Rest of the Best 2018—Featured Winners

—Services—

Antonio Bruni, Esq. at Michles & Booth, PA

501 Brent Lane, forthevictims.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Win or lose, if you’ve fought as hard for your client as you would’ve for your father if he were applying for disability or your mother if she was hurt at work, then you can sleep well at night. I’m grateful my clients think that makes me worth voting for.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The law firm insurance companies hope you do not hire.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Compassion for our clients’ situations. We understand that if you have to hire us, you are going through one of the most stressful, financially difficult experiences of your life. We do everything we can to help you through that period.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

My family is associated with some great local businesses: The Magnolia, Wild Lemon, Omega Construction and Megan K Events. I also love George (and its new location), Palafox Market, Four Winds and that steak at IRON. Can I mention that steak at IRON twice? It’s that good.

Answers by: Antonio Bruni, Attorney

Arrow Salon & Spa

3101 E. Cervantes St., Ste. D, vagaro.com/arrowsalonandspa

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” means not accepting that you are. You must always continue to learn in order to continue to grow, whether in life or business.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A creative, knowledgeable team that believes in sustainable beauty. And super fun.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We really listen to our clients’ needs and wants, and we are honest about what can or cannot be achieved. The important thing to our entire team is not only the beauty of your hair and skin but also the health.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

So many—of course, Arrow Salon Downtown, Kool Graphics, Nomadic Eats, Nearly Dead Threads, SoBo, Apple Market, My Favorite Things, Soft Earth Ceramics, Mode, Breathe, The Magnolia, Urban Objects, Pure Barre, Nom, Global Grill, George and way, way too many more.

Answers by: Maxine Lyvers and Cathy Sheldon, Owners

Baptist Health Care

1717 N. E St., ebaptisthealthcare.org

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means living our mission to the fullest and helping people throughout life’s journey. That translates into serving members of our community with the services, programs and outreach that will improve their quality of life now and into the future.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Health, behavioral and children’s services. Employment for people with disabilities.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are the only remaining locally owned not-for-profit health care system in the area. We are committed to being the trusted partner for improving the quality of life in the communities we serve. Our culture, quality and service have been recognized as tops in the nation.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Too many to name. Our area has a vibrant and diverse business community.

Answers by: Candy McGuyre, Corporate Marketing Director

Barberos

6140 Mobile Highway, facebook.com/barberosbycody

How do you define being the “best”?

Being continuously chosen by our loyal and supportive guests.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A modern, diverse barbershop providing outstanding and high-detail services.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our commitment to excellence.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Kasi and Ashton Calvin with Gulf Coast Locals.

Answers by: Cody Turner and Deanna Dwyer, Owners

Conna O’Donovan Real Estate, LLC

913 Gulf Breeze Parkway, connaodonovanteam.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Excellent customer service with focus on exceeding our clients’ expectations. Top quality marketing and response times to get the deal done and staying on top of every aspect of the transaction.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A full-service real estate company with 28 years of experience.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

28 years of experience with innovative ideas, attention to detail and expert advice. Our hardworking, talented team delivers results and exceeds expectations.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The beach, Fort Pickens, Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and the Blue Angels.

Answers by: Conna O’Donovan, Owner/Real Estate Agent

East Hill Animal Hospital

805 E. Gadsden St., easthillanimalhospital.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means that we meet and exceed customer expectations.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We deliver extraordinary animal care and exceptional customer service.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We treat our patients and our clients as if they are our own family.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Pensacola Pet Resort and Pensacola Pet Resort Too.

Answers by: Barbara Chapman, General Manager

Emmanuel, Sheppard and Condon

30 S. Spring St., esclaw.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” can mean a lot of different things to different people. For me, being the “best” means doing the most I can, day in and day out, to ensure I get the best results for my clients.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

I represent people who have been injured in accidents.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Emmanuel, Sheppard and Condon is a full-service law firm. We have attorneys who handle personal injury, Social Security disability, family law, criminal law, workers’ compensation, real estate, estate planning, employment law, construction and much more. Clients love that they can have all their legal needs handled under one roof.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

As a board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, I feel like I would be doing an injustice not to mention what a great organization it is. If you ever have any questions on how to get involved, please check out their website at bbbsnwfl.org.

Answers by: Benjamin T. Shell, Personal Injury Attorney

Framing by Design

4718 N. W St., framingbydesignpensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Great designs, experience and flexibility. Our experienced designers listen to the clients while educating them on the materials and techniques of the framing process. This allows them to become a vital part of the decision making in their picture framing goals.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Custom picture framing at its finest.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our experience in the framing industry spans back to 1979. We have two Certified Picture Framers (CPF) certified with the Professional Picture Framers Association. We continue to educate ourselves on new practices and procedures so we can protect clients’ artwork the best way possible.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love seeing all the independent artists and the art galleries—like Quayside Art Gallery, Artel Gallery, Blue Morning and Gallery 1060, to name a few.

Answers by: Gyna Sellers, CPF/Owner

Frost Plastic Surgery

8333 N. Davis Highway, frostplasticsurgery.com

How do you define being the “best”?

To be considered among “the best” in my field of medicine is a humbling moment. My patients deserve the best, and I am thankful that they have trusted me with their care. Being the “best” in patient care means putting them first and listening openly to their wants and needs.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Frost Plastic Surgery provides patient-focused cosmetic and reconstructive services.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

As a board-certified plastic surgeon with nearly 30 years of experience, I strive to focus on delivering the best outcomes for my patients. My goal with every patient is to treat them as one of my own family members and to provide quality care in a safe, comfortable environment.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

So many restaurants, plus Ace Hardware, Lowe’s and Home Depot.

Answers by: James Frost MD, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

Glass Wrap

698 E. Heinberg St., Ste. 108, glasswrap.com

How do you define being the “best”?

By offering the highest level of customer service, product knowledge, installation experience and window films available.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Commercial, residential, automotive and marine window film installations in Pensacola.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our 30 years of window-tinting industry experience, being a master installer in all applications/disciplines, along with the passion for perfection and customer satisfaction, I feel sets us apart. Also, window film is our only focus. We want to be the best at one thing, not good at many.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We enjoy several local establishments for dining and professional services—Hub Stacey’s and Cafe Single Fin for lunch, The Clothes Bin for our towel service and Pure Water Tech for our water.

Answers by: Rob Clements, Owner

Glow Salon

5422 Highway 90, Pace, facebook.com/glowsalonpace

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best in the beauty industry is really about doing things from your heart, listening, learning and serving others.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A modern yet relaxing atmosphere offering fully customizable beauty services.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We strive to do the best work that we can, as individuals and as a business. We really work as a team, and our clients can feel that camaraderie. The salon is a place where you feel at home during your experience and leave feeling like the best version of you.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, Pensacola House of Barbers, disko lemonade, The Sunless Store and Polished.

Answers by: Meighan L Hobbs, Owner

idgroup

300 E. Intendencia St., idgroupbranding.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being recognized by your peers, employees, partners and customers as offering something unique and different that they not only trust and value but believe in completely. We have the best employees and clients because we believe in what they do and that they make a difference.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We help organizations create brands that matter to their stakeholders.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We take a fundamentally different approach to branding that aligns the sizzle of visual identity design with the substance of customer experience design and performance improvement. We don’t just help organizations tell a great story. We help them align their vision, image and culture to live a great, authentic story.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We appreciate good conversation over a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Some of our favorite spots include George, Carmen’s, Constant Coffee & Tea, Ever’man, and Cactus Flower. We’re also a bit biased toward our clients’ businesses as well.

Answers by: Kris Poore, Executive Creative Director

Lacy Phillips Designs

240 W. Garden St., lacyphillips.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Providing the highest level of service with great integrity and passion.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are a full-service interior design business.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Being full service, we are often involved in the very beginning of a project through the end. My staff and I provide expertise in areas ranging from architectural drawings to material selections to the decoration of spaces.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Artesana, Bluetique, Duh, Ever’man and Gray.

Answers by: Lacy Phillips, Principal

Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor, P.A.

316 S. Baylen St., Ste. 600, levinlaw.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Always working 100% to make sure our clients are successful.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A law firm that represents injured people to gain compensation.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We have many long-term employees who treat our clients like the friends and neighbors that they are. Our attorneys work non-stop to advance their clients’ best interests.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

O’Riley’s Irish Pub, WEAR-TV, Jackson’s Steakhouse, Global Grill, Five Sisters, Chet’s Seafood and Sam’s Seafood.

Answers by: Robert Blanchard

Lindsey Friar Photography

lindseyfriar.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best is trying your best. All the time. It is something I aim to do and is an opportunity to create something beautiful and artistic every single session I do.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Artistic, authentic, genuine, professional, fun, photographs. Your family as art.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

My style of photography is what sets me apart. I love whimsical yet classic shots of newborn, children and family. I also have creative mini sessions, like a real unicorn pony, Santa and more. I am also an expert at speaking 2-year-old, which is pretty necessary.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Rainey’s Closet, Intracoastal Outfitters, New Roots Lawn and Landscapes, Island Culture Tiki Bar, Conna O’Donovan Real Estate, Casino Beach Bar, Kohn’s on Palafox, Union Public House, Nankaii Jewelry Design, Tarantola Dermatology, Innerlight and Integrated Surroundings.

Answers by: Lindsey Friar, Owner

The Marketing Bar

216 S. Tarragona St., Ste. A, marketingbar.com

How do you define being the “best”?

“Get a better everything”—it’s our attitude and outlook. At The Marketing Bar, we never stop looking for ways to help propel your company’s recognition. Live the brand.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We will create the strategy that propels your company’s recognition.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We know marketing isn’t always about viral videos and fancy ads. It’s about making sure that when people need a plumber, they can find a plumber. We put your logo on direct mail, cool T-shirts and useful promo items people actually want to keep and wear. #brandeverything

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Perfect Plain for a cold one, Casino Beach Bar for the view, Audrey’s Skin Care keeps us looking young, Bodacious Brew for the coffee, The Ruby Slipper for a lazy Sunday brunch, Naval Aviation Museum because it’s just cool, and Old Hickory because we all look better in the dark.

Answers by: Michelle Sarra, Founder

The Movement Dr.

3355 Copter Road #1, themovementdr.net

How do you define being the “best”?

It’s not about being the “best.” It’s about providing what is needed to the person in front of you without hesitation.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

An educational and empowering rehab experience.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Giving the patient the knowledge they need to become resilient and empowered, which means reducing their need for me as a clinician and giving them the power to control the outcomes.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I have a few local favorite food venues including Maynard’s Donuts, Bon Beans (best coffee in town) and Single Fin Cafe (best breakfast in town).

Answers by: Dr. CJ DePalma, PT, DPT, CSCS

Moonflower Salon

32 S. Palafox, moonflowersalon.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Your hair is your everyday accessory, so being recognized as one of the best salons by our community is a great feeling. Knowing we make people feel good about themselves is what we strive to do.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A fun, boho chic, diverse, laid back, judgment-free place.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our talented staff participates in a variety of continuing education and training classes to ensure we are always up-to-date on all the latest trends and techniques. We pride ourselves on listening to our clients’ wants and needs. You will always leave Moonflower looking and feeling your best.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

IRON, chizuko and End of the Line Cafe.

Answers by: Whitney Sansom, Owner

Patterson Plastic Surgery

4707 N. Davis Highway, pattersonplastic.surgery

How do you define being the “best”?

We define the “best” by making sure we provide the best experience and results for our patients.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Patterson Plastic Surgery creates and restores confidence.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

At Patterson Plastic Surgery, our goal is to provide the best experience for the patient. We do this by specializing in many cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation and tummy tuck. We also have a full-service skin clinic.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Chip’s 24 Hour Health & Racquet Club, Global Grill and Don Alans.

Answers by: Dr. Nathan Patterson, Owner

Primary Eye Care at The Medical Center Clinic

8333 N. Davis Highway, medicalcenterclinic.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We pride ourselves on providing the best optometric care, designer eyewear and contact lenses to fit the needs of each patient. We offer treatment for dry eye, allergies, infections, various eye irritations and diseases and specialty contacts. Our trained staff strives to provide personalized care at every level.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Compassionate, professional, personalized care meeting the needs of each patient.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We continuously invest in education and technology to improve the quality and accuracy of our eye exams. We thoroughly screen and monitor conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, corneal diseases and infections. We strive to be able to give our patients the best vision and eye health.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Grand Marlin, Global Grill, South Market, Coastal Paddle Co, SoBo Boutique, Mavericks, CHIPS Gym and Pinch-A-Penny Pools in Gulf Breeze.

Answers by: Jennifer Werrell O.D.

Salon San Carlos

528 W. Garden St., salonsancarlos.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We are always striving for excellence. Our team is always eager to be their best but realizes that this target is always moving ahead. We are very proud to be associated with this group of professionals.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A team of day-makers using our craft to change lives.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

As a salon whose passion is rooted in our love of all hair types, we set ourselves apart with our expertise in curly hair. Also the level of education that we provide for our team reflects in the quality of work and the experience we provide for our guests.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love all the local restaurants—especially UPH, IRON, Carmen’s, Global Grill, Nomadic Eats and Nom. You can tell we like to eat. We also love visiting all the local breweries and Palafox Street bars.

Answers by: Pam and Carlos Garcia, Owners

Serendipity Skincare Studio

208 S. Alcaniz St., Ste. A, serendipitythespa.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” is being great at what you do. We take pride in the fact that our guests trust us for their needs, and they have the assurance that we are experts at what we do.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A relaxing and award-winning studio for your skincare, lash and hair removal needs.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We offer an intimate and unique experience that’s not intimidating to our guests like some larger spas and offices can be. We take the time to get to know our guests, and we take pride in making them feel like family. What we offer is one of a kind.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I have too many. Pensacola has really grown in the past few years, and so many great places have opened.

Answers by: Jen Messer, Owner/ Clinical Esthetician

SMP Architecture

40 S. Palafox, Ste. 202, smp-arch.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Earning the respect of our peers and the praise of our clients.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We work collaboratively to create meaningful experiences for our clients.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We have a 30-plus year history of shaping the building environment by listening to our clients and skillfully interpreting their ideas. This approach challenges us to translate ideas into reality and enrich spaces with quality and innovative design.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Pensacola’s small businesses create meaningful connections between people and places.

Answers by: SMP Architecture Team

Sweet Betsy Tattoos

1501 W. Garden St., sweetbetsytattoos.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We want everyone who comes in the door to go home happy.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The tattoo shop you never knew you always wanted.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

All female staff. No flash (all custom). All private rooms. Calm, peaceful atmosphere. Our shop looks and feels like your granny’s house. And we care about you like your granny too.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Big Finish, O’Zone Pizza Pub, Pensacola Bay Brewery, chizuko, Hula Moon, Bare Hand Collective, Pensacola Pop Comics, East Hill Pizza, Gary’s Home Brew, Vital Signs, George Bistro, Jaco’s and Union Public House.

Answers by: Betsy Badwater, Owner/Tattooer

Three Fates Tattoo

1210 W. Garden St., threefatestattoo.com

How do you define being the “best”?

By listening to each client’s individual needs and not only hearing them but having an empathetic understanding. No two projects will ever be the same, and our business is built on this principle. If you are doing everything right, they come as clients but leave as friends.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A tattoo studio dedicated to original artwork and our clients.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

One thing I hear time and time again is the atmosphere of our studio. From the door to the chair, you are in a welcoming environment. Secondly, we advocated on behalf of all tattoo studios and their right to be open in city limits against city hall and won.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Our absolute favorite local restaurant is George Bistro and Bar. It’s hands down the best food in town. For desserts, Jordan Hewes at Craft Bakery. Also just down the street from us is the Happy Crow, which always has a mystical gift selection.

Answers by: Felix Puette Minor, Co-owner/Artist

Vibe Inc.

236 W. Garden St., Ste. 1, vibeincstudios.com

How do you define being the “best”?

I would define being the best as “doing your best until you know better and then doing better.” It is a continuous growth process.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Vibe is a collaborative salon studio designed to enhance the guest experience.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our focus is to curate a space that can foster creativity for the independent artists. Our goal is to elevate the guest experience by providing technology smart solutions that integrate with salon ergonomics into ultimate customer service.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Some of our favorite businesses are Vinyl Music Hall, Carmen’s and Wine Bar, to name just a few. They all have great atmosphere and always pay great attention to detail. Downtown is flourishing and continues to add culture through an ever-expanding culinary and arts scene.

Answers by: Amber Ellis, Owner

Victus Dental

2850 Monroe St., victusdental.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We think that being the best means having the happiest patients. We want people to always choose us to care for their smile.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The friendliest place in town for your dental needs.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our staff. We care about our patients and want them to have a fantastic experience at our office.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love Pensacola, from the great food to endless entertainment. It’s a great town filled with wonderful people and so many fun things to do.

Answers by: Toni Odom, Practice Manager

VolumeONE Salon

7 W. Main St., volumeonesalon.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Never settling.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Maintaining the culture of Pensacola, one haircut at a time.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The pursuit of excellence outside of our community. Gaining and reaching an international audience. Maintaining international relationships and education.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Union Public House, Badlands, Vinyl Music Hall, A Clear Mind and Still Waters.

Answers by: Hurst Butts, Creative Director

WellBeauty Image & Body

109 N. A St., wellbeautypensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means striving for my highest measure of excellence, enjoying the art of “the details” and believing that is what makes the magic happen. Doing my very best daily is success in its own merit.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A stylish boutique offering skincare products, medical aesthetics and massage.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We believe in warm client interaction. We bring our passion for results to work every day. We excel at providing a high-touch client experience, not just a treatment.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Lee Tracey, Urban Objects, Fiore, Joe Patti’s Seafood, The Bait Shop at The Fish House, Jewelers Trade Shop, Bodacious Olive, Garden Street Fabrics & Design and Don Alans

Answers by: Lisa Espenscheid, Owner

Wilfrids Barber & Fine Goods

5 S. Palafox, wilfridspensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” is constantly striving to better ourselves to be able to provide a memorable experience and service for our current and future patrons.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Haircuts and hot shaves provided in the heart of downtown.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our constant push for education, attention to detail, cleanliness and professionalism is what sets Wilfrids apart.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Perfect Plain, Bare Hand Collective, Hula Moon Tattoo, Pop Comics, Union Public House, El Asador, Two Birds Street Food, Graffiti Pizza, Ripe Juice Bar and Express Mobile Techs are just a few of many great local businesses we frequent.

Answers by: Evan Butts

Colleen Williams at Moonflower Salon

32 S. Palafox, moonflowersalon.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best is making people feel something special about you and your business that sets you apart. It makes you memorable.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

I am a hairstylist.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Trendy, hardworking and a great listener. I make people feel welcome and beautiful.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Whisk, IRON, Graffiti Pizza and Indigeaux Denim Bar.

Answers by: Colleen Williams, Hairstylist

YMCA of Northwest Florida

165 E. Intendencia St., ymcanwfl.org

How do you define being the “best”?

By listening to our members, engaging our staff team, and collaborating with partners who have similar goals, we deliver our best to the community every day.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We provide opportunities for youth development and healthy living.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are more than just a gym—we’re a cause-driven organization dedicated to strengthening the community and providing access to all.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love our many partners, including Baptist/Andrews Institute, Arc Gateway, Sacred Heart Partners in Play, Special Olympics, Family Dinners Church and the City of Pensacola.

Answers by: Andrea Rosenbaum, Director of Advancement

—Retail—

Aragon Wine Market

27 S. 9th Ave., aragonwinemarket.com

How do you define being the “best”?

It’s such an honor to be chosen as “best.” To me, being best means that we have tried hard to keep our customers happy. No one is perfect, but if you have good intentions and work hard, then that is your best.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A unique and affordable wine store with personal service.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I think our customer service sets us apart. We take each customer’s needs seriously and work to help fulfill those requests. Also, we are a “judgment-free zone”—meaning the best wine is the wine you like, regardless of cost or accolades.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I hate to answer this question because I will likely forget some of my favorites and feel awful. I will say that I live and work downtown, so I support all my local downtown haunts.

Answers by: Charlotte Gordon, Owner

Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor

8084 N. Davis Highway, bamboozefinewine.com

How do you define being the “best”?

In our business, being the best requires the best selection, customer service, shopping atmosphere and value.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

An unrivaled selection of spirits, wine, and craft and imported beer.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Attention to detail, ability to respond to customers’ needs and our staff set us apart.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Some of our favorites are Old Hickory, Grand Marlin, Perfect Plain and The Wine Bar.

Answers by: Stephen Loveless, Owner

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

315 W. Garden St., everman.org

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best place to shop for all-natural, locally sourced produce and groceries.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Our cooperative supports organic, local, cruelty-free, fair-trade and non-GMO products.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

At Ever’man, we provide healthier, more nutritious alternatives to conventional offerings, while still providing our members and customers with a wide variety of foods.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

At Ever’man, we support our local and regional farmers and offer seasonal selections.

Answers by: Maria Pinochet, Marketing Manager

Flora Bama Farms

6404 Mobile Highway, florabamafarms.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We are passionate about food, farmers, service and our customers having the best of everything. Stop in and shop Belleview’s original neighborhood market.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We proudly pimp out local farmers.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Community. Our mission is to promote local farmers, producers and movers and shakers. All of this starts with a great crew—our farm-ily, as we call them.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Black Garlic Market, UPH, IRON, Inweekly, Graffiti Pizza, Carmen’s, Nom, Jackson’s, Casino Beach, Fish Heads, End of the Line Cafe, Primal Nosh, George, Red Fish Blue Fish, Classic City Catering, Tacos Mexicanos, Old Hickory, Pensacola Bay Brewery and all those guys that support us daily.

Answers by: Sandy Veilleux, CFO/Owner/Chef

Susan Campbell Jewelry

420 S. Palafox, susancampbelljewelry.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Excellent customer service, honesty and integrity.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Creative solutions. Concierge service. Sensible styling. Gallery-quality handcrafted goods.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Dedicated personal attention to our customers’ unique needs differentiates us from others. If we don’t have it, we source it, design it, create it or re-purpose it to find the perfect balance of budget, sentiment, embellishment and desire.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Carmen’s, Urban Objects, Scout, Nom, UPH, IRON, Jackson’s, On the Avenue…really, there are so many great locally owned business in Pensacola. You can’t go wrong.

Answers by: Susan Campbell, Owner

The Tech Handyman

6224 N. 9th Ave., Ste. 6, techhandymanfl.com

How do you define being the “best”?

It’s really how we treat our customers. When no one else can give them a straight answer, we try to be the last stop when it comes to getting the information they need as well as giving them a time, a price, and meeting or exceeding those expectations.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We can definitely take care of your Apple needs.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Consistency. No matter when you see us or who you see, you know we will take care of your problem at a great price and do it quickly. If we can’t figure out your issue, we have the resources and the knowledge to point you in the right direction.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Some of our favorite spots are The Magnolia, UPH and Perfect Plain for food and drink; Precision Tune Auto, Alpha Customs and Likis for cars; Gulf Coast Vision, Quintairos and Renaissance Man for the rest.

Answers by: Ryan Galvan, Owner

Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts

824 E. Belmont St., toadhallantiques.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Our goal is to provide each customer a positive experience each time they visit. We offer unique gifts, beautiful clothing, home decor and accessories that you won’t find all over. We appreciate your patronage and are blessed with each visit.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A gift and interiors shop featuring women’s apparel and jewelry.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We offer unique items like handcrafted jewelry, art and gifts from Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi artists, plus a great selection of women’s apparel that appeals to all sizes, and a friendly, knowledgeable staff that appreciates everyone who visits.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Global Grill for a special meal and cocktails, Pensacola Beach for a relaxing day, Blue Angels for excitement and Peg Leg Pete’s and Grand Marlin for beach eats.

Answers by: Dana McBride, Owner

—Restaurants & Food —

Boneheads Fire Grilled

10015 N. Davis Highway, boneheadspensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We define being the “best” as using quality ingredients, giving the best customer service and serving the best food we can. In the end, it’s you the customer who makes us the best.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are a relaxed place with serious taste.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

It may be the quality product or the relaxing atmosphere. It may be the fresh ingredients or the local hometown feel. It may be the great customer service or the unique flavors. Whichever part it is for you, we want to be the best at it.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

There are too many to choose from. This community has so many great people and places, making it hard to decide.

Answers by: Kendrick Hobbs, Owner

Bubba’s Sweet Spot

412 S. Palafox, bubbasweetspot.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Providing the perfect sweet for every sweet tooth.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Homemade treats, ice cream and candy covering every wall.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Providing homemade caramel, pralines, fudge and hand-dipped chocolate treats. Plus listening to customers and finding and providing the treats others are looking for.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Peg Leg Pete’s, So Chopped and Big Top Brewery.

Answers by: Eric, Manager

Constant Coffee & Tea

615 Scenic Highway, constantcoffeeandtea.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Always striving to be better than we were yesterday.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Innovative craft coffee and food. House-made everything.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We’ve never been afraid of embracing the weird.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

George Bistro and Bar, Carmen’s Lunch Bar, The Leisure Club and Union Public House.

Answers by: Philip Switzer, Owner

End of The Line Cafe

610 E. Wright St., eotlcafe.com

How do you define being the “best”?

I feel the work and heart put into your endeavors will shine in the long run. When you love what you do, you tend to work harder naturally and care about the end results on a personal and professional level.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Creative vegan cuisine with modern, classic and innovative influences.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The focus on keeping healthy vegan food exciting. Adding new items and ideas to an always-fresh menu. Introducing positive, health-rewarding options to dining out, catering, and educational cooking classes. All dressed up in a fun, happy, all accepting, non-judgmental, laid-back atmosphere. Eat a vegetable.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The Magnolia, Tacos Mexicanos, Big Jerk Soda Co., Bluejay’s Bakery, Nomadic Eats, Cactus Flower, IRON and chizuko.

Answers by: Jen Knight, Owner

Georgio’s Pizza

3000 E. Cervantes St., mygeorgiospizza.com

How do you define being the “best”?

By consistently using the finest ingredients. It’s what defines us. Georgio’s for the last 34 years has prided itself on consistency.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A family-run restaurant that stands up to the best.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

From our pizza dough to our pizza sauce to our cheer, this is what makes a great pizza. Making it the same every single time is what makes Georgio’s.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Trying different places is the best. Most restaurants have something that can be taken away to improve Georgio’s.

Answers by: Carl Hixon, Owner

Great Southern Restaurants

600 S. Barracks St., greatsouthernrestaurants.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We strive to be our best each and every day at all five of our venues—The Fish House, Atlas Oyster House, Deck Bar, Jackson’s Steakhouse and Five Sisters Blues Cafe—serving quality food with exceptional service in a great atmosphere.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Local, downtown dining, serving our community for two decades.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are locally owned and operated, totally vested in our community. This allows us to be active participants in all the things that make Pensacola such a great place to live, work and play.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The Naval Museum, our beautiful beaches, downtown, Palafox Market, Maritime Park, the incredible arts scene and universities.

Answers by: Maria Goldberg, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Events

Hot Spot Barbecue BBQ

901 E. La Rua St., hotspotbarbecue.restaurantsnapshot.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Affirmation that we and our entire staff are living up to our God-given potential and satisfying a very large percentage of our guests, who then vote for their favorite restaurants. It is very gratifying to be in such good company here in Pensacola.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We serve authentic barbecue cooked on a real wood fire.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our staff is 100% committed to ensuring that our guests receive the best possible barbecue experience. Great food and great service.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Bonelli’s, The Magnolia and Horizon.

Answers by: James Hlubek, General Manager

J’s Bakery & Cafe

2014 N. 12th Ave., jsbakeryandcafe.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Our best is defined by our consistency of product, friendly staff and versatility to create clients’ visions on cookie and cake designs.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Pensacola’s oldest and best bakery.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

J’s is an institution in Pensacola. Running the business the last three years has given us the opportunity to serve the generations older and younger who love this place, not only to satisfy their sweet tooth but to also relish the memories of childhood.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Have to give a shout out to East Hill Pizza. They are our new neighbors next door. Robbie Motte at the Trek store on Cervantes, Ted and Deanna Lamarche at Tuscan Oven, Wayan at Sake Café, Pensacola Hardware, Tim Ludvigsen Photography and Hover Check Drone Service. Good People.

Answers by: Ryan Thomas

Le Dough

helloledough.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best is making great quality products and providing a unique experience for our customers. It can be a rising bar, where striving to better your business and yourself every day is always a necessity.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A bright, inviting, delicious, inventive bakery on wheels—donut truck. ’Nough said.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Though many bakeries make donuts, there aren’t any making them like us. We strive to bring unique flavors that instill nostalgia at the same time. Every product is made by hand with love. Having a full mobile kitchen means that we are able to bring our products to you.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Between breakfast, lunch, dinner and second dinner (I love food), you can find me at George, Single Fin Café, The Magnolia, chizuko, Two Birds Street Food, Tacos Mexicanos, Carmen’s Lunch Bar, Perfect Plain and Wine Bar, just to name a few. My go-to place to shop is SoBo Boutique.

Answers by: Samantha Eckiss, Owner

The Magnolia

2907 E. Cervantes St., magnoliapensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

The “best” in our line of work are the ones who take extra steps to exceed expectations, the people who make everyone feel welcomed and cared for. They are the ones who show you a little something extra.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A tiny place with great food and big ass smiles.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

No gimmicks, no BS, just friendly people trying to give it their best. We also welcome all well-behaved and respectful human beings. (We love pups and kitties too, but they gotta stay outside.)

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Too many to name. But we can mention The Elbow Room. It was our first date eight years ago, and we have so much love for that place. LLAP!

Answers by: Bill Manning, Owner

Pensacola Cooks Kitchen

3670 Barrancas Ave., pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Exceeding our customers’ expectations in all our services: cooking classes, lunch service, dinner service, garden service, catering service and our food incubator kitchen rental service.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

An affordable neighborhood kitchen restaurant and cooking class venue.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are education-based in all that we do, providing culinary learning experiences for customers and their families in our restaurant, cooking classes, garden and kitchen rental service.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Chrisoula’s Cheesecakes, Grand Marlin and Chet’s on Navy Boulevard.

Answers by: Jacki and Mike Selby, Owners

Pot Roast & Pinot

11B S. Palafox, potroastpinot.com

How do you define being the “best”?

It really comes down to making people happy as often as possible while we do what comes naturally at Pot Roast & Pinot.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Unpretentious elevated comfort food and eclectic adult beverages.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Now that we relocated to Palafox after five years, we’ve upped our game and capacity. Most of the menu is now gluten-free. We’re offering a weekend brunch “mimosa, bloody mary and bellini” bar. Pick up a rotisserie chicken to-go and check out our new menu item “seacuterie” (seafood charcuterie).

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The Tin Cow for their new Impossible burger, Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom for their classic Belgian Fries and beer selection, Sake Café for sushi and Saigon Market for their deli service.

Answers by: Aimée Wilson, Owner

Restaurant IRON

22 N. Palafox, restaurantiron.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Always trying to be better than yesterday. Getting comfortable never allows you to achieve your full potential.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Progressive Southern cuisine. Like grandma’s house but with foie gras.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The people involved. Our team is passionate about every aspect of this restaurant. We truly believe we have the best group of people working at IRON, and it continues to show through reviews, accolades and press attention.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Sky’s Pizza, Nomadic Eats, Perfect Plain, Blue Dot and Global Grill.

Answers by: Brett Reid, the guy who runs Facebook/Instagram

Szotski’s Cheesecakes

2600 W. Nine Mile Road, szotskis-cheesecakes.com

How do you define being the “best”?

For us, being the best means striving every day to be a little better than the previous day, learning from our mistakes, and continually evaluating and adjusting our business practices to ensure our customers receive the perfect cheesecakes and the best overall experience.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Cheesecakes with the best flavors, the largest selection and the perfect size.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are masters at our craft. We understand our patrons’ tastes are both eclectic and individualized. We make unique cheesecake flavors no one else can even imagine. We are not afraid to think outside the box when creating flavors. Honestly, we embrace the idea that there is no box.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

O’Zone Pizza Pub, Pensacola Bay Brewery, Tuscan Oven, Gulf Coast Brewery, Mellow Mushroom, Gary’s Home Brew, Sky’s Pizza… (I’m starting to see a pattern here).

Answers by: Jason, Sonya and Chance Szot, Owners

Milton Tastee Freez

6511 Caroline St., Milton, tasteefingers.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Since the 1950s, Tastee Freez has been part of small-town America. The first Tastee Freez in Milton was during this period. We’ve worked hard to set ourselves apart.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Food prepared when you order.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

People think of us as a fast food place. We really aren’t. We are quick service. We prepare food quickly when it’s ordered.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Paddling Coldwater and Blackwater rivers. It’s great to get away from business and immerse in nature.

Answers by: Mike Thomas, Owner

Union Public House

309 S. Reus St., unionpensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

It is defined by the wonderful/dysfunctional family that calls the UPH home.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A crafty Southern pub with a twist.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our approach on food and cocktails is very unique. We get input from the staff as a whole, with our seasonal menu changes and special events. Everything we make has that special little twist on it to make our guests smile.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

IRON, Nom, The Magnolia, Casino Beach Bar and Grill, Grand Marlin, Khon’s, Saigon and Yummy Deli.

Answers by: Blake Rushing, Chef/Owner

—Bars, Drinks & Nightlife—

The Cabaret

101 S. Jefferson St.

How do you define being the “best”?

Being part of a great team that is always willing and working hard to improve.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A multi-faceted, forward-thinking neighborhood bar featuring LGBT shows.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The work ethic of our staff to maintain and preserve a historic cultural need for individuals who feel they fall outside of the cultural norm to find, develop, express and nurture their normalcy, as well as providing this personal evolution in a safe, exciting, non-bullied environment.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Taqueria El Asador, IRON, The District, Jackson’s, Peg Leg Pete’s, Pensacola Little Theatre, Hub Stacey’s, Cigar Bar, Perfect Plain, Wahoo Stadium and Bedlam.

Answers by: Paul Dye, Manager

Badlands Roadside Bar

23 S. Palafox, nynbadlands.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Something that the general public sees as the best in that particular category.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A totally unassuming bar where everyone is comfortable.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are a bar where everyone feels welcome. Plus, we’re a functioning radio station with some really cool memorabilia.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Intermission, and I try to get to some of the other spots as much as I can too.

Answers by: Nick Zangari, Owner

Seville Quarter

130 E. Government St., sevillequarter.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” is what all businesses work hard to be. Being the “best” is what keeps customers coming back year after year. We define “best” as being the leader of the pack that everyone looks up to. The “best” business is the one that everyone is always talking about.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The Gulf Coast’s No. 1 entertainment and dining destination since 1967.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Seville Quarter is Pensacola’s premier entertainment and dining complex since 1967, the home of Rosie O’Grady’s Dueling Piano Show and Phineas Phogg’s—Pensacola’s hottest dance club. Seville is devoted to providing the highest level of customer service, fine quality products, a friendly atmosphere, fast service and fair prices, all in a family business.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love all businesses in downtown Pensacola. Some of their employees are our best friends and customers. We also have some favorites on Pensacola Beach, such as the Sandshaker Lounge and The Grand Marlin. We also have a great relationship with The Flora-Bama in Perdido Key.

Answers by: Buck Mitchell, Marketing and Entertainment Director

Vinyl Music Hall

2 S. Palafox, vinylmusichall.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We’ve always tried to bring some of the best talent from all over the country and the world to our stage. With our recent expansion and capacity increase, “the best” is going to get even better.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The Gulf Coast’s premier live music venue.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We’ve never been a bar with a stage. We’ve always been a stage with a bar. The talent on our stage is always the draw.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love all of our neighbors and are thrilled and amazed with the growth and diversity of Pensacola’s downtown—the restaurants, the coffee shops, the bars, the clubs, the retail—it’s all fantastic.

Answers by: Chris Wilkes, Talent Buyer

—Weddings—

A DJ Connection Entertainment

10311 Chemstrand Road, Ste. A, adjconnection.com

How do you define being the “best”?

It’s hard to define “the best” in entertainment, dance music and emcees. A DJ Connection has performed the most events on the Gulf Coast for more than 20 years, so I suppose that sort of make us the best each year because booking us is the ultimate vote.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We provide fun, music, and entertainment for any occasion.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

A DJ Connection started in 1989 with a plan to bring big city DJ entertainment to Pensacola by setting the standard of excellence. Each year, we offer something new that no other DJ service offers.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love great food and entertainment, so we frequent local professional sports like Pensacola Ice Flyers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos. We see most every quality show that comes to Pensacola Bay Center and Saenger, and we love dining at Seville, The District, Grand Marlin and Jackson’s.

Answers by: Matthew Baransy, Owner

AnyDayDJ

13 S. Palafox, anydaydj.com

How do you define being the “best”?

By going above and beyond to make moments last forever by bringing life to every event worthy of celebrating.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

AnyDayDJ is the best every way, every time.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are the only trusted network of award-winning DJs on the Gulf Coast that is trusted by our community to rock the house any day of the year.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The cowork @nnex, Orange Theory, Volume ONE, Court of De Luna, Ride Society, Wilfrid’s, Aislinn Kate Photography, Story Live Productions, Crossland Communications, R&B Productions, Covenant Care, Sound in Motion, the podcast for me and we can go on and on, but those are some of the top businesses we love working with.

Answers by: Ramsey Coates/CEO

Culinary Productions Inc.

700 W. Main St., culinaryproductions.net

How do you define being the “best”?

Putting in 100% each day, even the hard days, and always putting the client first.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are a true catering company. We cater to you.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our attitude and customer service. We love sitting with clients and really listening to what they want. We are all about customizing services to meet our clients’ needs.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Global Grill, Bubba’s Sweet Spot, The Burger Factory, Pensacola Hardware and Apple Market.

Answers by: Mike DeSorbo

Emerald Coast Custom Cakes

2735 Gulf Breeze Parkway (by appointment), facebook.com/emeraldcoastcustomcakes

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” to Emerald Coast Custom Cakes means only using the finest and freshest ingredients to create cakes that are not only beautiful but absolutely delicious and full of artistic expression.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Custom cakes, desserts and pastries created by a French pastry chef.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Being a classically trained French pastry chef, I bring my knowledge and expertise to each and every couple to create the cake of their dreams for their special day.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

My husband and I love going to Wahoos games. After each game, we always try a different local restaurant, and The Oar House has become one of our favorites.

Answers by: Heather Pelham, Executive Pastry Chef/Owner

Hemstitch Vintage Rentals

hemstitchvintage.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Consistently delivering on our promise of an amazing event by representing our industry as a premier vendor of event rentals.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Specialty rentals and event design for weddings and gatherings of all types.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our unique collection of inventory, hand-picked and hand-built pieces, curated over time, since the beginning of our sweet company more than seven years ago.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

There are too many incredibly talented vendors to narrow it down to just a few.

Answers by: Heather Nelson, Owner/Designer

Katie Cannon Art

katiecannonart.com

How do you define being the “best”?

To me, being the “best” means that all of my hard work is paying off, and I am fortunate enough for people to like what I do.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

I capture the true happiness and fun of your wedding.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I think I have a good eye for detail and capturing genuine emotions on film.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I love all the photographers and wedding vendors in the area. It’s so hard to pick a favorite.

Answers by: Katie Cannon, Owner

Kayla Baptista Photography

kaylabaptistaphotographyllc.com

How do you define being the “best”?

I would define us being “the best” by your experience with us.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are fun, bright, timeless and romantic.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

What sets us apart is our natural posing and editing. We strive to be different yet timeless.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I love so many businesses. Since we are in the wedding business, I would say The Burch House for a venue and Gulf Coast Glam House for makeup artists.

Answers by: Kayla Baptista

La-T-Da Events

latdaevents.com

How do you define being the “best”?

To be the best, you must understand all aspects of the industry and not miss any detail. We strive to give our couples and their guests an unforgettable celebration and unmatched customer service, which are two qualities that must be met to be considered the best.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

La-T-Da specializes in turning events into unforgettable experiences.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our award-winning inventory can turn any event space into a dream come true, while making the process a worry-free wonder. We also pride ourselves on the relationships we build with our clients throughout the planning process.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love so many local vendors, which makes this a very tough question. The crew and food at The Cutting Board are amazing, and JB’s Cakery makes unreal cakes. We can also always count on Melissa Wilson, Nikki Golden, Phocus Photography and Milestones Studios to document the day perfectly.

Answers by: Ruby Bagley, Owner

Lindsay Cooey Weddings

lindsaycooeyweddings.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Amazing wedding planners wear a lot of hats. I use a harmonious approach with couples, guests and vendors. When everyone is happy, everything goes so smoothly and truly makes for a memorable event.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Totally committed to making the big day the best day.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I haven’t worked with many wedding planners, so I’m not 100% positive, but I believe my couples choose me because I am relatable and flexible.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Way too many to list.

Answers by: Lindsay Cooey, Event Designer

Our Humble Catering

facebook.com/ourhumblecatering

How do you define being the “best”?

Making a beautiful product for exceptional events and amazing customers. We strive to be top of the line, with over-the-top service and decadent cuisine, in hopes of leaving long-lasting wonderful memories.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Southern and Creole classics with a decadent flare.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We’re family owned and operated. We have deep roots with Pensacola and New Orleans, so our style, quality and presentation fit the bar all the way around. We have a collective 35 years in the food industry, love doing what we do and take extreme pride in our work.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Union Public House, George, Wisteria Tavern, and Classic City Catering.

Answers by: Heidi Humble, Owner/Operator

Pensacola Beach Weddings

pensacolabeachweddings.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Responding quickly to requests for information, being respectful of the diversity of today’s couples, addressing each couple’s issues with sensitivity—these things qualify a business as being one of the “best.”

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

An established and happy destination wedding and vow-renewal business.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We’re a father/daughter team with four generations of our family invested in every aspect of our business. We are flexible, we have a genuine appreciation for our couples and their individual wishes, and we have gained lifelong friends through our many connections.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We’re big fans of The Grand Marlin, Peg Leg Pete’s, Supposey, Gulf Coast Tent Rentals, Horizon Beach Rentals, and Local Vocals, Music & Entertainment. There are so many fine businesses in our beautiful area, each one possessing their unique strengths and wonderfulness. We all want to make our customers happy.

Answers by: Chuck Randle, Owner/Officiant, and Lynas Randle Lajter, Consultant

Pensacola Photo Booth

10311 Chemstrand Road, Ste. B, pensacolaphotobooth.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Pensacola Photo Booth was the first photo booth in Pensacola in 2011 and the first multiple booths company serving the Gulf Coast. We sponsor and support a lot of fundraisers, special causes and public events. We choose the high road as often as possible.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We stop time and capture it with Pensacola Photo Booth.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Pensacola Photo Booth uses state-of-the-art equipment and the best of everything. This offers the client a high-quality product, and we think sparing no expense to offer the best to our client is important.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We are in the wedding business, so there are a lot of top-notch wedding vendors in Pensacola who work very hard to offer brides the very best. Visit coastbridal.com to see our favorite fellow wedding vendors.

Answers by: Matthew Baransy, Owner

The Powder Room

404 E. Wright St., facebook.com/thepowderroompensacola

How do you define being the “best”?

I define being the “best” as not only staying invested in current trends and education but also striving for that person in your chair to feel their best. We want them to feel they have received the best of our time, talent and attention.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A little modern, a little vintage and a whole lotta talent.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I feel what sets our business apart is mindfulness. We want our clients and guests to feel welcomed with a smile and comfortable. A lot of people tell me that salons intimidate them. We don’t want that at The Powder Room. We strive to really listen, give our best advice, as well as respecting their time that they chose to spend with us.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

As a small business, you really learn to appreciate other small businesses. If I had to name a few, we obviously couldn’t place in best bridal salon without our makeup artist Hayley at Gulf Coast Glam House. I also love to shop local boutiques like La Di Da, SoBo and Southern Sisters. For amazing food, I always look forward to Grand Marlin and Union Public House.

Answers by: Jenne Martin, Owner/Stylist

WeddingWalls Event Decor & Rentals

5465 Woodbine Road, Pace, weddingwalls.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We define being the best by offering great customer service, great response times, great quality products and great results in every aspect of our business. Being the best also is reflected in positive client reviews and continued referrals.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Fine quality event decor and rentals.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are more than a rental company. In addition to offering beautiful chair and furniture rentals, we specialize in custom and unique drapery designs that transform any space into an elegant, magical and fun atmosphere for any occasion.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We have so many local favorites, the list really is endless. Pensacola Country Club, 5eleven, Skopelo’s, Hilton PCB, Portofino, Pensacola Grand. We love Megan K. Events, Southern Frills, Fiore, The Open Rose, Sunshine Designs, Aislinn Kate Photography, Jordan Burch Photography, The Bridal Loft, Sweet Creations. I really could go on and on.

Answers by: Tracy and Steve Lastinger, Owners/Designers

—Community + Media/Music—

Council on Aging of West Florida

875 Royce St., coawfla.org

How do you define being the “best”?

Performing the highest degree of service to and advocacy on behalf of vulnerable elder adults in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. From client-facing staff to administrative support, every individual employee is dedicated to our mission of making life better for seniors and supported in that mission by management.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Council on Aging provides social services to vulnerable senior adults.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

While most nonprofits are focused on various worthy causes such as children, animals or different types of disease, Council on Aging focuses on the often overlooked and misunderstood elder population. Less than 5% of nonprofits are specifically dedicated to nearly 20% of the population.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love being involved in our community and learning more about its inner workings. Whether through Rotary, Leadership Pensacola, nonprofit boards, leadership trainings or civic engagement, there is no shortage of ways to be active and immersed in Northwest Florida.

Answers by: Josh Newby, Marketing Communications Director

Gulf Coast Kid’s House

3401 N. 12th Ave., gulfcoastkidshouse.org

How do you define being the “best”?

We strive to provide an excellent child-friendly facility to serve abused children and their families. We aim to minimize trauma to victims and streamline the process. We do that with an exceptionally trained multi-disciplinary team. We also aim to educate the community on child abuse issues to help with prevention.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

GCKH is where professionals work together to serve abuse victims.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Prevention education has always been a major focus of GCKH, and we all dream about the day our services aren’t necessary. We want to educate the community on what they can do to prevent child abuse and how to properly respond to children who disclose their abuse.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We live in an amazing community with such a giving spirit. So many of our supporters and donors have been recognized as Best of the Coast winners, and we are honored to be among them.

Answers by: Megan Chapman, Outreach & Development Director

James J Reeves, Esq.

730 Bayfront Parkway, Ste. 4B, pensacolabeachrvresort.com

How do you define being the “best”?

With strong personal relationships and loyalty.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

I am in the information business.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I give my personal time and attention to everything that I do.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Pensacola Yacht Club, McGuire’s Irish Pub, Pensacola Little Theatre, Gulf Breeze Chamber of Commerce, Pensacola State College and IHMC.

Answers by: James J. Reeves

North Hill Preservation Association, Inc.

historicnorthhill.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best to us means constantly trying to find ways to improve our neighborhood and do more for the people who live here.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Promoting historic home preservation and a welcoming and supportive neighborhood.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

A strong, well-organized infrastructure of volunteers who work on projects and events throughout the year to bring the community together. We foster the authentic old-fashioned neighborhood ideal where neighbors know each other and support one another.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We enjoy the Palafox Market on Saturdays, events at The Rex and Saenger Theatre, CivicCon events, and the abundance of unique local restaurants and shops downtown, which are within walking distance of our neighborhood.

Answers by: Melanie Nichols, President

onbikes Pensacola

onbikespensacola.org

How do you define being the “best”?

We don’t strive to be the best. onbikes strives to fulfill its mission to provide every underprivileged and foster child along the Gulf Coast with a brand new bike to call their own.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We give bikes to children who need them most.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Year after year, we provide a tangible thing to those who we are trying to serve.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Bike Pensacola, Upward Intuition, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Guardian Ad Litem.

Answers by: Walker Wilson, President

Pensacola Children’s Chorus

46 E. Chase St., pensacolachildrenschorus.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” for PCC means engaging our young members and helping them develop, both personally and musically. It means building a relationship with the kids and having them return year after year, enjoying their time with us.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

PCC is a longstanding community-based children’s choir.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

What sets PCC apart is our longevity in the community and our members. 2018 marks our 29th season performing as Pensacola’s premier youth choir. Our members are both talented and professional, despite their adolescence.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Some of our local favorites include Perfect Plain, Pensacola Yacht Club, Blues Angel Music, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, Pensacola Opera, Pensacola Little Theatre, Ballet Pensacola, Pensacon and Fiesta Pensacola, just to name a few.

Answers by: Mallory Wilson, Director of Development and Community Engagement

Pensacola MESS Hall

116 N. Tarragona St., pensacolamesshall.org

How do you define being the “best”?

The best is an experience beyond your expectations.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Inspiring curiosity for the whole family.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

A visit to the MESS Hall provides a fun opportunity for family interaction, plus it is educational.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

EnSec Pest Control for awesome presentations on bees. Navy Federal for a great corps of engaged community volunteers.

Answers by: Megan Pratt, Executive Director

Pensacola State College Kids’ College

1000 College Blvd., pensacolastate.edu

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means listening to the people in our community and providing the services that are important to them. It also means holding our program to a standard of excellence where parents can expect safety, fun, and, most importantly, learning throughout the summer.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Safe, fun and interesting courses for learning during the summer.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

With over 50 class types to choose from, our program has more options, and we truly have classes for any interest. Additionally, we will be entering the 29th year of the program, which means we have been a valued part of the Pensacola community for a long time.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Pensacola State College, Chain Reaction, United Way and Arc Gateway.

Answers by: Michael Listau, Department Head

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra

205 E. Zaragoza St., pensacolasymphony.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We strive to provide meaningful and relevant musical experiences for every stage of life. On some days, that might mean celebrating an evening with a world-renowned musician at the Saenger Theatre, and other days it means teaching an eager toddler how to make a sound on a trumpet.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Providing transformative experiences through music.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

In a society that can be quite fractured, we are privileged to be part of something that brings people together. Through powerful, shared experiences with music, our relationships and community are strengthened.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Our town offers a number of opportunities to enjoy the arts. We love attending the performances by Ballet Pensacola, Broadway of Pensacola, Children’s Chorus, Choral Society, Jazz Pensacola, Pensacola Bay Concert Band, Pensacola Civic Band, Pensacola Little Theatre and Pensacola Opera.

Answers by: Courtney Dell, Patron Development and Communications

Studer Community Institute

17 W. Government St., Ste. A, studeri.org

How do you define being the “best”?

I love that community leadership and engagement is making a comeback. I am somewhat visible in Pensacola, but it’s really the local citizens who deserve the credit. They are smart, talented, passionate and highly engaged. I am grateful for the opportunity to live and work with them.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Improving quality of life for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We believe a healthy community begins and ends with two very different groups. We help local business leaders and employees build needed skills. We also create tools and interventions to help parents understand the power of early brain development. Strong businesses and well-educated children are the keys to Pensacola’s future.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

You can’t go wrong anywhere in Pensacola.

Answers by: Quint Studer, Founder

WSRE Public Media

1000 College Blvd., wsre.org

How do you define being the “best”?

Being a trusted source for quality programs and services that are both educational and entertaining makes WSRE the best.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

WSRE positively impacts communities through education, entertainment and engagement.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Because of generous support from communities we serve, WSRE positively impacts the Emerald Coast through educational media like PBS KIDS and PBS LearningMedia for families and schools, educational outreach services like the Imagination Station early learning activity center and Public Square events, and quality local and PBS programming.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The Bodacious Family of Shops is presenting sponsor of this year’s WSRE Wine & Food Classic. Besides offering fabulous shopping, dining and educational experiences, their proceeds support our local community in big ways. As anchor of the SOGO district, they are a Pensacola point of pride.

Answers by: Mary Riker, WSRE Director of Marketing & Communications

WUWF Public Media

11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 88, wuwf.org

How do you define being the “best”?

Being recognized as a model of civility, excellence and relevance and valued as an engaged community partner enhancing the quality of life in Northwest Florida. WUWF proudly produces, acquires and distributes programming that meets the highest standards in journalism and cultural expression.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Community supported, quality radio broadcast journalism and musical arts.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

WUWF is one of the most visible and active examples of the University of West Florida’s public service and outreach mission delivering the university’s resources daily to thousands in Northwest Florida and beyond. As a listener-supported station, WUWF operates largely with contributions from individual listeners and local businesses.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Whether we are working together on community events or providing coverage during an emergency, WUWF values our partnerships with all the local media in the area.

Answers by: Trish Allison, Director of Member Services & Community Engagement