Best of the Coast 2018—Complete Winners List

Best Non-Profit
Winner: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida
A HOPE for Santa Rosa County FL, Inc.
Council on Aging of West Florida
Gulf Coast Kid’s House
Best Charity Event
Winner: Justice Jog (Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz Justice Foundation)
Chocolate Fest (Gulf Coast Kid’s House)
Rat Pack Reunion (Council on Aging of West Florida)
Winter Wonder Ride (onbikes Pensacola)
Best Volunteer
Winner: Michelle Salzman (Escambia County PTA)
Donna Doup (Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz Justice Foundation)
Haley Morrissette (Black Women Empower Collective)
Walker Wilson (Onbikes Pensacola)
Best Place to Work
Winner: Navy Federal Credit Union
Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
Council on Aging of West Florida
Studer Group
Best Boss
Winner: Debbie Ritchie (Studer Group)
John Clark (Council on Aging of West Florida)
Stacey Kostevicki (Gulf Coast Kid’s House)
Paula Shell (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida)
Best Community Leader
Winner: Quint Studer
Belle Bear
Willie Kirkland Jr.
Michelle Salzman
Best Rising Leader
Winner: Jon Shell
Jessica Andrade
Drew Buchanan
Walker Wilson
Best Politician
Winner: Grover Robinson
Ashton Hayward
Clay Ingram
Lumon May
Best Person to Have on Your Side
Winner: Lewis Bear, Jr.
Fred Levin
James J. Reeves
Quint Studer
Best Community Letdown
Winner: Recycling
Bayview Community Center
Bruce Beach
Downtown parking
Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests
Winner: National Naval Aviation Museum
Downtown
Blue Wahoos Game
Pensacola Beach
Best Day Trip
Winner: 30A/Seaside
Fairhope
New Orleans
Panama City Beach
Best Annual Event
Winner: Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Air Show
Christmas on the Coast
Foo Foo Festival
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival
Best Way To Get Cultured
Winner: Pensacola Opera
Foo Foo Festival
Pensacola Museum of Art
Pensacola Symphony Orchestra
Best Artist
Winner: Poppy Garcia
Ryan Cooey
Lindsey Gray
Loren Miller
Best Pub Crawl
Winner: Go Irish on the Island
Emerald Coast Tours’ Walking Pub Tour
Santa Pub Crawl
Twisted Disney Bar Crawl
Best Food Event
Winner: Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival
Pensacola EggFest
Pensacola Greek Festival
Pensacola Seafood Festival
Best Parade
Winner: Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade
Grand Fiesta Parade
Krewe of Wrecks Parade
Pensacola Christmas Parade
Best Regular/Reoccurring Event
Winner: Gallery Night
Bands on the Beach
Hot Glass Cold Brew
Opera on Tap
Best Neighborhood
Winner: East Hill
Cordova Park
Downtown
North Hill
Best Up-and-Coming Neighborhood
Winner: Belmont-DeVilliers
East Pensacola Heights
Navy Point
Westside
Best Pensacola Landmark
Winner: Pensacola Beach Water Tower
Fort Pickens
Graffiti Bridge
Palafox Street
Best Public Park
Winner: Bayview Park
Alabama Square
Veterans Memorial Park
Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park
Best Pet-Friendly Park
Winner: Bayview Park
Bay Bluffs Preserve
Pensacola Beach Dog Park
River Road Park
Best Playground
Winner: Benny Russell Park
Alabama Square
Shoreline Park
Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park
Best Outdoor Market/Farmer’s Market
Winner: Palafox Market
Flora Bama Farms
Santa Rosa Farmers Market
T & W Flea Market
Best Palafox Market Vendor
Winner: Mimi’s Crepes
Annie’s Naked Cookies
De Luna Coffee Company
Super Teenie Greenies
Best Makers/Craft Market
Winner: Punk Rock Flea Market
Pensacola Market In Bloom
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Wild Lemon
Best Free Thing to Do
Winner: National Naval Aviation Museum
Bands on the Beach
Naval Live Oaks Trail
Palafox Market
Best Running Club
Winner: World of Beer
Running Wild
Seville Quarter
The Wine Bar on Palafox
Best 5K
Winner: McGuire’s St. Patrick’s Day Prediction 5K
Double Bridge Run
Great Pumpkin Race and Little Pumpkin Fun Run
Justice Jog
Best Place to Walk/Run
Winner: Pensacola Beach
Bayfront Parkway
Bayview Park
Downtown
Best Place to Ride Your Bike
Winner: Pensacola Beach
Blackwater Heritage State Trail
East Hill
UWF Nature Trails
Best Golf Course
Winner: Scenic Hills Country Club
Marcus Pointe Golf Club
Pensacola Country Club
Stonebrook Golf Club
Best Reason to Attend a Blue Wahoos Game
Winner: The view
Fireworks
Food
Root for the home team
Best Reason to Attend an Ice Flyers Game
Winner: Fights
Maverick
Post-game ice skating
Weiner dog races
Best Athlete Who’s Gone Pro
Winner: Bubba Watson
Derrick Brooks
Addison Russell
Emmitt Smith
Best Youth Sports/Rec Program
Winner: Cheer Omega
The First Tee of Northwest Florida
Southern Youth Sports Association
YMCA of Northwest Florida
Best After-School Activity
Winner: Pensacola Children’s Chorus
Gulf Breeze School of Music
LaBelle Performing Arts
YMCA of Northwest Florida
Best Summer Camp
Winner: UWF’s Explore Summer Camps
First City Art Center’s Summer Art Camp
The First Tee of Northwest Florida
Pensacola State College Kids’ College
Best Place for a Birthday Party
Winner: Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Goofy Golf of Pensacola
Painting with a Twist
Pensacola MESS Hall
—Media/Music—
Best TV Station
Winner: WEAR
BlabTV
WALA
WSRE
Best TV News Anchor
Winner: Kaitlin Wright (WEAR)
Bob Solarski (WEAR)
Sue Straughn (WEAR)
Jeff Weeks (WSRE)
Best Radio Station
Winner: Cat Country 98.7
107.3 The Beat
NewsRadio1620
WUWF
Best Radio Personality
Winner: Brent Lane (Cat Country 98.7)
Candy Cullerton (Cat Country 98.7)
Andrew McKay (NewsRadio1620)
Wendi Summers (NewsRadio1620)
Best Morning Radio Show
Winner: The Cat Pack Morning Show (Cat Country 98.7)
Get Up Morning Show (Real Women Radio)
Pensacola Morning News with Andrew McKay (NewsRadio1620)
NPR Morning Edition (WUWF)
Best Reason to Pick up Inweekly
Winner: Local event coverage
It’s free
News of the Weird
Winners and Losers
Best News Story
Winner: Mid-term elections
Confederate monument debate
Downtown parking
Recycling
Best Website
Winner: Visit Pensacola (visitpensacola.com)
Cat Country 98.7 (catcountry987.com)
Pensacola Vibes (pensacolavibes.com)
WUWF (wuwf.org)
Most Instagrammable Place in Pensacola
Winner: Brew Ha Ha Pensacola
Downtown
Graffiti Bridge
Pensacola Beach
Best Person or Business to Follow on Instagram
Winner: Pensacola Vibes (@pensacolavibes)
Big Jerk Soda Co. (@bigjerksoda)
Rusted Arrow Mercantile (@rusted.arrow.mercantile)
Visit Pensacola (@visitpensacola)
Best Business to “Like” on Facebook
Winner: chizuko
Cat Country 98.7
Pensacola Vibes
WEAR
Best Person to “Friend” on Facebook
Winner: Andrew McKay (NewsRadio1620)
Candy Cullerton (Cat Country 98.7)
Sean Mullins (Pensacola Vibes)
Michelle Salzman (Salz Studio)
Best Comedian
Winner: Andrew Ferrara
Tony Burkett
Kitty Get a Job
Olivia Searcy
Best Music Venue
Winner: Vinyl Music Hall
chizuko
Saenger Theatre
Seville Quarter
Best Band
Winner: Panzacola
Ben Loftin & The Family
Faux/Fox
Hello Crescendo
Best Concert
Winner: Big Boi (Vinyl Music Hall)
Beginning of Summer Beach Bummer (chizuko)
Kendrick Lamar (Hangout Fest)
Miracle on Palafox (Saenger Theatre, hosted by Cat Country 98.7)
Best Place to Hear Free Music
Winner: Bands on the Beach
Islander Beach Bar
Paradise Bar & Grill
Pensacola JazzFest
—Services—
Best Hair Salon
Winner: Volume ONE
Arrow Salon & Spa
Moonflower Salon
Salon San Carlos
Best Hair Stylist
Winner: Karla Varley (Volume ONE)
Chelsey Domschke (Arrow Salon & Spa)
Alex Horne (Salon San Carlos)
Colleen Williams (Moonflower Salon)
Best Hair Colorist
Winner: Maxine Lyvers (Arrow Salon & Spa)
Sidni Mickel (Ahead Of Style)
Vanessa Sturms (Vibe Inc.)
Becca Wheless (The Color Chemist)
Best Barber Shop
Winner: Pensacola House of Barbers
Barberos
East Hill Barbershop
Wilfrid’s Barber and Fine Goods
Best Men’s Hair Stylist
Winner: Colt Walden (Pensacola House of Barbers)
Noel Delarosa (Pensacola House of Barbers)
Nick Fury (Wilfrid’s Barber and Fine Goods)
Rick MaHarrey (The Country Club Barbershop)
Best Massage
Winner: Escape Wellness Spa
12th Avenue Massage Therapy Group
Stay The Spa
Still Waters Day & Medical Spa
Best Massage Therapist
Winner: Stephanie Knight (Escape Wellness Spa)
Bruce Common (12th Avenue Massage Therapy Group)
Rae Petersen (Stay The Spa)
Rommel Reguindin (Escape Wellness Spa)
Best Pedicure
Winner: Stay The Spa
Bellagio Day Spa
Nail Lounge
Polished Nail Bar Pensacola
Best Manicure
Winner: DESHI
Herbal Nails & Spa
Polished Nail Bar Pensacola
Stay The Spa
Best Waxing
Winner: Brazilian Wax of Pensacola
Arrow Salon & Spa
Stay The Spa
The Waxing Studio
Best Facial
Winner: Still Waters Day & Medical Spa
Escape Wellness Spa
Serendipity Skincare Studio
WellBeauty
Best Esthetician
Winner: Ingrid Krieger (Escape Wellness Spa)
Zoe Haft (Ben Brown, MD Plastic & Reconstitute Surgery)
Tia Henry (Arrow Salon & Spa)
Sonya Scarbrough (Stay The Spa)
Best Skin Care Overall
Winner: Welch SkinCare
Serendipity Skincare Studio
Still Waters Day & Medical Spa
WellBeauty
Best Day Spa
Winner: Escape Wellness Spa
Stay The Spa
Still Waters Day & Medical Spa
WellBeauty
Best Tanning
Winner: The Hue
Gulf Coast Glam House
The Sunless Store
Tropical Touch Tanning Boutique
Best Gym
Winner: Coastal Fitness Training
Anytime Fitness Downtown
Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA
Regymen Fitness Pensacola
Best Personal Trainer
Winner: Kenzie Presnell (Fixed on Fitness)
Lorenzo Aguilar (Anytime Fitness Downtown)
Josh Presnell (Fixed on Fitness)
Jaid Slaughter (Coastal Fitness Training)
Best Yoga
Winner: Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center
BeachLife Fitness
URU Yoga and Beyond
Wild Lemon
Best Yoga Instructor
Winner: Briana Knight (disko lemonade)
Donna Dickey (Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA)
Jennifer Jens (BeachLife Fitness)
Nancy LaNasa (Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center & Abhaya Above)
Best Pilates
Winner: Wild Lemon
The Pilates Barre
Pilates Core Training
Pure Pilates
Best Fitness Classes
Winner: Coastal Fitness Training
BeachLife Fitness
Pure Barre Pensacola
Regymen Fitness Pensacola
Best Fitness Instructor
Winner: Leah Seacrest (Regymen Fitness Pensacola)
Barbara Bruni (Pilates Core Training)
Catalina Lehman (Pure Barre Pensacola)
Brandi Rodriguez (Wild Lemon)
Best Non-Gym Workout
Winner: Pure Barre Pensacola
Fixed on Fitness
Team Remedy BJJ and MMA
TITLE Boxing Club Pensacola
Best Outdoor Bootcamp
Winner: Fixed on Fitness
4 Shore Fit
Coastal Fitness Training
Unlimited Fitness Results, Inc
Best Weight Loss Program
Winner: Ideal Weight Loss
Medi-Weightloss
My Healthy Blueprint Powered by Baptist Health Care
Sacred Heart Surgical Weight Loss Center
Best Hospital
Winner: Sacred Heart Health System
Baptist Hospital
Gulf Breeze Hospital
West Florida Hospital
Best Bank
Winner: Regions Bank
Bank of Pensacola
Beach Community Bank
Hancock Whitney Bank
Best Credit Union
Winner: Pen Air Federal Credit Union
Central Credit Union of Florida
Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union
Best Financial Advisor
Winner: Andrew Martin (Atlas Financial Strategies)
Thomas J. Henriques (Bluewater Wealth Strategies)
John Peacock (Edward Jones)
Jay Zito (Jay Zito Financial Professional)
Best Accounting Firm
Winner: Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund
Baniakas & Associates
Bass & Sandfort
Warren Averett
Best Residential Real Estate Agency
Winner: Levin Rinke Realty
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
The Harmon Murphy Group at Keller Williams Realty, Inc.
RE/MAX on the Coast
Best Commercial Real Estate Agency
Winner: NAI Pensacola
Beck Partners
Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT
Gunther Properties, LLC
Best Real Estate Agent
Winner: Skip Geiser (Main Street Properties)
Logan DeVries (NAI Pensacola)
Amanda Hurd (Levin Rinke Realty)
Conna O’Donovan (Conna O’Donovan Real Estate)
Best Boutique Hotel/Inn
Winner: Sole Inn and Suites
Lee House
New World Inn
Paradise Inn
Best Hotel–Pensacola Beach
Winner: Hilton Pensacola Beach
Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach
Margaritaville Beach Hotel
Paradise Inn
Best Hotel–Pensacola
Winner: Pensacola Grand Hotel
Hilton Garden Inn
Holiday Inn Express Downtown
Sole Inn and Suites
Best Apartment Community
Winner: Southtowne Apartments
The Crossings at Nine Mile Road
Governors Gate Apartments
West Woods Apartments
Best Pool & Spa Company
Winner: Pensacola Pools
Aqua Pool & Patio
Pool Designs of Florida
Robert’s Pools
Best Architecture Firm
Winner: Brett Duch Architect
Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture
Quina Grundhoefer Architects
SMP Architecture
Best Law Firm
Winner: Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
Emmanuel, Sheppard & Condon
Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor, P.A.
Michles & Booth, P.A.
Best Attorney
Winner: Chris Crawford (Law Offices of Chris Crawford)
Brad Bradford (Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz)
Antonio Bruni (Michles & Booth, P.A.)
Ben Shell (Emmanuel, Sheppard & Condon)
Best Insurance Agency
Winner: McMahon & Hadder Insurance
Barnes Insurance & Financial Services
Hiles-McLeod Insurance
Will Rentschler State Farm
Best Chiropractor
Winner: Dr. David Edge (Edge Family Chiropractic)
Dr. Derek Finger (Derek Finger, D.C. Chiropractic Physician)
Dr. Richard Jacobs (Jacobs Chiropractic & Wellness Center)
Dr. Johnathan Newlin (Newlin Chiropractic)
Best Dentist
Winner: Dr. Stu Bonnin (Kid’s Dentist Stu Bonnin DMD)
Dr. Ed Faulkner (Advanced Dental Concepts)
Dr. Anthony Le (Victus Dental)
Dr. Stephen Newsome (Stephen B. Newsome, DMD)
Best Orthodontist
Winner: Dr. Ben Fishbein (Fishbein Orthodontics)
Dr. Randall Rigsby (Rigsby Orthodontics)
Dr. Clay Sims (Sims Orthodontics)
Dr. Greg Woodfin (Woodfin Cabassa Orthodontics)
Best Pediatrician
Winner: Dr. Randall Reese (Pensacola Pediatrics)
Dr. Amy Foland (Pensacola Pediatrics)
Dr. Lynn Keefe (Lynn Keefe MD Pediatrics)
Dr. Mary Lou O’Grady (Pediatric Associates)
Best General Care Physician
Winner: Dr. Lanway Ling (Ling Family Medicine)
Dr. Paul Freitas (Baptist Medical Group)
Dr. Hillary Hultstrand (Woodlands Medical Specialists)
Dr. Jennifer Miley (Woodlands Medical Specialists)
Best Psychiatrist / Therapist
Winner: Dr. Brett Turner (Cordova Counseling Center)
Dr. Kristen Hartford (Compass Counseling)
Dr. Cris Jagar (The Anchor Clinic)
Dr. Venkata R. Sompalli (Lakeview Center/Baptist Medical Group)
Best OB/GYN
Winner: Dr. Brian Sontag (Sacred Heart Medical Group)
Dr. Jenny Allen (Advanced Women’s Care)
Dr. Jairan Duke-Elmore (Sacred Heart Medical Group)
Dr. Erika Schneider (Baptist Medical Group)
Best Optometrist
Winner: Dr. Gene Terrezza (Terrezza Optical)
Dr. Jill Anderson (Clarkson Eyecare)
Dr. Cheryl Barton (Woodbine Eye Care)
Dr. Jennifer Werrell (Medical Center Clinic)
Best Dermatologist
Winner: Dr. Kevin Welch (Welch SkinCare)
Dr. Sean Branch (Henghold Skin Health & Surgery Group)
Dr. Scott McMartin (Dermatology and Laser Center Medical Center Clinic)
Dr. Amy Pote Watson (Dermatology Associates of Northwest Florida)
Best Plastic Surgeon
Winner: Dr. Peter Butler (Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery)
Dr. Ben Brown (Ben Brown, MD Plastic & Reconstitute Surgery)
Dr. James Frost (Frost Plastic Surgery)
Dr. Nathan Patterson (Patterson Plastic Surgery)
Best Physical Therapy
Winner: Medical Center Clinic
Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
The Movement Dr
Select Physical Therapy
Best Pharmacy
Winner: Everwell Specialty Pharmacy
Gulf Breeze Apothecary & Pharmacy
Jackson-Pace Pharmacy
Thrif-T Drugs
Best Walk-In Clinic
Winner: ProHealth Medical Care
Baptist Urgent Care
Sacred Heart Urgent Care
Quality Urgent Care & Wellness
Best Vet
Winner: Spanish Trail Veterinary Hospital
East Hill Animal Hospital
Safe Harbor Animal Hospital
Scenic Hills Veterinary Hospital
Best Dog Groomer
Winner: Doggy Stylz Grooming Salon
Cain’s Dog House
Everything’s Irie Doggie Salon
ShamPoochies
Best Doggie Day Care/Boarding
Winner: Cain’s Dog House
Pensacola Pet Resort
Play ‘n Stay at Olive Branch Pet Hospital
Spanish Trail Veterinary Hospital
Best Dog Training
Winner: Positive Splash Dog Training
Best Paw Forward
Happy Hound Dog Obedience
Mike the Dog Trainer
Best Dry Cleaner
Winner: Vick’s Cleaners
Kate’s Cleaners
Modern Dry Cleaners
Pressed4Time
Best Construction Company
Winner: Omega Construction & Design, Inc.
East Hill Building and Design
Morette Company
Old South Construction
Best Landscaping
Winner: The Wallace Company
Eye Candy Lawns
Executive Landscaping , Inc.
Outerspaces Landscapes
Best Interior Designer
Winner: Refined House
Kristin Burke at Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture
Dee McDavid Interiors
Lacy Phillips Designs
Best Ad Agency
Winner: Ideaworks
Appleyard Agency
idgroup
The Marketing Bar
Best Art Gallery
Winner: Artel Gallery
Blue Morning Gallery
First City Art Center
Quayside Art Gallery
Best Custom Picture Framing
Winner: Aiken Picture Frames South
Creative House
Framing By Design
Just Plain Putter
Best Tattoo & Piercing Studio
Winner: Hula Moon
Infinite Ink Tattoo & Piercing Studio
Sweet Betsy Tattoos
Three Fates Tattoo
Best Tattoo Artist
Winner: Erin O’Shea (Infinite Ink Tattoo & Piercing Studio)
Shauncey Fury (Hula Moon)
Felix Puette Minor (Three Fates Tattoo)
Gabe Smith (Hula Moon)
Best Special Event Space
Winner: Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue
5eleven Palafox Event Hosting
Lee House
Palafox House
Best Bakery
Winner: Bluejay’s Bakery
J’s Bakery and Cafe
Milton Quality Bakery
Oh Snap! Cupcakes
Best Caterer
Winner: Classic City Catering
Apple Market
Culinary Productions Inc.
Nancy’s Catering & Events
Best Florist
Winner: Fiore
Celebrations
Just Judy’s Flowers
Supposey
Best Photography
Winner: Kista Haas Photography
Jordan Burch Photography
Lindsey Friar Photography
Patsy Brown Photography
Best Bowling Alley
Winner: Oops Alley
Cordova Lanes
DeLuna Lanes
Strikerz
Best Car Wash/ Detailer
Winner: Zips Car Wash
Hilt’s Detailing
Prieg’s Detail Garage
Simoniz Car Wash
Best Oil Change
Winner: Bobby Likis Car Clinic / PreRepair®
Able Auto Repair
East Hill Automotive Center
Sandy Sansing
Best Auto Service Shop
Winner: Bobby Likis Car Clinic / PreRepair®
Able Auto Repair
East Hill Automotive Center
Gary Sapp Automotive
Best Window Tinting
Winner: Trent Ciccone Mobile Tint and Detail
Glass Wrap
Premier Tinting
SolarSafe and Secure
Best New Business
Winner: Big Jerk Soda Co.
Pensacola House of Barbers
Regymen Fitness Pensacola
WellBeauty
—Retail—
Best New Car Dealership
Winner: Pete Moore Automotive Team
Allen Turner Hyundai
Sandy Sansing
Vince Whibbs Automotive Group
Best Used Car Dealership
Winner: Sandy Sansing
Adcox Imports
Frontier Motors
Ted Ciano’s
Best Motorcycle Shop
Winner: Harley-Davidson of Pensacola
Adventure Motorsports of NWF
D&D Cycles Inc.
Pensacola Motorsports
Best Bicycle Shop
Winner: Truly Spokin Bicycle Co.
Bikes Plus
CycleSports Bicycles
Ride More Bicycles
Best Boutique
Winner: SoBo Boutique
GRAY Boutique
Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts
Best Men’s Apparel
Winner: Don Alans
Intracoastal Outfitters
Southbound Apparel
Waterboyz
Best Women’s Apparel
Winner: Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
GRAY Boutique
Scout
SoBo Boutique
Best Children’s Apparel & Gifts
Winner: Sparkle
Artesana
duh for garden and home
Pizzaz
Best Accessories
Winner: SoBo Boutique
Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
Keep Away From Cats Jewelry
Susan Campbell Jewelry
Best Shopping Area/District
Winner: Downtown
9th Avenue
Cordova
SOGO
Best Store Windows
Winner: Rusted Arrow Mercantile
Fiore
SoBo Boutique
Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts
Best Online Shop/Seller
Winner: Saturn Collection Vintage
Keep Away From Cats Jewelry
SoBo Boutique
Trash Rabbit
Best Consignment Store
Winner: Tots, Teens and in be-Tweens
Elite Repeats & Boutique
Lullabies and Mudpies
Plato’s Closet
Best Thrift Store
Winner: Waterfront Thrift Store
The Redemption Store
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
Teen Challenge Super Thrift
Best Athletic/Outdoor Store
Winner: Running Wild
Intracoastal Outfitters
The South Outfitters
Wild Lemon
Best Furniture Store
Winner: duh for garden and home
Alyssa’s Etc.
Aqua Decor & Design
Urban Objects
Best Home Décor and Accessories
Winner: Urban Objects
duh for garden and home
Rusted Arrow Mercantile
Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts
Best Antiques
Winner: Alyssa’s
Blue Moon Antique Mall
Miles Antique Mall
Oooodles Antique Mall
Best Vintage Booth/Seller
Winner: Saturn Collection Vintage
Lucky Black Cat Vintage
Nearly Dead Threads & Oddities
The Pink Pony
Best Flea Market
Winner: T & W Flea Market
Gulf Breeze Flea Market
Pea Ridge Flea Market
The Trading Grounds
Best Gift Shop
Winner: Alyssa’s
Angel’s Garden
Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
Pizzaz
Best Place to Buy Greeting Cards/Stationery
Winner: Charlotte Mason Printing Company
duh for garden and home
Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
The Mole Hole
Best Comic Book Store
Winner: TBS Comics
Futurevisions Sci-Fi Books & Collectables
Pensacola Pop Comics
Price Busters Games
Best New Store
Winner: Nearly Dead Threads & Oddities
All About Antiques
Bluejay’s Bakery
Surterra Wellness
Best Jeweler
Winner: Bere’ Jewelers
Jewelers Trade Shop
Elebash’s Jewelers
Susan Campbell Jewelry
Best Unique Jewelry
Winner: Keep Away From Cats Jewelry
Ann David Gallery
Susan Campbell Jewelry
Trash Rabbit
Best Surf/Skate Shop
Winner: Waterboyz
Innerlight Surf & Skate
Maverick Board Riding Company
Southbound Apparel
Best Nursery/Plants
Winner: Bailey’s Produce & Nursery
Arc Gateway Plant Nursery
Floral Tree Gardens
Pensacola Seed & Garden
Best Green Business
Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Coldwater Gardens
Earth’s Choice Pest Solutions
End of the Line Café
Best Pet Store
Winner: Woerner Landscape & Pet Supply
duh for garden and home
Everything’s Irie Doggie Salon
Joyful Pets (at Alyssa’s)
Best Hardware Store
Winner: Pensacola Hardware
ACE Hardware of Gulf Breeze
Hall’s Hardware & Lumber
Innerarity ACE Hardware
Best Computer/Tech Store
Winner: Palafox Computers
Pensacola PC Repair
Tech Advanced
The Tech Handyman
Best Music Gear/Instruments
Winner: Blues Angel Music
Leitz Music
Schmidt’s Music
Tringas Music
Best Record Store
Winner: Revolver Records
Blue Moon Antique Mall
Miles Antique Mall
Music Box Pensacola
Best Cigar Shop
Winner: Cordova Cigars
Cigar Factory Pensacola
Gulf Coast Brewery
Hot Spot Cigars & Coffee
Best Liquor Store
Winner: Richey’s East
Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor
Fusion Fine Wine & Spirits
Paradise Liquor
Best Wine Shop
Winner: Aragon Wine Market
Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor
The Bottle Shop
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Best Wine Tastings
Winner: Aragon Wine Market
Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor
Seville Quarter
So Gourmet
Best Grocery Store
Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Apple Market
Publix Super Market at East Hill
Shoreline Food Store and International Deli
Best Asian Food Market
Winner: Saigon Oriental Market & Deli
Bien Dong Oriental Market
My Tan Supermarket
Tony’s Asian Market
Best Gourmet/Specialty Food
Winner: Four Winds International Food Market
Bodacious Olive
Joe Patti’s Seafood
Shoreline Food Store and International Deli
Best Gone-But-Not-Forgotten Store
Winner: Biggs Sporting Goods
City Grocery
Gayfers
Years Ago-Go
—Weddings—
Best Place to Meet Your Future Mr./Mrs.
Winner: Downtown
Church
Pensacola Beach
Seville Quarter
Best Place to Propose
Winner: Pensacola Beach
Downtown
The Grand Marlin
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Best Place to Buy an Engagement Ring
Winner: Jewelers Trade Shop
Bere’ Jewelers
Elebash’s Jewelers
Rock Hard Designs
Best Ceremony Venue
Winner: Old Christ Church
5eleven Palafox Event Hosting
Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue
Live Oak Plantation
Best Reception Venue
Winner: 5eleven Palafox Event Hosting
Lee House
Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue
Sowell Farms
Best Officiant
Winner: Bryan Adams
Chuck Randle
Pam Rodgerson
Kevin Tillman
Best Bridal Store
Winner: The Bridal Loft
The Bridal Suite
Middleton’s Prom and Pageant
Simply Elegant Couture Bridal and Prom
Best Place to Rent a Tux
Winner: Randall’s Formal Wear
Gent’s Formal Wear
Men’s Wearhouse
Simply Elegant Couture Bridal and Prom
Best Bridal Make-up Artist
Winner: Hayley Gurney
Kendra Franklin
Maegan Mapoles
Melody Weber
Best Wedding Hair Salon
Winner: Arrow Salon & Spa
Fusion Spa Salon
The Powder Room
Style Downtown
Best Wedding Hair Stylist
Winner: Alison Sardiña (Blue Magnolia Salon)
Heather Johnson (Glow Salon)
Cathy Sheldon (Arrow Salon & Spa)
Colleen Williams (Moonflower Salon)
Best Wedding Planning / Coordinating
Winner: Mēgan K. Events
La-T-Da Events
Lindsay Cooey Weddings
Supposey
Best Wedding Photography
Winner: Aislinn Kate Photography
Kayla Baptista Photography
Patsy Brown Photography
Abigail Wellinghurst Photography
Best Photo Booth
Winner: The Posey Bus
Emerald Coast Photo Booths
Pensacola Photo Booth
Salz Studio
Best Wedding Videography
Winner: Lother Co.
Katie Cannon
Milestones Studios
StoryLive Productions
Best Wedding Band
Winner: I’magene
Clark & Company
Mr. Big & The Rhythm Sisters
Three Bean Soup
Best Wedding DJ
Winner: Northwest Florida DJ Services
A DJ Connection
AnyDayDJ
DJ Jordan
Best Wedding Caterer
Winner: Nancy’s Catering & Events
Classic City Catering
Culinary Productions Inc.
Our Humble Catering
Best Wedding Cake
Winner: Betty Weber Cakes
Bluejay’s Bakery
Emerald Coast Custom Cakes
J’s Bakery and Cafe
Best Wedding Florist
Winner: Supposey
Celebrations
Fiore
Sunshine Designs Florist
Best Wedding Rentals
Winner: Supposey
Hemstitch Vintage Rentals
La-T-Da Events
WeddingWalls
Best Wedding Party Transportation
Winner: The Posey Cab
Bay Limousine Service
Beach Bum Trolley
Five Flags Trolley
Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift
Winner: Pizzaz
Artesana
Rusted Arrow Mercantile
So Gourmet
Best Place to Buy Bridesmaid Gifts
Winner: Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
Pizzaz
SoBo Boutique
Susan Campbell Jewelry
Best Place for a Rehearsal Dinner
Winner: The Grand Marlin
The Fish House
Hemingway’s Island Grill
Skopelos at New World
Best Place for Out-of-Town Guests to Stay
Winner: Lee House
Hilton Pensacola Beach
Holiday Inn Express Downtown
Margaritaville Beach Hotel
Best Honeymoon Destination
Winner: Disney World
Hawaii
Jamaica
Pensacola Beach
—Restaurants—
Best Restaurant Overall
Winner: Restaurant IRON
Cactus Flower Cafe
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Best Restaurant–Downtown
Winner: Global Grill
The Fish House
Nom Sushi Izakaya
Union Public House
Best Restaurant–Cordova Area
Winner: O’Briens Bistro
Cactus Flower Cafe
The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant
Sake Café
Best Restaurant–North Pensacola/Nine Mile/UWF
Winner: Sammy Barker’s
Boneheads
Petrella’s Italian Cafe
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Best Restaurant–West Pensacola/Perdido Key
Winner: Lillian’s Pan Pizza
The Burger Factory
Cactus Flower Cafe
Fisherman’s Corner
Best Restaurant–East Pensacola Heights
Winner: The Magnolia
Jerry’s Drive In
New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria
Scenic 90 Cafe
Best Restaurant–Gulf Breeze
Winner: SaBai Thai Cafe
Aegean Breeze
Papa Nalu Aloha Grill
Shan Kishi Japanese Hibachi
Best Restaurant–Pensacola Beach
Winner: The Grand Marlin
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
Flounder’s Chowder House
Peg Leg Pete’s
Best Restaurant–Pace/Milton
Winner: South Market
Blackwater Bistro
Cactus Flower Cafe
The Southern Pearl Restaurant
Best New Restaurant
Winner: Graffiti Pizza
Brew Ha Ha Pensacola
South Market (Downtown location)
The Southern Pearl Restaurant
Best Food Truck
Winner: Nomadic Eats
3-D Eats & Tea Food Truck
Hip Pocket Deli
Two Birds Street Food
Best BBQ
Winner: Hot Spot Barbecue
Blue Dot Barbeque
Brother’s BBQ
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Best Soul Food
Winner: Five Sisters Blues Cafe
Englewood All In One Restaurant
Four Seasons Catering and Eatery
Pot Roast & Pinot
Best Seafood
Winner: Peg Leg Pete’s
The Fish House
The Grand Marlin
Joe Patti’s Seafood
Best Greek Cuisine
Winner: Founaris Bros. Greek Restaurant
Aegean Breeze
Hummus
Jordan Valley Cafe
Best Mexican Cuisine
Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe
Cactus Cantina
Tacos Mexicanos
Taqueria El Asador
Best Italian Cuisine
Winner: V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante
Bonelli’s Café Italia
Franco’s Italian Restaurant
Petrella’s Italian Cafe
Best Chinese Cuisine
Winner: Shark Fin
Chen’s Kitchen
House of Chong
Shang Hai II
Best Japanese Cuisine
Winner: Nom Sushi Izakaya
Ichiban
Sake Cafe
Sushi Masa
Best Thai Cuisine
Winner: SaBai Thai Cafe
Taste of Thai
Thai 54 Cuisine
Thai Dishes
Best Indian Cuisine
Winner: Taste of India
Dinner India Restaurant & Grill
Indian Grill
International Grocery & Halal Meat
Best Cajun Cuisine
Winner: VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Broussard’s Bayou Grill & Cajun Market
Café Nola
Cosse’s on the Beach
Best Vietnamese Cuisine
Winner: Tu-Do
Pho Golden Palace
Saigon Oriental Market & Deli
Yummi Deli
Best Vegetarian/Vegan Cuisine
Winner: End of The Line Cafe
chizuko
Nom Sushi Izakaya
Skopelos at New World
Best Gluten Free Options
Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar
End of The Line Cafe
Skopelos at New World
South Market
Best Hibachi
Winner: Sake Cafe
Nikko Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar
Shan Kishi Japanese Hibachi
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
Best Seafood Market
Winner: Joe Patti’s Seafood
Gulf Coast Seafood Deli
Maria’s Fresh Seafood Market
Perdido Key Seafood
Best Steakhouse
Winner: Jackson’s Steakhouse
Coach-N-Four Steakhouse
McGuire’s Irish Pub
Saltgrass Steak House
Best Original Menu
Winner: Union Public House
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Global Grill
Restaurant IRON
Best Chef
Winner: Alex McPhail (Restaurant IRON)
Billy Ballou (The Fish House)
Blake Rushing (Union Public House)
Frank Taylor (Global Grill)
Best Up-and-Coming Chef
Winner: Amy Potmesil (Union Public House)
Justine Gudmundson-McCain (Bluejay’s Bakery)
Jordan Hewes (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)
Noah Tomko (Restaurant IRON)
Best Wait Staff
Winner: Global Grill
Cactus Flower Cafe
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Restaurant IRON
Best Waiter
Winner: Marcus Thomas (Cactus Flower Cafe)
Will Eckhart (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)
Nick Markovitz (Restaurant IRON)
Frank Perez (Union Public House)
Best Waitress
Winner: Jessica Wolford (Hot Spot Barbecue)
Amber Laster (Restaurant IRON)
Danielle Pfeiffer (Restaurant IRON)
Crystal Stewart (Union Public House)
Best Coffee Shop
Winner: Bodacious Brew
Constant Coffee & Tea
Fosko Coffee Barre
Polonza Bistro
Best Outdoor Dining
Winner: The Fish House
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille
Red Fish Blue Fish
Best View
Winner: Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
The Grand Marlin
Paradise Bar & Grill
Best Place to Splurge
Winner: Restaurant IRON
Global Grill
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Union Public House
Best Place to Blow Your Diet
Winner: Whisk
Bluejay’s Bakery
Le Dough
Oh Snap! Cupcakes
Best Place to Eat Healthy
Winner: End of The Line Cafe
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
So Chopped
Best Place to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Winner: Bluejay’s Bakery
Bubba’s Sweet Spot
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Whisk
Best Romantic Dining
Winner: Jackson’s Steakhouse
Global Grill
The Grand Marlin
Restaurant IRON
Best Place for a First Date
Winner: The Magnolia
The Fish House
Global Grill
Restaurant IRON
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Winner: Flounder’s Chowder House
Peg Leg Pete’s
The Oar House
O’Zone Pizza Pub
Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant
Winner: Lucy’s in the Square
Brew Ha Ha Pensacola
The Magnolia
The Oar House
Best Breakfast
Winner: Ruby Slipper Cafe
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Coffee Cup Restaurant
Scenic 90 Cafe
Best Brunch
Winner: George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
The Fish House
Ruby Slipper Cafe
Skopelos at New World
Best Lunch
Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Hub Stacey’s
McGuire’s Irish Pub
Best Salad Bar
Winner: So Chopped
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Seville Quarter
Skopelos at New World
Best Take Out/To Go
Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Cactus Flower Cafe
SaBai Thai Cafe
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Best Food Delivery
Winner: CitySpree
Le Dough
Sky’s Pizza Pie
Waitr
Best Fast Bite
Winner: Nomadic Eats
Graffiti Pizza
Jerry’s Drive In
Tops Choice Hamburgers
Best Place for a Birthday Dinner
Winner: Global Grill
The Fish House
Restaurant IRON
Union Public House
Best Restaurant for Sports Fans
Winner: Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s
Miller’s Ale House
Seville Quarter
Best Late Night Eats
Winner: Graffiti Pizza
chizuko
Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom
Restaurant IRON
Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Town Guests
Winner: McGuire’s Irish Pub
The Fish House
Global Grill
Peg Leg Pete’s
Best Cooking Classes
Winner: So Gourmet
End of The Line Cafe
Pensacola Cooks Kitchen
Whisk
Best Gone-But-Not-Forgotten Restaurant
Winner: Hopkins House
City Grocery
Jerry’s Cajun Cafe
Sluggo’s
—Food—
Best Uniquely Pensacola Dish
Winner: Grits à Ya Ya (The Fish House)
Pensaconey (Sammy Barker’s)
Scamp Cervantes (Skopelos at New World)
Spanish Lump Crab Melt – Open Face (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)
Best Bagels
Winner: Bagelheads
Bodacious Brew
The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant
Maximilian Coffee
Best Cup of Coffee
Winner: Bodacious Brew
Constant Coffee & Tea
Fosko Coffee Barre
Polonza Bistro
Best Iced Coffee
Winner: Mrs. Jones Cold Brew
Bodacious Brew
Cafe Single Fin
The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant
Best Latte
Winner: Polonza Bistro
Bodacious Brew
The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Best Specialty Coffee Drink
Winner: Sugar & Spice Latte (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)
Bee’s Knees (Constant Coffee & Tea)
Honey Latte (Polonza Bistro)
John Wayne (Bodacious Brew)
Best Barista
Winner: Taylor Wyrosdick (Polonza Bistro)
Jimmy Britnell (Bodacious Brew)
Destiny Howard (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)
Mikayla Maracle (Bodacious Brew)
Best Iced Tea
Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar
3-D Eats & Tea Food Truck
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Nomadic Eats
Best Pizza
Winner: Sky’s Pizza Pie
Georgio’s Pizza
Graffiti Pizza
O’Zone Pizza Pub
Best Steak
Winner: McGuire’s Irish Pub
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Global Grill
Restaurant IRON
Best Burrito
Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe
Cactus Cantina
Tacos Mexicanos
Taqueria El Asador
Best Taco
Winner: Nomadic Eats
Taco Agave
Tacos Mexicanos
Taqueria El Asador
Best Nachos
Winner: McGuire’s Irish Pub
Cactus Flower Cafe
Lucy’s in the Square
Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant
Best Queso
Winner: Cactus Cantina
Cactus Flower Cafe
Taco Agave
Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
Best Gumbo
Winner: Broussard’s Bayou Grill & Cajun Market
Four Seasons Catering and Eatery
Joe Patti’s Seafood
Seville Quarter
Best Soup
Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar
chizuko
New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria
Seville Quarter
Best Deli
Winner: New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria
Apple Market
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Four Winds International Food Market
Best Bread
Winner: George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Joe Patti’s Seafood
Shoreline Food Store and International Deli
Best Sandwich
Winner: The Alcaniz (Hub Stacey’s)
Jive Ass Turkey (The Magnolia)
Spanish Lump Crab Melt – Open Face (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)
Twin Towers (New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria)
Best Chicken Salad
Winner: New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
The Magnolia
So Chopped
Best Cheeseburger
Winner: The Burger Factory
Blue Dot Barbeque
Jerry’s Drive In
McGuire’s Irish Pub
Best Hot Dog
Winner: Dog House Deli
Casey’s Hot Dogs
The Elbow Room
Sammy Barker’s
Best Cheese Plate
Winner: Union Public House
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
The Magnolia
The Wine Bar on Palafox
Best Appetizers
Winner: Global Grill
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Restaurant IRON
Union Public House
Best Mac-n-Cheese
Winner: The Magnolia
Five Sisters Blues Cafe
Pot Roast & Pinot
Union Public House
Best Pastries
Winner: George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Bluejay’s Bakery
Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe
J’s Bakery and Cafe
Best Omelette
Winner: Another Broken Egg Cafe
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Ruby Slipper Cafe
Scenic 90 Cafe
Best Grits
Winner: The Fish House
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Bodacious Brew
Coffee Cup Restaurant
Best Pancakes/Waffles
Winner: Scenic 90 Cafe
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Polonza Bistro
Ruby Slipper Cafe
Best Donuts
Winner: Maynard’s Donut Co.
J’s Bakery and Cafe
Le Dough
Milton Quality Bakery
Best Sides
Winner: Five Sisters Blues Cafe
The Fish House
Restaurant IRON
Union Public House
Best French Fries
Winner: Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom
3-D Eats & Tea Food Truck
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Sammy Barker’s
Best Fried Chicken
Winner: Five Sisters Blues Cafe
The Dwarf (Legendary “Chicken Stand”)
Four Seasons Catering and Eatery
Union Public House
Best Wings
Winner: Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s
Hub Stacey’s
Union Public House
Best BBQ Dish
Winner: Beef Brisket Plate (Hot Spot Barbecue)
Carnival Platter (VooDoo BBQ & Grill)
Combo Platter (Brother’s BBQ)
Julie’s Famous N.C. BBQ Sandwich (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)
Best Pho
Winner: Saigon Oriental Market & Deli
Pho Golden Palace
Tu-Do
Yummi Deli
Best Sushi
Winner: Nom Sushi Izakaya
Ichiban
Sake Cafe
Sushi Masa
Best Oysters
Winner: Peg Leg Pete’s
The Grand Marlin
Restaurant IRON
Shux Oyster Bar
Best Pasta Dish
Winner: Grandpa Guiseppe’s Alfredo (Bonelli’s Café Italia)
Fruits De Mer Squid Ink Spaghetti (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)
Organic Chicken & House Ricotta Raviolo (Restaurant IRON)
Seafood Pasta (V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante)
Best Seafood Dish
Winner: Key Lime Grilled Lobster Tail (The Grand Marlin)
Grits à Ya Ya (The Fish House)
Parmesan Oysters (Peg Leg Pete’s)
Scamp Cervantes (Skopelos at New World)
Best Avocado Dish
Winner: Avocado Toast (Constant Coffee & Tea)
Avocado Sandwich (East Hill Market)
Guacamole (Cactus Flower Cafe)
Pavones Bowl (Cafe Single Fin)
Best International Dish
Winner: Saigon Pho (Saigon Oriental Market & Deli)
Chicken Tikka Masala (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)
Tonkotsu Ramen (Nom Sushi Izakaya)
Udon Dashi Bowl (Khon’s on Palafox)
Best Salads
Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
So Chopped
Union Public House
Best Place to Buy Local Produce
Winner: Bailey’s Produce & Nursery
Apple Market
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Palafox Market
Best Vegetarian/Vegan Dish
Winner: Curried Boiled Peanuts (chizuko)
Popcorn Cauliflower Bites (Skopelos at New World)
The Reuben (End of The Line Cafe)
Vegan Miso Ramen (Nom Sushi Izakaya)
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Winner: Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt
Bubba’s Sweet Spot
Dolce & Gelato
Joe Patti’s Seafood
Best Milkshakes
Winner: Jerry’s Drive In
Bodacious Brew
Tastee Freez
The Tin Cow
Best Desserts
Winner: Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe
Bluejay’s Bakery
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Szotski’s Cheesecake
Best Original Menu Item
Winner: Black Garlic Butter Escargot and Gnocchi (Restaurant IRON)
Kimchi Tater Salad (chizuko)
Spanish Lump Crab Melt – Open Face (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)
Tonkotsu Ramen (Nom Sushi Izakaya)
Best Lunch Special
Winner: Sky’s Pizza Pie
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Nomadic Eats
Seville Quarter
Best Weekly Special
Winner: Sideways Thursdays (The Magnolia)
Hopkins Fried Chicken Wednesdays (McGuire’s Irish Pub)
Smoked Brisket Wednesdays (Polonza Bistro)
Vegan and Vino Sundays (Skopelos at New World)
—Bars, Drinks & Nightlife—
Best Bar Overall
Winner: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
chizuko
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Play
Best Night Club
Winner: Seville Quarter
Blend Lounge
The Cabaret
Capt’n Fun Nightclub, Bar & Grille
Best Bar–Downtown Pensacola
Winner: Play
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Seville Quarter
World of Beer
Best Bar–Cordova Area
Winner: Wisteria Tavern
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Coyotes Sports Bar
Shooters Sports Bar
Best Bar–North Pensacola/Nine Mile Road/UWF
Winner: Goat Lips Chew and Brew House
Ollie’s Neighborhood Grill
The Ticket Sports Bar
Whiskey Runners Saloon
Best Bar–West Pensacola/Perdido Key
Winner: The Elbow Room
Flora-Bama Lounge and Package
Hub Stacey’s At The Point
The Jellyfish
Best Bar–Pensacola Beach
Winner: Casino Beach Bar & Grille
Capt’n Fun Nightclub, Bar & Grille
Paradise Bar & Grill
Sandshaker Lounge & Package
Best Bar–Milton/Pace
Winner: Brew Angels Brewery
Blackwater Bistro
Oops Alley
The Spot Tavern
Best New Bar
Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Casks And Flights
Cigar Factory Pensacola
Graffiti Pizza
Best Place to Meet Friends After Work
Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
chizuko
Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
The Wine Bar on Palafox
Best Happy Hour
Winner: The Wine Bar on Palafox
Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
Restaurant IRON
Seville Quarter
Best Drink Specials
Winner: Badlands Roadside Bar
O’Riley’s Irish Pub
Play
Seville Quarter
Best Ladies’ Night
Winner: The Fish House Deck Bar
Blend Lounge
McGuire’s Irish Pub
Seville Quarter
Best Cover Charge Worth Paying
Winner: Seville Quarter
chizuko
The Handlebar
Vinyl Music Hall
Best Bar to People Watch
Winner: Seville Quarter
The Cabaret
chizuko
Play
Best Bar to Drink Alone
Winner: The Magnolia
5 1/2 Bar
chizuko
Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
Best Day Drinking
Winner: Casino Beach Bar & Grille
Badlands Roadside Bar
Paradise Bar & Grill
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Best Drink Menu
Winner: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Restaurant IRON
Union Public House
Best Specialty Cocktail
Winner: The Old Hickory (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)
Bramble (Union Public House)
Frosé (The Magnolia)
IRON Goddess (Restaurant IRON)
Best Daiquiri
Winner: Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar
Flounder’s Chowder House
Restaurant IRON
Sandshaker Lounge & Package
Best Bushwacker
Winner: Sandshaker Lounge & Package
Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
Paradise Bar & Grill
Best Bloody Mary
Winner: Ruby Slipper Cafe
The Fish House
Five Sisters Blues Café
Seville Quarter
Best Martini
Winner: Restaurant IRON
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Global Grill
McGuire’s Irish Pub
Best Margarita
Winner: Cactus Cantina
Cactus Flower Cafe
Taco Agave
Union Public House
Best Shots
Winner: Play
Blend Lounge
Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
Seville Quarter
Best Signature Drink
Winner: King Koopa (Play)
Diesel Fuel (Flounder’s Chowder House)
Irish Wake (McGuire’s Irish Pub)
The Old Hickory (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)
Best Selection of Beer on Tap
Winner: World of Beer
chizuko
Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Best Selection of Bottled Beer
Winner: World of Beer
chizuko
Goat Lips Chew and Brew House
The Magnolia
Best Selection of Canned Beer
Winner: The Magnolia
Goat Lips Chew and Brew House
The Tin Cow
World of Beer
Best Brewery
Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Gulf Coast Brewery
Pensacola Bay Brewery
Redneck Riviera Brewing Project (at Goat Lips Chew and Brew House)
Best Local Beer
Winner: Pensacola Bay Brewery’s Lil Napoleon
McGuire’s Irish Pub’s Irish Red Ale
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.’s Farmhouse IPA
Spahr Brewing Company’s German Pilsner
Best Bartender
Winner: Daisy Doyle (chizuko)
Derek Barney (Perfect Plain Brewing Co.)
AJ Galecki (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)
Jeffrey Knott (Restaurant IRON)
Best Dance Floor
Winner: Seville Quarter
The Cabaret
chizuko
The Fish House Deck Bar
Best DJ
Winner: Albert Lao
Ramsey Coates
Jake Mitchell (Turnicut)
Anthony Montano
Best Bar to Meet New People
Winner: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
chizuko
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Seville Quarter
Best Selection of Wine by the Glass
Winner: The Wine Bar on Palafox
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Global Grill
Restaurant IRON
Best Selection of Wine by the Bottle
Winner: Jackson’s Steakhouse
The Magnolia
Skopelos at New World
The Wine Bar on Palafox
Best Sports Bar
Winner: Badlands Roadside Bar
Seville Quarter
Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant
The Ticket Sports Bar
Best Sports Team Club Headquarters
Winner: Seville Quarter
Badlands Roadside Bar
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s
Play
Best Neighborhood Bar
Winner: The Magnolia
chizuko
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Wisteria Tavern
Best Pet-Friendly Bar
Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Hub Stacey’s
The Magnolia
Pensacola Bay Brewery
Best Hotel Bar
Winner: Cavu Club (at Pensacola Grand Hotel)
Paradise Bar & Grill (at Paradise Inn)
Riptides Sports Grill and Tiki Bar (at Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach)
Tiki Bar (at Margaritaville Beach Hotel)
Best Bar With a View
Winner: The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
The Grand Marlin
Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille
Best Bar Ambience
Winner: chizuko
The Elbow Room
Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Best Bar for Games
Winner: Play
The Elbow Room
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Seville Quarter
Best Trivia Night
Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Blend Lounge
The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge
Goat Lips Chew and Brew House
Best Karaoke Night
Winner: Play
The Cabaret
Seville Quarter
Sir Richards
Best Bar for Live Music
Winner: chizuko
The Handlebar
Seville Quarter
Vinyl Music Hall
Best Jukebox
Winner: The Elbow Room
Azalea Cocktail Lounge
Badlands Roadside Bar
Play
Best Bar Food
Winner: chizuko
The Elbow Room
The Magnolia
World of Beer