, CAPSULE HOTEL, DEADBUGGS 9 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

FRIDAY 10.5

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACOLA MAYOR’S CUP GOLF CLASSIC 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Osceola Golf Course, 300 Tonawanda Drive.

FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HOW TO NAVIGATE THE HOLIDAYS 5:30 p.m. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. beawildlemon.com

PEAT AND PEARLS: A CELEBRATION OF SCOTCH AND OYSTERS 6 p.m. $25-$325. Downtown Pensacola. peatandpearls.com

FIRST FRIDAY AT BAREHAND COLLECTIVE 6-9 p.m. Various local vendors. Barehand Collective, 2370 N. Palafox. facebook.com/barehandco

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

WSRE’S STUDIOAMPED 7 p.m. Free. Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival Showcase. Jean and Paul Amos Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

ZOSO: THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE 7 p.m. $12. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

INTO THE WOODS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SATURDAY 10.6

SANTA ROSA ISLAND TRIATHLON 7 a.m. Casino Beach Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. santarosaislandtriathlon.com

PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COMMUNITY YARD SALE 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Vickrey Center, 2130 Summit Blvd.

PAWS IN THE PARK 8-11 a.m. $6 per carload. Big Lagoon State Park, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway. friendsofpensacolastateparks.org

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. National Seashore – Naval Live Oaks, 1801 Gulf Breeze Parkway, and South end of Bob Sikes Bridge, 400 Pensacola Beach Blvd. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

PEANUT FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Gabbert Farm, 3604 Pine Level Church Road.

STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA GREAT DANE RESCUE’S ANNUAL DANETOBER FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Seville Square. facebook.com/nwflgdr

THE PERFECT MILE 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Race and block party. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

ART, WINE AND JAZZ FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children. Pensacola Improv Center, 375 N. Pace Blvd.

STRONG STREET STUDIO ANNUAL PUMPKIN PARTY Noon-6 p.m. Free admission, pumpkins start at $20. Strong Street Studio, 109 N. A St. facebook.com/strongstreetstudio

COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com

SATURN COLLECTION TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY 1-5 p.m. Miles Antique Mall, 5109 Bayou Blvd. facebook.com/saturncollection

PENSACOLA OPERA ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE MASTER CLASS 2-5 p.m. Free. Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona. pensacolaopera.com

GHOSTS AND GRAVEYARD TOUR 5:30 p.m. $20. 610 N. Spring St.

PEAT AND PEARLS: A CELEBRATION OF SCOTCH AND OYSTERS 6 p.m. $25-$325. Downtown Pensacola. peatandpearls.com

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS WITH XARIS 7-9 p.m. $10-$12. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

ERIC JOHNSON AH VIA MUSICOM TOUR 7 p.m. $22-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

INTO THE WOODS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

IMPROVABLE CAUSE 10:30 p.m. $11. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUNDAY 10.7

PENSACOLA HALF MARATHON 7 a.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar Ave. runpensacola.devpress.guru

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

PEANUT FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Gabbert Farm, 3604 Pine Level Church Road.

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

STRONG STREET STUDIO ANNUAL PUMPKIN PARTY Noon-6 p.m. Free admission, pumpkins start at $20. Strong Street Studio, 109 N. A St. facebook.com/strongstreetstudio

YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

FAMILY FRIENDLY IMPROV CLASS 2:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PEAT AND PEARLS: A CELEBRATION OF SCOTCH AND OYSTERS 3 p.m. $25-$325. Downtown Pensacola. peatandpearls.com

INTO THE WOODS 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BIRDS & BREW 5 p.m. Pensacola Bay Brewery, 225 E. Zaragoza St.

BLUES ON THE BAY 6-8 p.m. Free. Cat Rhodes and The Truth. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

MONDAY 10.8

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. Sweet potato samosas with pear chutney, garam masala with roasted Brussels sprouts and lemon aioli and apple tart with fig glaze. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com

RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TUESDAY 10.9

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12 per person. V. Paul’s, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

PROJECT PAT CHEESE-N-DOPE TOUR 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).

UWF SINGERS CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

WEDNESDAY 10.10

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SUSHI 101 HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

FIRST CITY ART CENTER 12TH ANNUAL PUMPKIN PARTY Preview party 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, $20-$25. Glass pumpkin patch open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. First City Art Center, 1040 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

Current Exhibits

MEET ME IN MY DREAMS On view through Oct. 5. Photos from Mary Anne Mitchell. Pensacola State College Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

WATERSHED On view through Oct. 5. Photos from Jeff Rich. Pensacola State College Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

EXTRAORDINAIRE ART EXHIBIT On view through Oct. 8. Featuring the art of Marion Hawks, Jeanne McGrath, Marcia Moritz, Nikki Strahota, and Bill Chambers. Quayside Gallery, 17 Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

THE PALETTE SHOW On view through Oct. 19. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

STRANGER THINGS On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

TOUCH…DON’T TOUCH On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

SUNFLOWERS AND THE NATURE OF BEING On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

EVERYTHING THAT SOUNDS IN THE FOREST: CONTEMPORARY ART OF PERUVIAN AMAZON On view through Oct. 21. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CULTURAL COMMODITIES: THE TRANSFORMATION OF AFRICAN SPIRITUAL OBJECTS On view through Oct. 27. The Art Gallery at UWF, 11000 University Parkway.

ICONS OF PENSACOLA On view through Oct. 31. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

ART AMONG FRIENDS On view through Nov. 12. The Wright Place, 6 E. Wright St.

STONE’S THROW: ON BORDERS, BOUNDARIES, AND THE BEYOND On view through Jan. 11. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for art

DocuFlorida II: Projections and Prints Established, emerging and nascent artists and photographers are invited to submit their digital image files to the DocuFlorida II: Projections and Prints Open Call For Artists. All open call images selected for exhibition will be digitally projected and may include video, digitally-captured images and scanned images from film. Submissions should address the environment in the rural and/or urban landscapes of the region. Submission fee is $10 for Pensacola Museum of Art members and $20 for nonmembers. Send file links to pmoasubmissions@gmail.com by Oct. 14. Limit to three submissions. For more information and specific guidelines, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

​CUBED Luminous The Pensacola Museum of Art is accepting art submissions for silent digital works to CUBED Luminous, a four day and night outdoor digital art festival consisting of one 18-foot tall LED mega cube and four 8-foot by 8-foot cubes with 16 laser projectors. Digital works include video shorts, short animations, animated GIFs, split depth GIFs, perfect loops, cinemagraphs and digital stills.

CUBED Luminous will take place at the University of West Florida Historic Trust Museum Plaza in downtown Pensacola, Florida on the closing weekend of Foo Foo Fest, Nov. 8-11, 2018. Open Call Artists are eligible to submit up to three silent digital works through Oct. 5. Artists are encouraged to respond to the theme of liveness and luminosity. Juried artists’ work will also be shown on the Pensacola Museum of Art website as part of the festival archive. Works may be on view in day and nighttime hours. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org

ArtFields ArtFields, an event in Lake City, S.C., is accepting art submissions from 12 different states, including Florida. Up to 400 artists will be invited to exhibit to compete in ArtFields 2019 for awards and cash prizes. The event will be held from April 26 through May 4. Submissions are open through Nov. 5. Selected artists will be notified in December. For more information and to submit artwork, visit artfieldssc.org.

———————————————————————————————————-



Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.



LIVE MUSIC



THURSDAY 10.4

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

PENSACOLA BEACH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

RONNIE LEVINE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

AUGIE AND COMPANY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 10.5

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

PENSACOLA BEACH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

REGGIE STARRETT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JOHN HART 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH HORSE 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 10.6

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

REGGIE STARETT 12-3 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PENSACOLA BEACH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

PLATINUM PREMIER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JOHN HART 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH HORSE 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 10.7

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

RICHARD MADDEN Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

JAZZABOUTS AT AMERICAN LEGION POST 240 3-6 p.m. $10 per family. American Legion Post 240, 8666 Gulf Beach Hwy.

LIVE MUSIC 5-8:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

JIM SLOAN 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

PENSACOLA BEACH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOSING SUNLIGHT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 10.8

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.

LYON’S LIMOZINE 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. $10-$12. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 10.9

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 7 p.m. Feat. Miguel Aldahondo. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CODY COLLINS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Gino Rosaria. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

MASON HENDERSON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



WEDNESDAY 10.10

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

BEN PARSONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

CHARLIE ROBERTS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

LATIN DANCE NIGHT WITH DJ DAVID C AND ZONA LIBRA LATIN BAND 7 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com