Calendar 10/11/18

THURSDAY 10.11
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
REDEEMED OBJECTS HOME AND GARDEN SHOW 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oooodles Antique Mall, 3733 W. Navy Blvd. pensacolahabitat.org/redeemedobjects
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
HATS AND HEELS SENIOR PROM 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 South I St. RSVP with Bayview Senior Citizens Center’s Molly at 436-5188.
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SHORE STORIES 6 p.m. Free. Six short films about environmental issues. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd.
GREEK WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $75 per person. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatneworld.com
LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
KEVIN HART 7 p.m. $42 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
RON WHITE 7 and 9:30 p.m. $50-$60. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
AN EVENING WITH KELLER WILLIAMS 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
TIM HIGGINS 7:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
FRIDAY 10.12
REDEEMED OBJECTS HOME AND GARDEN SHOW 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oooodles Antique Mall, 3733 W. Navy Blvd. pensacolahabitat.org/redeemedobjects
NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
PENSACOLA GREEK FESTIVAL 11 a.m. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St. pensacolagreekfestival.com
FREE FAMILY DAY 12-7 p.m. Facilities open for free. Pensacola Athletic Center, 7700 W. Highway 98. pacactive.com
OKTOBERFEST AT RED FISH BLUE FISH 5 p.m. (Through 9 p.m. Oct. 13). Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B, Pensacola Beach. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach
TRICK OR TREAT CANDY AND WINE PAIRING 5 p.m. $8. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 165 Ft. Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GAY GRASSROOTS 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ARROGANT STEAK COOK-OFF 6-9 p.m. $30. United Way is a beneficiary. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
VON TRAPPED IN THE HOSPITAL 7-11 p.m. Call for ticket prices. Tours last approximately 50 minutes. Tower East, 1010 N. 12th Ave.
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
AMICK CUTLER ALBUM RELEASE 7 p.m. $10 and up. The Upper Room, 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd. amickcutler.com
‘THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL’ 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa
THE 850 COLLECTIVE 9 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SATURDAY 10.13
BRIDGE TO BRIDGE 5K 7:30 a.m. $25-$40. Wayside Park/Visitor Info Center, 1401 E. Gregory St. b2b5k.com
PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Bay Bluffs and Chimney Parks. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.
DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FALL GATHERING OPEN HOUSE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Native Paths Museum and Cultural Center, 3300 Beloved Path. theperdidobaytribe.com
NATIONS FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 315 E. Olive Road.
PENSACOLA GREEK FESTIVAL 11 a.m. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St. pensacolagreekfestival.com
COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com
DEPRESSION AND MORE ABOUT DEMENTIA 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
LOCAL AUTHOR BRETT DOUGLAS BOOK SIGNING 2-4 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 1200 Airport Blvd. brettdouglasauthor.com
WEST COAST SWING INTENSIVE 2-5 p.m. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
OYSTER BASH 4-6 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 4 p.m. Episcopal Day School, 223 N. Palafox. facebook.com/bikepensacola
JUKEBOX GALA 6 p.m. $150 per person, proceeds benefit Pensacola Opera. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com
DIY PERSONAL CARE AND SPA MAKE & TAKE 6-8 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VONTRAPPED IN THE HOSPITAL 7-11 p.m. Call for ticket prices. Tours last approximately 50 minutes. Tower East, 1010 N. 12th Ave.
DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 for workshop, $10 for party. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country, and ballroom music. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
TODD SNIDER 7 p.m. $20-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
‘THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL’ 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa
PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA OPENING NIGHT WITH SPECIAL GUEST JENNIFER KOH 7:30 p.m. $23 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
COLLIN RAYE 8 p.m. $45. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St. theimogenetheatre.com
SUNDAY 10.14
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one- to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
PENSACOLA GREEK FESTIVAL 12 p.m. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St. pensacolagreekfestival.com
TROLLEY AND BOAT TOUR 1:45-7 p.m. $125. Park on Commendencia Street. pensacolascenicbluffs.org
YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
PENSACOLA COMPOSERFEST XIV 2:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
‘THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL’ 2:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa
FAMILY-FRIENDLY IMPROV CLASS 2:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT WITH SPECIAL GUEST DUANE BETTS 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SOME KIND OF NIGHTMARE WITH EARL’S KILLER SQUIRREL 9 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
MONDAY 10.15
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. Sweet potato samosas with pear chutney, garam masala with roasted Brussels sprouts and lemon aioli and apple tart with fig glaze. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
HANDS-ON COOKING: PASTA MANICOTTI 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
TUESDAY 10.16
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
UWF GRADUATES OF THE LAST DECADE HAPPY HOUR 5-6:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION 7 p.m. Free. Evening will start with a reading of “I Am From – An American Narrative” by Judy Fawley. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.
‘DRACULA’ (1931) 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Holly Shelton. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).
WEDNESDAY 10.17
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
PERFECT PLAIN NIGHT FOR BREAST CANCER 5:30-7:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HANDS-ON COOKING: CREATURES FROM THE DEEP 6-8 p.m. $64.50. 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
UGLY GOD 7 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
CULTURAL COMMODITIES: THE TRANSFORMATION OF AFRICAN SPIRITUAL OBJECTS PANEL DISCUSSION 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. TAG, University of Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/tag
ART AMONG FRIENDS RECEPTION 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. The Wright Place, 6 E. Wright St.
OPEN STUDIO: DIY COMIC ART 11:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
THE PALETTE SHOW On view through Oct. 19. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
STRANGER THINGS On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
TOUCH…DON’T TOUCH On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
SUNFLOWERS AND THE NATURE OF BEING On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
EVERYTHING THAT SOUNDS IN THE FOREST: CONTEMPORARY ART OF PERUVIAN AMAZON On view through Oct. 21. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CULTURAL COMMODITIES: THE TRANSFORMATION OF AFRICAN SPIRITUAL OBJECTS On view through Oct. 27. The Art Gallery at UWF, 11000 University Parkway.
ICONS OF PENSACOLA On view through Oct. 31. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
ART AMONG FRIENDS On view through Nov. 12. The Wright Place, 6 E. Wright St.
STONE’S THROW: ON BORDERS, BOUNDARIES, AND THE BEYOND On view through Jan. 11. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for art
DocuFlorida II: Projections and Prints Established, emerging and nascent artists and photographers are invited to submit their digital image files to the DocuFlorida II: Projections and Prints Open Call For Artists. All open call images selected for exhibition will be digitally projected and may include video, digitally-captured images and scanned images from film. Submissions should address the environment in the rural and/or urban landscapes of the region. Submission fee is $10 for Pensacola Museum of Art members and $20 for nonmembers. Send file links to pmoasubmissions@gmail.com by Oct. 14. Limit to three submissions. For more information and specific guidelines, visit pensacolamuseum.org.
Call for artists and vendors for Jazz Fest Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2019 Pensacola JazzFest taking place April 6 to April 7, 2019, at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only original art and handmade craft vendors will be accepted. All entries are $200 for a 10-by-10 canopy or smaller. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola Administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or visit jazzpensacola.com.
ArtFields ArtFields, an event in Lake City, S.C., is accepting art submissions from 12 different states, including Florida. Up to 400 artists will be invited to exhibit to compete in ArtFields 2019 for awards and cash prizes. The event will be held from April 26 through May 4. Submissions are open through Nov. 5. Selected artists will be notified in December. For more information and to submit artwork, visit artfieldssc.org.
———————————————————————————————————-
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 10.11
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
RONNIE LEVINE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
AUGIE AND COMPANY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
LEX & THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 10.12
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.
ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RONNIE LEVINE 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
EMERALD COAST BLENDERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CRISTI DEES AND BAD JUJU 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 10.13
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
MUSKOGEE RIDGE 12-3 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MORNING 40 FEDERATION 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway
PLATINUM PREMIER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 10.14
KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
JAZZABOUTS AT AMERICAN LEGION POST 240 3-6 p.m. $10 per family. American Legion Post 240, 8666 Gulf Beach Highway.
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 5-8:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
JIM SLOAN 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LOREN AND MISTY 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 10.15
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.
LYON’S LIMOZINE 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30-9 p.m. The Joe Occhipinti Big Band. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. $10-$12. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 10.16
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 7 p.m. Feat. Miguel Aldahondo. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CODY COLLINS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Gino Rosaria. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 10.17
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
BEN PARSONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com