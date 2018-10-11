Rest of the Best 2018—Complete Winners List

—Community—

Best Non-Profit

Winner: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida

A HOPE for Santa Rosa County FL, Inc.

Council on Aging of West Florida

Gulf Coast Kid’s House

Best Charity Event

Winner: Justice Jog (Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz Justice Foundation)

Chocolate Fest (Gulf Coast Kid’s House)

Rat Pack Reunion (Council on Aging of West Florida)

Winter Wonder Ride (onbikes Pensacola)

Best Volunteer

Winner: Michelle Salzman (Escambia County PTA)

Donna Doup (Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz Justice Foundation)

Haley Morrissette (Black Women Empower Collective)

Walker Wilson (Onbikes Pensacola)

Best Place to Work

Winner: Navy Federal Credit Union

Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz

Council on Aging of West Florida

Studer Group

Best Boss

Winner: Debbie Ritchie (Studer Group)

John Clark (Council on Aging of West Florida)

Stacey Kostevicki (Gulf Coast Kid’s House)

Paula Shell (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida)

Best Community Leader

Winner: Quint Studer

Belle Bear

Willie Kirkland Jr.

Michelle Salzman

Best Rising Leader

Winner: Jon Shell

Jessica Andrade

Drew Buchanan

Walker Wilson

Best Politician

Winner: Grover Robinson

Ashton Hayward

Clay Ingram

Lumon May

Best Person to Have on Your Side

Winner: Lewis Bear, Jr.

Fred Levin

James J. Reeves

Quint Studer

Best Community Letdown

Winner: Recycling

Bayview Community Center

Bruce Beach

Downtown parking

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests

Winner: National Naval Aviation Museum

Downtown

Blue Wahoos Game

Pensacola Beach

Best Day Trip

Winner: 30A/Seaside

Fairhope

New Orleans

Panama City Beach

Best Annual Event

Winner: Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Air Show

Christmas on the Coast

Foo Foo Festival

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival

Best Way To Get Cultured

Winner: Pensacola Opera

Foo Foo Festival

Pensacola Museum of Art

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra

Best Artist

Winner: Poppy Garcia

Ryan Cooey

Lindsey Gray

Loren Miller

Best Pub Crawl

Winner: Go Irish on the Island

Emerald Coast Tours’ Walking Pub Tour

Santa Pub Crawl

Twisted Disney Bar Crawl

Best Food Event

Winner: Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival

Pensacola EggFest

Pensacola Greek Festival

Pensacola Seafood Festival

Best Parade

Winner: Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade

Grand Fiesta Parade

Krewe of Wrecks Parade

Pensacola Christmas Parade

Best Regular/Reoccurring Event

Winner: Gallery Night

Bands on the Beach

Hot Glass Cold Brew

Opera on Tap

Best Neighborhood

Winner: East Hill

Cordova Park

Downtown

North Hill

Best Up-and-Coming Neighborhood

Winner: Belmont-DeVilliers

East Pensacola Heights

Navy Point

Westside

Best Pensacola Landmark

Winner: Pensacola Beach Water Tower

Fort Pickens

Graffiti Bridge

Palafox Street

Best Public Park

Winner: Bayview Park

Alabama Square

Veterans Memorial Park

Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park

Best Pet-Friendly Park

Winner: Bayview Park

Bay Bluffs Preserve

Pensacola Beach Dog Park

River Road Park

Best Playground

Winner: Benny Russell Park

Alabama Square

Shoreline Park

Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park

Best Outdoor Market/Farmer’s Market

Winner: Palafox Market

Flora Bama Farms

Santa Rosa Farmers Market

T & W Flea Market

Best Palafox Market Vendor

Winner: Mimi’s Crepes

Annie’s Naked Cookies

De Luna Coffee Company

Super Teenie Greenies

Best Makers/Craft Market

Winner: Punk Rock Flea Market

Pensacola Market In Bloom

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Wild Lemon

Best Free Thing to Do

Winner: National Naval Aviation Museum

Bands on the Beach

Naval Live Oaks Trail

Palafox Market

Best Running Club

Winner: World of Beer

Running Wild

Seville Quarter

The Wine Bar on Palafox

Best 5K

Winner: McGuire’s St. Patrick’s Day Prediction 5K

Double Bridge Run

Great Pumpkin Race and Little Pumpkin Fun Run

Justice Jog

Best Place to Walk/Run

Winner: Pensacola Beach

Bayfront Parkway

Bayview Park

Downtown

Best Place to Ride Your Bike

Winner: Pensacola Beach

Blackwater Heritage State Trail

East Hill

UWF Nature Trails

Best Golf Course

Winner: Scenic Hills Country Club

Marcus Pointe Golf Club

Pensacola Country Club

Stonebrook Golf Club

Best Reason to Attend a Blue Wahoos Game

Winner: The view

Fireworks

Food

Root for the home team

Best Reason to Attend an Ice Flyers Game

Winner: Fights

Maverick

Post-game ice skating

Weiner dog races

Best Athlete Who’s Gone Pro

Winner: Bubba Watson

Derrick Brooks

Addison Russell

Emmitt Smith

Best Youth Sports/Rec Program

Winner: Cheer Omega

The First Tee of Northwest Florida

Southern Youth Sports Association

YMCA of Northwest Florida

Best After-School Activity

Winner: Pensacola Children’s Chorus

Gulf Breeze School of Music

LaBelle Performing Arts

YMCA of Northwest Florida

Best Summer Camp

Winner: UWF’s Explore Summer Camps

First City Art Center’s Summer Art Camp

The First Tee of Northwest Florida

Pensacola State College Kids’ College

Best Place for a Birthday Party

Winner: Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Goofy Golf of Pensacola

Painting with a Twist

Pensacola MESS Hall

—Media/Music—

Best TV Station

Winner: WEAR

BlabTV

WALA

WSRE

Best TV News Anchor

Winner: Kaitlin Wright (WEAR)

Bob Solarski (WEAR)

Sue Straughn (WEAR)

Jeff Weeks (WSRE)

Best Radio Station

Winner: Cat Country 98.7

107.3 The Beat

NewsRadio1620

WUWF

Best Radio Personality

Winner: Brent Lane (Cat Country 98.7)

Candy Cullerton (Cat Country 98.7)

Andrew McKay (NewsRadio1620)

Wendi Summers (NewsRadio1620)

Best Morning Radio Show

Winner: The Cat Pack Morning Show (Cat Country 98.7)

Get Up Morning Show (Real Women Radio)

Pensacola Morning News with Andrew McKay (NewsRadio1620)

NPR Morning Edition (WUWF)

Best Reason to Pick up Inweekly

Winner: Local event coverage

It’s free

News of the Weird

Winners and Losers

Best News Story

Winner: Mid-term elections

Confederate monument debate

Downtown parking

Recycling

Best Website

Winner: Visit Pensacola (visitpensacola.com)

Cat Country 98.7 (catcountry987.com)

Pensacola Vibes (pensacolavibes.com)

WUWF (wuwf.org)

Most Instagrammable Place in Pensacola

Winner: Brew Ha Ha Pensacola

Downtown

Graffiti Bridge

Pensacola Beach

Best Person or Business to Follow on Instagram

Winner: Pensacola Vibes (@pensacolavibes)

Big Jerk Soda Co. (@bigjerksoda)

Rusted Arrow Mercantile (@rusted.arrow.mercantile)

Visit Pensacola (@visitpensacola)

Best Business to “Like” on Facebook

Winner: chizuko

Cat Country 98.7

Pensacola Vibes

WEAR

Best Person to “Friend” on Facebook

Winner: Andrew McKay (NewsRadio1620)

Candy Cullerton (Cat Country 98.7)

Sean Mullins (Pensacola Vibes)

Michelle Salzman (Salz Studio)

Best Comedian

Winner: Andrew Ferrara

Tony Burkett

Kitty Get a Job

Olivia Searcy

Best Music Venue

Winner: Vinyl Music Hall

chizuko

Saenger Theatre

Seville Quarter

Best Band

Winner: Panzacola

Ben Loftin & The Family

Faux/Fox

Hello Crescendo

Best Concert

Winner: Big Boi (Vinyl Music Hall)

Beginning of Summer Beach Bummer (chizuko)

Kendrick Lamar (Hangout Fest)

Miracle on Palafox (Saenger Theatre, hosted by Cat Country 98.7)

Best Place to Hear Free Music

Winner: Bands on the Beach

Islander Beach Bar

Paradise Bar & Grill

Pensacola JazzFest

—Services—

Best Hair Salon

Winner: Volume ONE

Arrow Salon & Spa

Moonflower Salon

Salon San Carlos

Best Hair Stylist

Winner: Karla Varley (Volume ONE)

Chelsey Domschke (Arrow Salon & Spa)

Alex Horne (Salon San Carlos)

Colleen Williams (Moonflower Salon)

Best Hair Colorist

Winner: Maxine Lyvers (Arrow Salon & Spa)

Sidni Mickel (Ahead Of Style)

Vanessa Sturms (Vibe Inc.)

Becca Wheless (The Color Chemist)

Best Barber Shop

Winner: Pensacola House of Barbers

Barberos

East Hill Barbershop

Wilfrid’s Barber and Fine Goods

Best Men’s Hair Stylist

Winner: Colt Walden (Pensacola House of Barbers)

Noel Delarosa (Pensacola House of Barbers)

Nick Fury (Wilfrid’s Barber and Fine Goods)

Rick MaHarrey (The Country Club Barbershop)

Best Massage

Winner: Escape Wellness Spa

12th Avenue Massage Therapy Group

Stay The Spa

Still Waters Day & Medical Spa

Best Massage Therapist

Winner: Stephanie Knight (Escape Wellness Spa)

Bruce Common (12th Avenue Massage Therapy Group)

Rae Petersen (Stay The Spa)

Rommel Reguindin (Escape Wellness Spa)

Best Pedicure

Winner: Stay The Spa

Bellagio Day Spa

Nail Lounge

Polished Nail Bar Pensacola

Best Manicure

Winner: DESHI

Herbal Nails & Spa

Polished Nail Bar Pensacola

Stay The Spa

Best Waxing

Winner: Brazilian Wax of Pensacola

Arrow Salon & Spa

Stay The Spa

The Waxing Studio

Best Facial

Winner: Still Waters Day & Medical Spa

Escape Wellness Spa

Serendipity Skincare Studio

WellBeauty

Best Esthetician

Winner: Ingrid Krieger (Escape Wellness Spa)

Zoe Haft (Ben Brown, MD Plastic & Reconstitute Surgery)

Tia Henry (Arrow Salon & Spa)

Sonya Scarbrough (Stay The Spa)

Best Skin Care Overall

Winner: Welch SkinCare

Serendipity Skincare Studio

Still Waters Day & Medical Spa

WellBeauty

Best Day Spa

Winner: Escape Wellness Spa

Stay The Spa

Still Waters Day & Medical Spa

WellBeauty

Best Tanning

Winner: The Hue

Gulf Coast Glam House

The Sunless Store

Tropical Touch Tanning Boutique

Best Gym

Winner: Coastal Fitness Training

Anytime Fitness Downtown

Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA

Regymen Fitness Pensacola

Best Personal Trainer

Winner: Kenzie Presnell (Fixed on Fitness)

Lorenzo Aguilar (Anytime Fitness Downtown)

Josh Presnell (Fixed on Fitness)

Jaid Slaughter (Coastal Fitness Training)

Best Yoga

Winner: Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center

BeachLife Fitness

URU Yoga and Beyond

Wild Lemon

Best Yoga Instructor

Winner: Briana Knight (disko lemonade)

Donna Dickey (Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA)

Jennifer Jens (BeachLife Fitness)

Nancy LaNasa (Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center & Abhaya Above)

Best Pilates

Winner: Wild Lemon

The Pilates Barre

Pilates Core Training

Pure Pilates

Best Fitness Classes

Winner: Coastal Fitness Training

BeachLife Fitness

Pure Barre Pensacola

Regymen Fitness Pensacola

Best Fitness Instructor

Winner: Leah Seacrest (Regymen Fitness Pensacola)

Barbara Bruni (Pilates Core Training)

Catalina Lehman (Pure Barre Pensacola)

Brandi Rodriguez (Wild Lemon)

Best Non-Gym Workout

Winner: Pure Barre Pensacola

Fixed on Fitness

Team Remedy BJJ and MMA

TITLE Boxing Club Pensacola

Best Outdoor Bootcamp

Winner: Fixed on Fitness

4 Shore Fit

Coastal Fitness Training

Unlimited Fitness Results, Inc

Best Weight Loss Program

Winner: Ideal Weight Loss

Medi-Weightloss

My Healthy Blueprint Powered by Baptist Health Care

Sacred Heart Surgical Weight Loss Center

Best Hospital

Winner: Sacred Heart Health System

Baptist Hospital

Gulf Breeze Hospital

West Florida Hospital

Best Bank

Winner: Regions Bank

Bank of Pensacola

Beach Community Bank

Hancock Whitney Bank

Best Credit Union

Winner: Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Central Credit Union of Florida

Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union

Best Financial Advisor

Winner: Andrew Martin (Atlas Financial Strategies)

Thomas J. Henriques (Bluewater Wealth Strategies)

John Peacock (Edward Jones)

Jay Zito (Jay Zito Financial Professional)

Best Accounting Firm

Winner: Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund

Baniakas & Associates

Bass & Sandfort

Warren Averett

Best Residential Real Estate Agency

Winner: Levin Rinke Realty

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate

The Harmon Murphy Group at Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

RE/MAX on the Coast

Best Commercial Real Estate Agency

Winner: NAI Pensacola

Beck Partners

Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT

Gunther Properties, LLC

Best Real Estate Agent

Winner: Skip Geiser (Main Street Properties)

Logan DeVries (NAI Pensacola)

Amanda Hurd (Levin Rinke Realty)

Conna O’Donovan (Conna O’Donovan Real Estate)

Best Boutique Hotel/Inn

Winner: Sole Inn and Suites

Lee House

New World Inn

Paradise Inn

Best Hotel–Pensacola Beach

Winner: Hilton Pensacola Beach

Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach

Margaritaville Beach Hotel

Paradise Inn

Best Hotel–Pensacola

Winner: Pensacola Grand Hotel

Hilton Garden Inn

Holiday Inn Express Downtown

Sole Inn and Suites

Best Apartment Community

Winner: Southtowne Apartments

The Crossings at Nine Mile Road

Governors Gate Apartments

West Woods Apartments

Best Pool & Spa Company

Winner: Pensacola Pools

Aqua Pool & Patio

Pool Designs of Florida

Robert’s Pools

Best Architecture Firm

Winner: Brett Duch Architect

Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture

Quina Grundhoefer Architects

SMP Architecture

Best Law Firm

Winner: Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz

Emmanuel, Sheppard & Condon

Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor, P.A.

Michles & Booth, P.A.

Best Attorney

Winner: Chris Crawford (Law Offices of Chris Crawford)

Brad Bradford (Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz)

Antonio Bruni (Michles & Booth, P.A.)

Ben Shell (Emmanuel, Sheppard & Condon)

Best Insurance Agency

Winner: McMahon & Hadder Insurance

Barnes Insurance & Financial Services

Hiles-McLeod Insurance

Will Rentschler State Farm

Best Chiropractor

Winner: Dr. David Edge (Edge Family Chiropractic)

Dr. Derek Finger (Derek Finger, D.C. Chiropractic Physician)

Dr. Richard Jacobs (Jacobs Chiropractic & Wellness Center)

Dr. Johnathan Newlin (Newlin Chiropractic)

Best Dentist

Winner: Dr. Stu Bonnin (Kid’s Dentist Stu Bonnin DMD)

Dr. Ed Faulkner (Advanced Dental Concepts)

Dr. Anthony Le (Victus Dental)

Dr. Stephen Newsome (Stephen B. Newsome, DMD)

Best Orthodontist

Winner: Dr. Ben Fishbein (Fishbein Orthodontics)

Dr. Randall Rigsby (Rigsby Orthodontics)

Dr. Clay Sims (Sims Orthodontics)

Dr. Greg Woodfin (Woodfin Cabassa Orthodontics)

Best Pediatrician

Winner: Dr. Randall Reese (Pensacola Pediatrics)

Dr. Amy Foland (Pensacola Pediatrics)

Dr. Lynn Keefe (Lynn Keefe MD Pediatrics)

Dr. Mary Lou O’Grady (Pediatric Associates)

Best General Care Physician

Winner: Dr. Lanway Ling (Ling Family Medicine)

Dr. Paul Freitas (Baptist Medical Group)

Dr. Hillary Hultstrand (Woodlands Medical Specialists)

Dr. Jennifer Miley (Woodlands Medical Specialists)

Best Psychiatrist/Therapist

Winner: Dr. Brett Turner (Cordova Counseling Center)

Kristen L. Hartford, LMHC (Compass Counseling)

Dr. Cris Jagar (The Anchor Clinic)

Dr. Venkata R. Sompalli (Lakeview Center/Baptist Medical Group)

Best OB/GYN

Winner: Dr. Brian Sontag (Sacred Heart Medical Group)

Dr. Jenny Allen (Advanced Women’s Care)

Dr. Jairan Duke-Elmore (Sacred Heart Medical Group)

Dr. Erika Schneider (Baptist Medical Group)

Best Optometrist

Winner: Dr. Gene Terrezza (Terrezza Optical)

Dr. Jill Anderson (Clarkson Eyecare)

Dr. Cheryl Barton (Woodbine Eye Care)

Dr. Jennifer Werrell (Medical Center Clinic)

Best Dermatologist

Winner: Dr. Kevin Welch (Welch SkinCare)

Dr. Sean Branch (Henghold Skin Health & Surgery Group)

Dr. Scott McMartin (Dermatology and Laser Center Medical Center Clinic)

Dr. Amy Pote Watson (Dermatology Associates of Northwest Florida)

Best Plastic Surgeon

Winner: Dr. Peter Butler (Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery)

Dr. Ben Brown (Ben Brown, MD Plastic & Reconstitute Surgery)

Dr. James Frost (Frost Plastic Surgery)

Dr. Nathan Patterson (Patterson Plastic Surgery)

Best Physical Therapy

Winner: Medical Center Clinic

Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

The Movement Dr

Select Physical Therapy

Best Pharmacy

Winner: Everwell Specialty Pharmacy

Gulf Breeze Apothecary & Pharmacy

Jackson-Pace Pharmacy

Thrif-T Drugs

Best Walk-In Clinic

Winner: ProHealth Medical Care

Baptist Urgent Care

Sacred Heart Urgent Care

Quality Urgent Care & Wellness

Best Vet

Winner: Spanish Trail Veterinary Hospital

East Hill Animal Hospital

Safe Harbor Animal Hospital

Scenic Hills Veterinary Hospital

Best Dog Groomer

Winner: Doggy Stylz Grooming Salon

Cain’s Dog House

Everything’s Irie Doggie Salon

ShamPoochies

Best Doggie Day Care/Boarding

Winner: Cain’s Dog House

Pensacola Pet Resort

Play ‘n Stay at Olive Branch Pet Hospital

Spanish Trail Veterinary Hospital

Best Dog Training

Winner: Positive Splash Dog Training

Best Paw Forward

Happy Hound Dog Obedience

Mike the Dog Trainer

Best Dry Cleaner

Winner: Vick’s Cleaners

Kate’s Cleaners

Modern Dry Cleaners

Pressed4Time

Best Construction Company

Winner: Omega Construction & Design, Inc.

East Hill Building and Design

Morette Company

Old South Construction

Best Landscaping

Winner: The Wallace Company

Eye Candy Lawns

Executive Landscaping , Inc.

Outerspaces Landscapes

Best Interior Designer

Winner: Refined House

Kristin Burke at Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture

Dee McDavid Interiors

Lacy Phillips Designs

Best Ad Agency

Winner: Ideaworks

Appleyard Agency

idgroup

The Marketing Bar

Best Art Gallery

Winner: Artel Gallery

Blue Morning Gallery

First City Art Center

Quayside Art Gallery

Best Custom Picture Framing

Winner: Aiken Picture Frames South

Creative House

Framing By Design

Just Plain Putter

Best Tattoo & Piercing Studio

Winner: Hula Moon

Infinite Ink Tattoo & Piercing Studio

Sweet Betsy Tattoos

Three Fates Tattoo

Best Tattoo Artist

Winner: Erin O’Shea (Infinite Ink Tattoo & Piercing Studio)

Shauncey Fury (Hula Moon)

Felix Puette Minor (Three Fates Tattoo)

Gabe Smith (Hula Moon)

Best Special Event Space

Winner: Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue

5eleven Palafox Event Hosting

Lee House

Palafox House

Best Bakery

Winner: Bluejay’s Bakery

J’s Bakery and Cafe

Milton Quality Bakery

Oh Snap! Cupcakes

Best Caterer

Winner: Classic City Catering

Apple Market

Culinary Productions Inc.

Nancy’s Catering & Events

Best Florist

Winner: Fiore

Celebrations

Just Judy’s Flowers

Supposey

Best Photography

Winner: Kista Haas Photography

Jordan Burch Photography

Lindsey Friar Photography

Patsy Brown Photography

Best Bowling Alley

Winner: Oops Alley

Cordova Lanes

DeLuna Lanes

Strikerz

Best Car Wash/ Detailer

Winner: Zips Car Wash

Hilt’s Detailing

Prieg’s Detail Garage

Simoniz Car Wash

Best Oil Change

Winner: Bobby Likis Car Clinic / PreRepair®

Able Auto Repair

East Hill Automotive Center

Sandy Sansing

Best Auto Service Shop

Winner: Bobby Likis Car Clinic / PreRepair®

Able Auto Repair

East Hill Automotive Center

Gary Sapp Automotive

Best Window Tinting

Winner: Trent Ciccone Mobile Tint and Detail

Glass Wrap

Premier Tinting

SolarSafe and Secure

Best New Business

Winner: Big Jerk Soda Co.

Pensacola House of Barbers

Regymen Fitness Pensacola

WellBeauty

—Retail—

Best New Car Dealership

Winner: Pete Moore Automotive Team

Allen Turner Hyundai

Sandy Sansing

Vince Whibbs Automotive Group

Best Used Car Dealership

Winner: Sandy Sansing

Adcox Imports

Frontier Motors

Ted Ciano’s

Best Motorcycle Shop

Winner: Harley-Davidson of Pensacola

Adventure Motorsports of NWF

D&D Cycles Inc.

Pensacola Motorsports

Best Bicycle Shop

Winner: Truly Spokin Bicycle Co.

Bikes Plus

CycleSports Bicycles

Ride More Bicycles

Best Boutique

Winner: SoBo Boutique

GRAY Boutique

Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts

Best Men’s Apparel

Winner: Don Alans

Intracoastal Outfitters

Southbound Apparel

Waterboyz

Best Women’s Apparel

Winner: Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

GRAY Boutique

Scout

SoBo Boutique

Best Children’s Apparel & Gifts

Winner: Sparkle

Artesana

duh for garden and home

Pizzaz

Best Accessories

Winner: SoBo Boutique

Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

Keep Away From Cats Jewelry

Susan Campbell Jewelry

Best Shopping Area/District

Winner: Downtown

9th Avenue

Cordova

SOGO

Best Store Windows

Winner: Rusted Arrow Mercantile

Fiore

SoBo Boutique

Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts

Best Online Shop/Seller

Winner: Saturn Collection Vintage

Keep Away From Cats Jewelry

SoBo Boutique

Trash Rabbit

Best Consignment Store

Winner: Tots, Teens and in be-Tweens

Elite Repeats & Boutique

Lullabies and Mudpies

Plato’s Closet

Best Thrift Store

Winner: Waterfront Thrift Store

The Redemption Store

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

Teen Challenge Super Thrift

Best Athletic/Outdoor Store

Winner: Running Wild

Intracoastal Outfitters

The South Outfitters

Wild Lemon

Best Furniture Store

Winner: duh for garden and home

Alyssa’s Etc.

Aqua Decor & Design

Urban Objects

Best Home Décor and Accessories

Winner: Urban Objects

duh for garden and home

Rusted Arrow Mercantile

Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts

Best Antiques

Winner: Alyssa’s

Blue Moon Antique Mall

Miles Antique Mall

Oooodles Antique Mall

Best Vintage Booth/Seller

Winner: Saturn Collection Vintage

Lucky Black Cat Vintage

Nearly Dead Threads & Oddities

The Pink Pony

Best Flea Market

Winner: T & W Flea Market

Gulf Breeze Flea Market

Pea Ridge Flea Market

The Trading Grounds

Best Gift Shop

Winner: Alyssa’s

Angel’s Garden

Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

Pizzaz

Best Place to Buy Greeting Cards/Stationery

Winner: Charlotte Mason Printing Company

duh for garden and home

Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

The Mole Hole

Best Comic Book Store

Winner: TBS Comics

Futurevisions Sci-Fi Books & Collectables

Pensacola Pop Comics

Price Busters Games

Best New Store

Winner: Nearly Dead Threads & Oddities

All About Antiques

Bluejay’s Bakery

Surterra Wellness

Best Jeweler

Winner: Bere’ Jewelers

Jewelers Trade Shop

Elebash’s Jewelers

Susan Campbell Jewelry

Best Unique Jewelry

Winner: Keep Away From Cats Jewelry

Ann David Gallery

Susan Campbell Jewelry

Trash Rabbit

Best Surf/Skate Shop

Winner: Waterboyz

Innerlight Surf & Skate

Maverick Board Riding Company

Southbound Apparel

Best Nursery/Plants

Winner: Bailey’s Produce & Nursery

Arc Gateway Plant Nursery

Floral Tree Gardens

Pensacola Seed & Garden

Best Green Business

Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Coldwater Gardens

Earth’s Choice Pest Solutions

End of the Line Café

Best Pet Store

Winner: Woerner Landscape & Pet Supply

duh for garden and home

Everything’s Irie Doggie Salon

Joyful Pets (at Alyssa’s)

Best Hardware Store

Winner: Pensacola Hardware

ACE Hardware of Gulf Breeze

Hall’s Hardware & Lumber

Innerarity ACE Hardware

Best Computer/Tech Store

Winner: Palafox Computers

Pensacola PC Repair

Tech Advanced

The Tech Handyman

Best Music Gear/Instruments

Winner: Blues Angel Music

Leitz Music

Schmidt’s Music

Tringas Music

Best Record Store

Winner: Revolver Records

Blue Moon Antique Mall

Miles Antique Mall

Music Box Pensacola

Best Cigar Shop

Winner: Cordova Cigars

Cigar Factory Pensacola

Gulf Coast Brewery

Hot Spot Cigars & Coffee

Best Liquor Store

Winner: Richey’s East

Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor

Fusion Fine Wine & Spirits

Paradise Liquor

Best Wine Shop

Winner: Aragon Wine Market

Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor

The Bottle Shop

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Best Wine Tastings

Winner: Aragon Wine Market

Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor

Seville Quarter

So Gourmet

Best Grocery Store

Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Apple Market

Publix Super Market at East Hill

Shoreline Food Store and International Deli

Best Asian Food Market

Winner: Saigon Oriental Market & Deli

Bien Dong Oriental Market

My Tan Supermarket

Tony’s Asian Market

Best Gourmet/Specialty Food

Winner: Four Winds International Food Market

Bodacious Olive

Joe Patti’s Seafood

Shoreline Food Store and International Deli

Best Gone-But-Not-Forgotten Store

Winner: Biggs Sporting Goods

City Grocery

Gayfers

Years Ago-Go

—Weddings—

Best Place to Meet Your Future Mr./Mrs.

Winner: Downtown

Church

Pensacola Beach

Seville Quarter

Best Place to Propose

Winner: Pensacola Beach

Downtown

The Grand Marlin

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Best Place to Buy an Engagement Ring

Winner: Jewelers Trade Shop

Bere’ Jewelers

Elebash’s Jewelers

Rock Hard Designs

Best Ceremony Venue

Winner: Old Christ Church

5eleven Palafox Event Hosting

Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue

Live Oak Plantation

Best Reception Venue

Winner: 5eleven Palafox Event Hosting

Lee House

Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue

Sowell Farms

Best Officiant

Winner: Bryan Adams

Chuck Randle

Pam Rodgerson

Kevin Tillman

Best Bridal Store

Winner: The Bridal Loft

The Bridal Suite

Middleton’s Prom and Pageant

Simply Elegant Couture Bridal and Prom

Best Place to Rent a Tux

Winner: Randall’s Formal Wear

Gent’s Formal Wear

Men’s Wearhouse

Simply Elegant Couture Bridal and Prom

Best Bridal Make-up Artist

Winner: Hayley Gurney

Kendra Franklin

Maegan Mapoles

Melody Weber

Best Wedding Hair Salon

Winner: Arrow Salon & Spa

Fusion Spa Salon

The Powder Room

Style Downtown

Best Wedding Hair Stylist

Winner: Alison Sardiña (Blue Magnolia Salon)

Heather Johnson (Glow Salon)

Cathy Sheldon (Arrow Salon & Spa)

Colleen Williams (Moonflower Salon)

Best Wedding Planning / Coordinating

Winner: Mēgan K. Events

La-T-Da Events

Lindsay Cooey Weddings

Supposey

Best Wedding Photography

Winner: Aislinn Kate Photography

Kayla Baptista Photography

Patsy Brown Photography

Abigail Wellinghurst Photography

Best Photo Booth

Winner: The Posey Bus

Emerald Coast Photo Booths

Pensacola Photo Booth

Salz Studio

Best Wedding Videography

Winner: Lother Co.

Katie Cannon

Milestones Studios

StoryLive Productions

Best Wedding Band

Winner: I’magene

Clark & Company

Mr. Big & The Rhythm Sisters

Three Bean Soup

Best Wedding DJ

Winner: Northwest Florida DJ Services

A DJ Connection

AnyDayDJ

DJ Jordan

Best Wedding Caterer

Winner: Nancy’s Catering & Events

Classic City Catering

Culinary Productions Inc.

Our Humble Catering

Best Wedding Cake

Winner: Betty Weber Cakes

Bluejay’s Bakery

Emerald Coast Custom Cakes

J’s Bakery and Cafe

Best Wedding Florist

Winner: Supposey

Celebrations

Fiore

Sunshine Designs Florist

Best Wedding Rentals

Winner: Supposey

Hemstitch Vintage Rentals

La-T-Da Events

WeddingWalls

Best Wedding Party Transportation

Winner: The Posey Cab

Bay Limousine Service

Beach Bum Trolley

Five Flags Trolley

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

Winner: Pizzaz

Artesana

Rusted Arrow Mercantile

So Gourmet

Best Place to Buy Bridesmaid Gifts

Winner: Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

Pizzaz

SoBo Boutique

Susan Campbell Jewelry

Best Place for a Rehearsal Dinner

Winner: The Grand Marlin

The Fish House

Hemingway’s Island Grill

Skopelos at New World

Best Place for Out-of-Town Guests to Stay

Winner: Lee House

Hilton Pensacola Beach

Holiday Inn Express Downtown

Margaritaville Beach Hotel

Best Honeymoon Destination

Winner: Disney World

Hawaii

Jamaica

Pensacola Beach

—Restaurants—

Best Restaurant Overall

Winner: Restaurant IRON

Cactus Flower Cafe

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Best Restaurant–Downtown

Winner: Global Grill

The Fish House

Nom Sushi Izakaya

Union Public House

Best Restaurant–Cordova Area

Winner: O’Briens Bistro

Cactus Flower Cafe

The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant

Sake Café



Best Restaurant–North Pensacola/Nine Mile/UWF

Winner: Sammy Barker’s

Boneheads

Petrella’s Italian Cafe

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Best Restaurant–West Pensacola/Perdido Key

Winner: Lillian’s Pan Pizza

The Burger Factory

Cactus Flower Cafe

Fisherman’s Corner

Best Restaurant–East Pensacola Heights

Winner: The Magnolia

Jerry’s Drive In

New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria

Scenic 90 Cafe

Best Restaurant–Gulf Breeze

Winner: SaBai Thai Cafe

Aegean Breeze

Papa Nalu Aloha Grill

Shan Kishi Japanese Hibachi

Best Restaurant–Pensacola Beach

Winner: The Grand Marlin

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

Flounder’s Chowder House

Peg Leg Pete’s

Best Restaurant–Pace/Milton

Winner: South Market

Blackwater Bistro

Cactus Flower Cafe

The Southern Pearl Restaurant

Best New Restaurant

Winner: Graffiti Pizza

Brew Ha Ha Pensacola

South Market (Downtown location)

The Southern Pearl Restaurant

Best Food Truck

Winner: Nomadic Eats

3-D Eats & Tea Food Truck

Hip Pocket Deli

Two Birds Street Food

Best BBQ

Winner: Hot Spot Barbecue

Blue Dot Barbeque

Brother’s BBQ

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Best Soul Food

Winner: Five Sisters Blues Cafe

Englewood All In One Restaurant

Four Seasons Catering and Eatery

Pot Roast & Pinot

Best Seafood

Winner: Peg Leg Pete’s

The Fish House

The Grand Marlin

Joe Patti’s Seafood

Best Greek Cuisine

Winner: Founaris Bros. Greek Restaurant

Aegean Breeze

Hummus

Jordan Valley Cafe

Best Mexican Cuisine

Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe

Cactus Cantina

Tacos Mexicanos

Taqueria El Asador

Best Italian Cuisine

Winner: V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante

Bonelli’s Café Italia

Franco’s Italian Restaurant

Petrella’s Italian Cafe

Best Chinese Cuisine

Winner: Shark Fin

Chen’s Kitchen

House of Chong

Shang Hai II

Best Japanese Cuisine

Winner: Nom Sushi Izakaya

Ichiban

Sake Cafe

Sushi Masa

Best Thai Cuisine

Winner: SaBai Thai Cafe

Taste of Thai

Thai 54 Cuisine

Thai Dishes

Best Indian Cuisine

Winner: Taste of India

Dinner India Restaurant & Grill

Indian Grill

International Grocery & Halal Meat

Best Cajun Cuisine

Winner: VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Broussard’s Bayou Grill & Cajun Market

Café Nola

Cosse’s on the Beach

Best Vietnamese Cuisine

Winner: Tu-Do

Pho Golden Palace

Saigon Oriental Market & Deli

Yummi Deli

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Cuisine

Winner: End of The Line Cafe

chizuko

Nom Sushi Izakaya

Skopelos at New World

Best Gluten Free Options

Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar

End of The Line Cafe

Skopelos at New World

South Market

Best Hibachi

Winner: Sake Cafe

Nikko Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar

Shan Kishi Japanese Hibachi

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse

Best Seafood Market

Winner: Joe Patti’s Seafood

Gulf Coast Seafood Deli

Maria’s Fresh Seafood Market

Perdido Key Seafood

Best Steakhouse

Winner: Jackson’s Steakhouse

Coach-N-Four Steakhouse

McGuire’s Irish Pub

Saltgrass Steak House

Best Original Menu

Winner: Union Public House

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Global Grill

Restaurant IRON

Best Chef

Winner: Alex McPhail (Restaurant IRON)

Billy Ballou (The Fish House)

Blake Rushing (Union Public House)

Frank Taylor (Global Grill)

Best Up-and-Coming Chef

Winner: Amy Potmesil (Union Public House)

Justine Gudmundson-McCain (Bluejay’s Bakery)

Jordan Hewes (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)

Noah Tomko (Restaurant IRON)

Best Wait Staff

Winner: Global Grill

Cactus Flower Cafe

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Restaurant IRON

Best Waiter

Winner: Marcus Thomas (Cactus Flower Cafe)

Will Eckhart (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)

Nick Markovitz (Restaurant IRON)

Frank Perez (Union Public House)

Best Waitress

Winner: Jessica Wolford (Hot Spot Barbecue)

Amber Laster (Restaurant IRON)

Danielle Pfeiffer (Restaurant IRON)

Crystal Stewart (Union Public House)

Best Coffee Shop

Winner: Bodacious Brew

Constant Coffee & Tea

Fosko Coffee Barre

Polonza Bistro

Best Outdoor Dining

Winner: The Fish House

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille

Red Fish Blue Fish

Best View

Winner: Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

The Grand Marlin

Paradise Bar & Grill

Best Place to Splurge

Winner: Restaurant IRON

Global Grill

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Union Public House

Best Place to Blow Your Diet

Winner: Whisk

Bluejay’s Bakery

Le Dough

Oh Snap! Cupcakes

Best Place to Eat Healthy

Winner: End of The Line Cafe

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

So Chopped

Best Place to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Winner: Bluejay’s Bakery

Bubba’s Sweet Spot

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Whisk

Best Romantic Dining

Winner: Jackson’s Steakhouse

Global Grill

The Grand Marlin

Restaurant IRON

Best Place for a First Date

Winner: The Magnolia

The Fish House

Global Grill

Restaurant IRON

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Winner: Flounder’s Chowder House

Peg Leg Pete’s

The Oar House

O’Zone Pizza Pub

Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant

Winner: Lucy’s in the Square

Brew Ha Ha Pensacola

The Magnolia

The Oar House

Best Breakfast

Winner: Ruby Slipper Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Coffee Cup Restaurant

Scenic 90 Cafe

Best Brunch

Winner: George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

The Fish House

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Skopelos at New World

Best Lunch

Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Hub Stacey’s

McGuire’s Irish Pub

Best Salad Bar

Winner: So Chopped

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Seville Quarter

Skopelos at New World

Best Take Out/To Go

Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Cactus Flower Cafe

SaBai Thai Cafe

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Best Food Delivery

Winner: CitySpree

Le Dough

Sky’s Pizza Pie

Waitr

Best Fast Bite

Winner: Nomadic Eats

Graffiti Pizza

Jerry’s Drive In

Tops Choice Hamburgers

Best Place for a Birthday Dinner

Winner: Global Grill

The Fish House

Restaurant IRON

Union Public House

Best Restaurant for Sports Fans

Winner: Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Miller’s Ale House

Seville Quarter

Best Late Night Eats

Winner: Graffiti Pizza

chizuko

Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom

Restaurant IRON

Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Town Guests

Winner: McGuire’s Irish Pub

The Fish House

Global Grill

Peg Leg Pete’s

Best Cooking Classes

Winner: So Gourmet

End of The Line Cafe

Pensacola Cooks Kitchen

Whisk

Best Gone-But-Not-Forgotten Restaurant

Winner: Hopkins House

City Grocery

Jerry’s Cajun Cafe

Sluggo’s

—Food—

Best Uniquely Pensacola Dish

Winner: Grits à Ya Ya (The Fish House)

Pensaconey (Sammy Barker’s)

Scamp Cervantes (Skopelos at New World)

Spanish Lump Crab Melt – Open Face (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)

Best Bagels

Winner: Bagelheads

Bodacious Brew

The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant

Maximilian Coffee

Best Cup of Coffee

Winner: Bodacious Brew

Constant Coffee & Tea

Fosko Coffee Barre

Polonza Bistro

Best Iced Coffee

Winner: Mrs. Jones Cold Brew

Bodacious Brew

Cafe Single Fin

The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant

Best Latte

Winner: Polonza Bistro

Bodacious Brew

The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Best Specialty Coffee Drink

Winner: Sugar & Spice Latte (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)

Bee’s Knees (Constant Coffee & Tea)

Honey Latte (Polonza Bistro)

John Wayne (Bodacious Brew)

Best Barista

Winner: Taylor Wyrosdick (Polonza Bistro)

Jimmy Britnell (Bodacious Brew)

Destiny Howard (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)

Mikayla Maracle (Bodacious Brew)

Best Iced Tea

Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar

3-D Eats & Tea Food Truck

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Nomadic Eats

Best Pizza

Winner: Sky’s Pizza Pie

Georgio’s Pizza

Graffiti Pizza

O’Zone Pizza Pub

Best Steak

Winner: McGuire’s Irish Pub

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Global Grill

Restaurant IRON

Best Burrito

Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe

Cactus Cantina

Tacos Mexicanos

Taqueria El Asador

Best Taco

Winner: Nomadic Eats

Taco Agave

Tacos Mexicanos

Taqueria El Asador

Best Nachos

Winner: McGuire’s Irish Pub

Cactus Flower Cafe

Lucy’s in the Square

Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant

Best Queso

Winner: Cactus Cantina

Cactus Flower Cafe

Taco Agave

Vallarta Mexican Restaurant

Best Gumbo

Winner: Broussard’s Bayou Grill & Cajun Market

Four Seasons Catering and Eatery

Joe Patti’s Seafood

Seville Quarter

Best Soup

Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar

chizuko

New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria

Seville Quarter

Best Deli

Winner: New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria

Apple Market

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Four Winds International Food Market

Best Bread

Winner: George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Joe Patti’s Seafood

Shoreline Food Store and International Deli

Best Sandwich

Winner: The Alcaniz (Hub Stacey’s)

Jive Ass Turkey (The Magnolia)

Spanish Lump Crab Melt – Open Face (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)

Twin Towers (New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria)

Best Chicken Salad

Winner: New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

The Magnolia

So Chopped

Best Cheeseburger

Winner: The Burger Factory

Blue Dot Barbeque

Jerry’s Drive In

McGuire’s Irish Pub

Best Hot Dog

Winner: Dog House Deli

Casey’s Hot Dogs

The Elbow Room

Sammy Barker’s

Best Cheese Plate

Winner: Union Public House

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

The Magnolia

The Wine Bar on Palafox

Best Appetizers

Winner: Global Grill

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Restaurant IRON

Union Public House

Best Mac-n-Cheese

Winner: The Magnolia

Five Sisters Blues Cafe

Pot Roast & Pinot

Union Public House

Best Pastries

Winner: George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Bluejay’s Bakery

Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe

J’s Bakery and Cafe

Best Omelette

Winner: Another Broken Egg Cafe

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Scenic 90 Cafe

Best Grits

Winner: The Fish House

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Bodacious Brew

Coffee Cup Restaurant

Best Pancakes/Waffles

Winner: Scenic 90 Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Polonza Bistro

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Best Donuts

Winner: Maynard’s Donut Co.

J’s Bakery and Cafe

Le Dough

Milton Quality Bakery

Best Sides

Winner: Five Sisters Blues Cafe

The Fish House

Restaurant IRON

Union Public House

Best French Fries

Winner: Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom

3-D Eats & Tea Food Truck

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Sammy Barker’s

Best Fried Chicken

Winner: Five Sisters Blues Cafe

The Dwarf (Legendary “Chicken Stand”)

Four Seasons Catering and Eatery

Union Public House

Best Wings

Winner: Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Hub Stacey’s

Union Public House

Best BBQ Dish

Winner: Beef Brisket Plate (Hot Spot Barbecue)

Carnival Platter (VooDoo BBQ & Grill)

Combo Platter (Brother’s BBQ)

Julie’s Famous N.C. BBQ Sandwich (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)

Best Pho

Winner: Saigon Oriental Market & Deli

Pho Golden Palace

Tu-Do

Yummi Deli

Best Sushi

Winner: Nom Sushi Izakaya

Ichiban

Sake Cafe

Sushi Masa

Best Oysters

Winner: Peg Leg Pete’s

The Grand Marlin

Restaurant IRON

Shux Oyster Bar

Best Pasta Dish

Winner: Grandpa Guiseppe’s Alfredo (Bonelli’s Café Italia)

Fruits De Mer Squid Ink Spaghetti (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)

Organic Chicken & House Ricotta Raviolo (Restaurant IRON)

Seafood Pasta (V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante)

Best Seafood Dish

Winner: Key Lime Grilled Lobster Tail (The Grand Marlin)

Grits à Ya Ya (The Fish House)

Parmesan Oysters (Peg Leg Pete’s)

Scamp Cervantes (Skopelos at New World)

Best Avocado Dish

Winner: Avocado Toast (Constant Coffee & Tea)

Avocado Sandwich (East Hill Market)

Guacamole (Cactus Flower Cafe)

Pavones Bowl (Cafe Single Fin)

Best International Dish

Winner: Saigon Pho (Saigon Oriental Market & Deli)

Chicken Tikka Masala (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)

Tonkotsu Ramen (Nom Sushi Izakaya)

Udon Dashi Bowl (Khon’s on Palafox)

Best Salads

Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

So Chopped

Union Public House

Best Place to Buy Local Produce

Winner: Bailey’s Produce & Nursery

Apple Market

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Palafox Market

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Dish

Winner: Curried Boiled Peanuts (chizuko)

Popcorn Cauliflower Bites (Skopelos at New World)

The Reuben (End of The Line Cafe)

Vegan Miso Ramen (Nom Sushi Izakaya)

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Winner: Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt

Bubba’s Sweet Spot

Dolce & Gelato

Joe Patti’s Seafood

Best Milkshakes

Winner: Jerry’s Drive In

Bodacious Brew

Tastee Freez

The Tin Cow

Best Desserts

Winner: Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe

Bluejay’s Bakery

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Szotski’s Cheesecake

Best Original Menu Item

Winner: Black Garlic Butter Escargot and Gnocchi (Restaurant IRON)

Kimchi Tater Salad (chizuko)

Spanish Lump Crab Melt – Open Face (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)

Tonkotsu Ramen (Nom Sushi Izakaya)

Best Lunch Special

Winner: Sky’s Pizza Pie

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Nomadic Eats

Seville Quarter

Best Weekly Special

Winner: Sideways Thursdays (The Magnolia)

Hopkins Fried Chicken Wednesdays (McGuire’s Irish Pub)

Smoked Brisket Wednesdays (Polonza Bistro)

Vegan and Vino Sundays (Skopelos at New World)

—Bars, Drinks & Nightlife—

Best Bar Overall

Winner: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

chizuko

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Play

Best Night Club

Winner: Seville Quarter

Blend Lounge

The Cabaret

Capt’n Fun Nightclub, Bar & Grille

Best Bar–Downtown Pensacola

Winner: Play

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Seville Quarter

World of Beer

Best Bar–Cordova Area

Winner: Wisteria Tavern

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Coyotes Sports Bar

Shooters Sports Bar

Best Bar–North Pensacola/Nine Mile Road/UWF

Winner: Goat Lips Chew and Brew House

Ollie’s Neighborhood Grill

The Ticket Sports Bar

Whiskey Runners Saloon

Best Bar–West Pensacola/Perdido Key

Winner: The Elbow Room

Flora-Bama Lounge and Package

Hub Stacey’s At The Point

The Jellyfish

Best Bar–Pensacola Beach

Winner: Casino Beach Bar & Grille

Capt’n Fun Nightclub, Bar & Grille

Paradise Bar & Grill

Sandshaker Lounge & Package

Best Bar–Milton/Pace

Winner: Brew Angels Brewery

Blackwater Bistro

Oops Alley

The Spot Tavern

Best New Bar

Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Casks And Flights

Cigar Factory Pensacola

Graffiti Pizza

Best Place to Meet Friends After Work

Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

chizuko

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

The Wine Bar on Palafox

Best Happy Hour

Winner: The Wine Bar on Palafox

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

Restaurant IRON

Seville Quarter

Best Drink Specials

Winner: Badlands Roadside Bar

O’Riley’s Irish Pub

Play

Seville Quarter

Best Ladies’ Night

Winner: The Fish House Deck Bar

Blend Lounge

McGuire’s Irish Pub

Seville Quarter

Best Cover Charge Worth Paying

Winner: Seville Quarter

chizuko

The Handlebar

Vinyl Music Hall

Best Bar to People Watch

Winner: Seville Quarter

The Cabaret

chizuko

Play

Best Bar to Drink Alone

Winner: The Magnolia

5 1/2 Bar

chizuko

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

Best Day Drinking

Winner: Casino Beach Bar & Grille

Badlands Roadside Bar

Paradise Bar & Grill

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Best Drink Menu

Winner: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Restaurant IRON

Union Public House

Best Specialty Cocktail

Winner: The Old Hickory (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)

Bramble (Union Public House)

Frosé (The Magnolia)

IRON Goddess (Restaurant IRON)

Best Daiquiri

Winner: Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar

Flounder’s Chowder House

Restaurant IRON

Sandshaker Lounge & Package

Best Bushwacker

Winner: Sandshaker Lounge & Package

Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

Paradise Bar & Grill

Best Bloody Mary

Winner: Ruby Slipper Cafe

The Fish House

Five Sisters Blues Café

Seville Quarter

Best Martini

Winner: Restaurant IRON

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Global Grill

McGuire’s Irish Pub

Best Margarita

Winner: Cactus Cantina

Cactus Flower Cafe

Taco Agave

Union Public House

Best Shots

Winner: Play

Blend Lounge

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

Seville Quarter

Best Signature Drink

Winner: King Koopa (Play)

Diesel Fuel (Flounder’s Chowder House)

Irish Wake (McGuire’s Irish Pub)

The Old Hickory (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)

Best Selection of Beer on Tap

Winner: World of Beer

chizuko

Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Best Selection of Bottled Beer

Winner: World of Beer

chizuko

Goat Lips Chew and Brew House

The Magnolia

Best Selection of Canned Beer

Winner: The Magnolia

Goat Lips Chew and Brew House

The Tin Cow

World of Beer

Best Brewery

Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Gulf Coast Brewery

Pensacola Bay Brewery

Redneck Riviera Brewing Project (at Goat Lips Chew and Brew House)

Best Local Beer

Winner: Pensacola Bay Brewery’s Lil Napoleon

McGuire’s Irish Pub’s Irish Red Ale

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.’s Farmhouse IPA

Spahr Brewing Company’s German Pilsner

Best Bartender

Winner: Daisy Doyle (chizuko)

Derek Barney (Perfect Plain Brewing Co.)

AJ Galecki (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)

Jeffrey Knott (Restaurant IRON)

Best Dance Floor

Winner: Seville Quarter

The Cabaret

chizuko

The Fish House Deck Bar

Best DJ

Winner: Albert Lao

Ramsey Coates

Jake Mitchell (Turnicut)

Anthony Montano

Best Bar to Meet New People

Winner: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

chizuko

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Seville Quarter

Best Selection of Wine by the Glass

Winner: The Wine Bar on Palafox

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Global Grill

Restaurant IRON

Best Selection of Wine by the Bottle

Winner: Jackson’s Steakhouse

The Magnolia

Skopelos at New World

The Wine Bar on Palafox

Best Sports Bar

Winner: Badlands Roadside Bar

Seville Quarter

Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant

The Ticket Sports Bar

Best Sports Team Club Headquarters

Winner: Seville Quarter

Badlands Roadside Bar

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Play

Best Neighborhood Bar

Winner: The Magnolia

chizuko

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Wisteria Tavern

Best Pet-Friendly Bar

Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Hub Stacey’s

The Magnolia

Pensacola Bay Brewery

Best Hotel Bar

Winner: Cavu Club (at Pensacola Grand Hotel)

Paradise Bar & Grill (at Paradise Inn)

Riptides Sports Grill and Tiki Bar (at Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach)

Tiki Bar (at Margaritaville Beach Hotel)

Best Bar With a View

Winner: The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

The Grand Marlin

Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille

Best Bar Ambience

Winner: chizuko

The Elbow Room

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Best Bar for Games

Winner: Play

The Elbow Room

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Seville Quarter

Best Trivia Night

Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Blend Lounge

The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge

Goat Lips Chew and Brew House

Best Karaoke Night

Winner: Play

The Cabaret

Seville Quarter

Sir Richards

Best Bar for Live Music

Winner: chizuko

The Handlebar

Seville Quarter

Vinyl Music Hall

Best Jukebox

Winner: The Elbow Room

Azalea Cocktail Lounge

Badlands Roadside Bar

Play

Best Bar Food

Winner: chizuko

The Elbow Room

The Magnolia

World of Beer