Calendar 10/11/18

THURSDAY 10.11

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

REDEEMED OBJECTS HOME AND GARDEN SHOW 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oooodles Antique Mall, 3733 W. Navy Blvd. pensacolahabitat.org/redeemedobjects

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

HATS AND HEELS SENIOR PROM 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 South I St. RSVP with Bayview Senior Citizens Center’s Molly at 436-5188.

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SHORE STORIES 6 p.m. Free. Six short films about environmental issues. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd.

GREEK WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $75 per person. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatneworld.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

KEVIN HART 7 p.m. $42 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

RON WHITE 7 and 9:30 p.m. $50-$60. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

AN EVENING WITH KELLER WILLIAMS 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TIM HIGGINS 7:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

FRIDAY 10.12

REDEEMED OBJECTS HOME AND GARDEN SHOW 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oooodles Antique Mall, 3733 W. Navy Blvd. pensacolahabitat.org/redeemedobjects

NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACOLA GREEK FESTIVAL 11 a.m. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St. pensacolagreekfestival.com

FREE FAMILY DAY 12-7 p.m. Facilities open for free. Pensacola Athletic Center, 7700 W. Highway 98. pacactive.com

OKTOBERFEST AT RED FISH BLUE FISH 5 p.m. (Through 9 p.m. Oct. 13). Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B, Pensacola Beach. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

TRICK OR TREAT CANDY AND WINE PAIRING 5 p.m. $8. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 165 Ft. Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GAY GRASSROOTS 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ARROGANT STEAK COOK-OFF 6-9 p.m. $30. United Way is a beneficiary. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

VON TRAPPED IN THE HOSPITAL 7-11 p.m. Call for ticket prices. Tours last approximately 50 minutes. Tower East, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

AMICK CUTLER ALBUM RELEASE 7 p.m. $10 and up. The Upper Room, 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd. amickcutler.com

‘THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL’ 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa

THE 850 COLLECTIVE 9 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY 10.13

BRIDGE TO BRIDGE 5K 7:30 a.m. $25-$40. Wayside Park/Visitor Info Center, 1401 E. Gregory St. b2b5k.com

PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Bay Bluffs and Chimney Parks. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.

DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FALL GATHERING OPEN HOUSE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Native Paths Museum and Cultural Center, 3300 Beloved Path. theperdidobaytribe.com

NATIONS FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 315 E. Olive Road.

PENSACOLA GREEK FESTIVAL 11 a.m. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St. pensacolagreekfestival.com

COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com

DEPRESSION AND MORE ABOUT DEMENTIA 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

LOCAL AUTHOR BRETT DOUGLAS BOOK SIGNING 2-4 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 1200 Airport Blvd. brettdouglasauthor.com

WEST COAST SWING INTENSIVE 2-5 p.m. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

OYSTER BASH 4-6 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 4 p.m. Episcopal Day School, 223 N. Palafox. facebook.com/bikepensacola

JUKEBOX GALA 6 p.m. $150 per person, proceeds benefit Pensacola Opera. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

DIY PERSONAL CARE AND SPA MAKE & TAKE 6-8 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VONTRAPPED IN THE HOSPITAL 7-11 p.m. Call for ticket prices. Tours last approximately 50 minutes. Tower East, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 for workshop, $10 for party. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country, and ballroom music. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TODD SNIDER 7 p.m. $20-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

‘THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL’ 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA OPENING NIGHT WITH SPECIAL GUEST JENNIFER KOH 7:30 p.m. $23 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

COLLIN RAYE 8 p.m. $45. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St. theimogenetheatre.com

SUNDAY 10.14

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one- to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

PENSACOLA GREEK FESTIVAL 12 p.m. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St. pensacolagreekfestival.com

TROLLEY AND BOAT TOUR 1:45-7 p.m. $125. Park on Commendencia Street. pensacolascenicbluffs.org

YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

PENSACOLA COMPOSERFEST XIV 2:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

‘THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL’ 2:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa

FAMILY-FRIENDLY IMPROV CLASS 2:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT WITH SPECIAL GUEST DUANE BETTS 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SOME KIND OF NIGHTMARE WITH EARL’S KILLER SQUIRREL 9 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

MONDAY 10.15

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. Sweet potato samosas with pear chutney, garam masala with roasted Brussels sprouts and lemon aioli and apple tart with fig glaze. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com

HANDS-ON COOKING: PASTA MANICOTTI 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TUESDAY 10.16

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

UWF GRADUATES OF THE LAST DECADE HAPPY HOUR 5-6:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION 7 p.m. Free. Evening will start with a reading of “I Am From – An American Narrative” by Judy Fawley. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

‘DRACULA’ (1931) 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Holly Shelton. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).

WEDNESDAY 10.17

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PERFECT PLAIN NIGHT FOR BREAST CANCER 5:30-7:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HANDS-ON COOKING: CREATURES FROM THE DEEP 6-8 p.m. $64.50. 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

UGLY GOD 7 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

CULTURAL COMMODITIES: THE TRANSFORMATION OF AFRICAN SPIRITUAL OBJECTS PANEL DISCUSSION 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. TAG, University of Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/tag

ART AMONG FRIENDS RECEPTION 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. The Wright Place, 6 E. Wright St.

OPEN STUDIO: DIY COMIC ART 11:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

THE PALETTE SHOW On view through Oct. 19. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

STRANGER THINGS On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

TOUCH…DON’T TOUCH On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

SUNFLOWERS AND THE NATURE OF BEING On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

EVERYTHING THAT SOUNDS IN THE FOREST: CONTEMPORARY ART OF PERUVIAN AMAZON On view through Oct. 21. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CULTURAL COMMODITIES: THE TRANSFORMATION OF AFRICAN SPIRITUAL OBJECTS On view through Oct. 27. The Art Gallery at UWF, 11000 University Parkway.

ICONS OF PENSACOLA On view through Oct. 31. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

ART AMONG FRIENDS On view through Nov. 12. The Wright Place, 6 E. Wright St.

STONE’S THROW: ON BORDERS, BOUNDARIES, AND THE BEYOND On view through Jan. 11. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for art

DocuFlorida II: Projections and Prints Established, emerging and nascent artists and photographers are invited to submit their digital image files to the DocuFlorida II: Projections and Prints Open Call For Artists. All open call images selected for exhibition will be digitally projected and may include video, digitally-captured images and scanned images from film. Submissions should address the environment in the rural and/or urban landscapes of the region. Submission fee is $10 for Pensacola Museum of Art members and $20 for nonmembers. Send file links to pmoasubmissions@gmail.com by Oct. 14. Limit to three submissions. For more information and specific guidelines, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

​Call for artists and vendors for Jazz Fest Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2019 Pensacola JazzFest taking place April 6 to April 7, 2019, at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only original art and handmade craft vendors will be accepted. All entries are $200 for a 10-by-10 canopy or smaller. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola Administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or visit jazzpensacola.com.

ArtFields ArtFields, an event in Lake City, S.C., is accepting art submissions from 12 different states, including Florida. Up to 400 artists will be invited to exhibit to compete in ArtFields 2019 for awards and cash prizes. The event will be held from April 26 through May 4. Submissions are open through Nov. 5. Selected artists will be notified in December. For more information and to submit artwork, visit artfieldssc.org.

———————————————————————————————————-



Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 10.11

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

RONNIE LEVINE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

AUGIE AND COMPANY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

LEX & THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 10.12

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RONNIE LEVINE 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

EMERALD COAST BLENDERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CRISTI DEES AND BAD JUJU 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 10.13

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

MUSKOGEE RIDGE 12-3 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MORNING 40 FEDERATION 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

PLATINUM PREMIER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 10.14

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

JAZZABOUTS AT AMERICAN LEGION POST 240 3-6 p.m. $10 per family. American Legion Post 240, 8666 Gulf Beach Highway.

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 5-8:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

JIM SLOAN 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LOREN AND MISTY 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 10.15

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.

LYON’S LIMOZINE 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30-9 p.m. The Joe Occhipinti Big Band. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. $10-$12. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 10.16

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 7 p.m. Feat. Miguel Aldahondo. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CODY COLLINS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Gino Rosaria. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



WEDNESDAY 10.17

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

BEN PARSONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com