News of the Weird 10/18/18

By the Editors at Andrews McMeel

What a Difference an Apostrophe Makes Genevieve Snow, 29, hired a Brooklyn company, Joanna’s Cleaning Service, to spruce up her apartment on Aug. 27. It wasn’t her first transaction with the company, and she let two women in before leaving for work that day. But when one of Snow’s roommates woke up, she found one of the cleaning ladies sitting on the couch, eating. “You know when you’re not supposed to be doing something, people jerk up really quickly? They did that,” the roommate, Kristen Nepomuceno, 28, told the New York Post. Nepomuceno left for work, but when she returned around 5:30 p.m., the apartment was trashed, one of the ladies was gone, and the other was passed out on the kitchen floor next to a smashed spice rack. She quickly left and called police, who arrived to find the cleaning lady was sitting on the couch, eating ice cream. “She is … hammered, beyond hammered,” Nepomuceno said. New York police refused to file a report, so Snow gave the cleaning service a bad review on Yelp. That’s when the owner of the company Snow had previously used, Joanna Cleaning Service, got in touch to say a former (fired) employee had started Joanna’s Cleaning Service and had taken Snow for a ride. Now Snow can’t get in touch with EITHER Joanna and just wants to find out who’s responsible for the damage so she can sue them.

Weird Science? Officials in Midway, Arkansas, still don’t know what caused flames to shoot out of a hole in the ground on Sept. 17. Volunteer fire chief Donald Tucker was summoned to private property at the edge of town where the flames were shooting up to 12 feet high, reported the Springfield News-Leader. Tucker inspected the site after the fire subsided and said the 2-foot-diameter hole was about 3 feet deep and made a 45-degree turn at the bottom. “I took a temperature reading of it and it showed 780 degrees inside the hole,” he added, but he couldn’t identify the source of the flames. There are no gas lines nearby, and there was no smell of gas before or during the fire. He also ruled out a meteor strike or flaming space junk. Geologists from the Arkansas Geological Survey inspected the hole and concluded it had been dug by an animal, but they took soil samples for testing. County judge Mickey Pendergrass said Satan had also been ruled out.

Awesome! Kotaku.com reported on Oct. 3 that gamer Xopher credits the arcade game “Dance Dance Revolution” with restoring his health. Xopher grew up in Arkansas and loved playing DDR at arcades. But when his cardiologist told him he’d have to trim down from his 325 pounds or risk needing a heart transplant, Xopher got serious about the game. He found an “excellently priced” DDR machine on eBay and restored it, starting with just three games a night. Between 2014 and 2018 he got to under 200 pounds: “I’ve gone from a blood pressure of 140/80 to 112/65. … I was healthy for the first time in my life.” He also said he’s now playing DDR competitively.

Family Values On the day Ester Price, 95, of Pamplin, Virginia, was admitted to the hospital with an unexplained illness, her son-in-law, Jack David Price, 56, kindly brought her a coffee—”not an ordinary event,” according to an investigator. Doctors found signs of meth in her system, reported The News & Advance. Jack Price’s stepdaughter told the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office she suspected he was trying to kill his mother-in-law, and a neighbor said Price had once told him he should “put some meth in her drink,” then claimed to be only kidding. On Oct. 4, Price was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to two felonies.

Funsuckers If you’re over 12 years old in certain parts of Virginia, you’d better hustle up your own fun for Halloween night. In several communities surrounding Chesapeake and Newport News, KUTV reported, city codes make it a misdemeanor for anyone over 12 to wear a costume and troll the neighborhood for candy. Penalties include fines ($25 to $100) and up to six months in jail. Even lawful trick-or-treaters must be done by 8 p.m., and in Newport News, parents accompanying children may not wear masks.

Inexplicable Staci Tinney of Charleston, West Virginia, was expecting a bank statement when she picked up her mail on Oct. 8, but instead she found just one item in her mailbox: a laminated picture of a llama wearing sunglasses. Tinney’s surveillance video showed “a woman was hanging out of the passenger’s side of (a black pickup) truck … removing things from my mailbox, and looked like she was putting something inside my mailbox,” Tinney said. WCHS reported other neighbors also were missing mail and packages that day. Tinney told reporters the mail thieves claimed to be “handing out wedding invitations,” but she was dubious: “We don’t know anybody who knows a llama personally.” Charleston police are investigating.

People With Too Much Time on Their Hands Producers and sellers of senbei, a type of rice cracker, joined together in Soka, Japan, on Oct. 3 to break the Guinness World Record for … wait for it … creating the largest rice cracker mosaic. About 200 people constructed a rendering of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” using seven different colors of rice cracker. The mosaic, according to United Press International, measured 1,250 square feet and required more than 23,000 crackers.