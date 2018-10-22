Winners & Losers 10/18/18

Winner

Jordan Leggett

The New York Jets tight end has started the Touchdowns for Taylor campaign to raise funds for the Taylor Haugen Foundation during this football season. The campaign encourages supporters to pledge a donation to raise awareness of the severity of abdominal injuries and money for state-of-the-art protective gear to ensure safety for all athletes. Taylor Haugen was a 15-year-old Niceville High School student who passed away after a traumatic abdominal injury sustained during a football game in 2008. Leggett played at nearby Navarre High School and grew up with the story of Taylor and is passionate about the vision of the foundation. To donate, visit pledgeit.org/touchdowns-for-taylor-2018.

Jon Shell

Last Thursday, the Pensacola City Council voted 4-3 to approve an additional $200,000 for Shell’s nonprofit, Upward Intuition, to build a skate park inside the city limits. Shell, a member of the Inweekly Rising Stars Class of 2017, has already raised about $500,000 through fundraising and grants, including a $100,000 grant from the Gannett Foundation and $25,000 from the Tony Hawk Foundation. The council vote increased the city’s funding to $875,000.

Hal Marcus

The University of West Florida has announced a $118,000 gift to establish the Pat and Hal Marcus Excellence Scholarship. The gift, donated by Marcus, will provide full tuition merit-based scholarships for students in the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering. The College of Science and Engineering was named for him earlier in honor of his $5 million donation to UWF.

Losers

Global Warming

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported last week if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate, the atmosphere will warm up by as much as 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels by 2040. Panmao Zhai, a co-chair of IPCC Working Group I, said, “We are already seeing the consequences of 1 degree Celsius of global warming through more extreme weather, rising sea levels and diminishing Arctic sea ice, among other changes.”

Bayview Cross Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court last week rejected a request from the city of Pensacola to speed up consideration of a case about the removal of a decades-old cross from a city park. The city appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court last month after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the cross in Bayview Park should be removed because it violates the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause. Attorneys for the city had requested the justices “expedite” consideration of whether to hear the case because of another pending litigation involving the removal of a cross in Maryland.

Rick Gates

The New York Times reports that the top Trump campaign official requested proposals in 2016 from an Israeli company to create fake online identities, use social media manipulation and gather intelligence to help defeat GOP primary opponents and Hillary Clinton. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office indicted Gates last year on multiple charges of financial fraud and tax evasion. Gates pleaded guilty to several of the charges and is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation.