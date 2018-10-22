Welcome To Halloweentown

By Savannah Evanoff

The word traditional doesn’t belong in Ballet Pensacola.

Artistic Director Richard Steinert has an explanation for why the lingo doesn’t fit.

“The thing about this company is we use classically trained dancers to do edgy, very contemporary works,” Steinert said.

“There’s no doubt that it’s ballet, but it ain’t your grandmother’s ballet.”

Steinert often concocts productions based on movies, but Ballet Pensacola’s “A Nightmare Before Christmas” had an especially specific reason behind it—principal dancer Dustin Simmons.

“He’s a tall, lanky young man—he just looks like a Jack Skellington to me,” Steinert said.

“We also have a young woman in the company who just looks like Sally to me.”

“I have a whole bunch of ballets that are sloshing around in my brain all the time just waiting for the right dancers to reveal themselves at the right time.”

The production will spur from Tim Burton’s 1993 film “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” In the movie, Halloweentown’s pumpkin king Jack Skellington discovers Christmas Town and attempts to bring the holiday back home. Meanwhile, the ragdoll woman Sally (played by Scarlett Rustemeyer) escapes from the mad scientist Dr. Finkelstein and attempts to win Skellington’s affection.

“Tim Burton does a remarkable job of using lovable, approachable characters who are impossibly crazy,” Steinert said. “It’s holidays we’ve all grown up participating in, and it takes all those creatures we’re so used to being spooky, creepy creatures and gives them some humanity. When you’re a performer, that’s particularly poignant.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the movie, so it seemed like an appropriate time, Steinert said. He used the movie as a jumping-off point, so the production would be his own interpretation rather than a recreation, he said.

“Not all movies lend themselves to ballet because movies rely on words to communicate,” Steinert said. “I need to find movies that I can take all the words out of them and still tell the story. Not all movies are available for this interpretation/adaptation, but this is perfect.”

Simmons isn’t immune to his resemblance to his character.

“I’ve heard it a lot from friends before we knew we were going to do this show,” Simmons said. “I had actually already been thinking about going as Jack for Halloween.”

Jack Skellington isn’t the first lead role Simmons has performed in the ballet adaptation of a movie. He portrayed Neo in Ballet Pensacola’s production of “The Matrix” and Ichabod in “The Headless Horseman.”

This role, however, is a special one.

“I grew up watching this movie with my mom pretty much every Halloween/Christmas,” Simmons said. “I’ve always enjoyed Jack. He’s always been my favorite character. Actually getting to portray him is pretty spectacular for me.”

While some cast members resemble their characters, Steinert wants to be clear when he says principal dancer Debi Janea isn’t one of them.

Janea will portray Dr. Finkelstein, the wheelchair-ridden mad scientist who created Sally.

“I’m used to always being the happy little girl in the show or somebody out there looking like a girl,” Janea said. “It’s exciting for me to explore something different than the ballet-in-a-tutu work that I’m used to.”

Janea recently tapped more into her character, she said. Steinert adapted Dr. Finkelstein and his relationship to the wheelchair so Janea could be more involved in the performance.

“In this production, Dr. Finklestein gets up and actually can dance when people aren’t looking,” Janea said. “So I have the opportunity to develop what I think Dr. Finkelstein would be like if he was able to get out of his wheelchair and dance or walk.”

Simmons and Janea both grew up watching “The Nightmare Before Christmas” movie but disagree slightly on its designated holiday. Simmons loved watching it as an alternative to traditional Christmas movies, while Janea enjoyed it during Halloween as a hint toward Christmas.

Steinert cleared up the confusion.

“It’s a Hallowistmas movie,” Steinert said.

Steinert can’t wait to see Ballet Pensacola’s version of Halloweentown. The shop is across town from their rehearsal space, so the dancers won’t see the set until closer to the performance, he said.

“This is a ballet as much about what’s going on around the dancing as it is about the dancing,” Steinert said.

Steinert asked the set designer to use the aesthetic of the movie infused with illustrations from Dr. Seuss books.

Steinert hopes choosing this movie as a ballet will encourage people to attend who normally don’t watch ballet. He can tell it already has.

“There is so much buzz about this ballet,” Steinert said. “We’re about 40 percent already sold toward our budgeted goal on this, which is unheard of.

“We’re piquing the interest of a demographic that generally doesn’t come to our ballets.”

A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 26-27, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 28

WHERE: Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $22- $34

DETAILS: balletpensacola.com