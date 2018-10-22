Outtakes—Pay up, Mr. President

By Rick Outzen

When President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Montana this past July, he took aim at the Native American heritage of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). He often mocks the potential 2020 presidential candidate by calling her “Pocahontas,” but the Montana rally was different.

President Trump described how he would surprise Sen. Warren during a presidential debate with “those little kits they sell on television for $2, (to) learn your heritage.”

“We will take that little kit and say—but we have to do it gently because we’re in the #MeToo generation, so we have to be very gentle,” Trump told the crowd. “And we will very gently take that kit, and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm, even though it only weighs probably two ounces. And we will say, ‘I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity paid for by Trump if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.’”

At the rally, President Trump was almost giddy with his little challenge. He told his supporters, “We’ll see what she does. I have a feeling she will say no, but we will hold it for the debates.”

The president won’t have to wait until the fall of 2020. Sen. Warren accepted his challenge and had a DNA test done, not the $2 brand that Trump touted in Montana but one conducted by Carlos Bustamante, a Stanford University professor with expertise in data science and genomics technology.

The executive summary of the report, dated Oct. 10, states, “We find strong evidence that a DNA sample of primarily European descent also contains Native American ancestry from an ancestor in the sample’s pedigree six to 10 generations ago.”

Oops.

On Monday, President Trump denied that he ever said he offered to pay $1 million to the senator’s favorite charity. However, the transcript of his speech at the Montana rally has been available online for months. If you don’t believe the transcript, watch the video of the rally.

Sen. Warren has been quick to release the DNA report. She has posted it online at elizabethwarren.com along with a video about her Native American heritage. She has asked President Trump to send his $1 million check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center.

She tweeted, “By the way, @realDonaldTrump: Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry? I remember—and here’s the verdict. Please send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center.”

Time to pay up, Mr. President.