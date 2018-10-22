Calendar 10/18/18

THURSDAY 10.18
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $1 admission for ages 4 and up. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
WINE TASTING AND ARTISTS RECEPTION 5 p.m. South Market, 232 E. Main St. facebook.com/eatsouthmarket
OPERA ON TAP 5:30 p.m. $1 of every beer goes toward Pensacola Opera. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TOAST OF THE COAST: MAKIN’ MOONSHINE 5:30 p.m. $45 per person. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
THE OFFICE TRIVIA 6 p.m. Free. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
THIRD THURSDAY INSPIRATIONS 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY 8 p.m. $25-$35. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
FRIDAY 10.19
KONA NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP 9 a.m. Windsurfing races begin from Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St. Event continues through Oct. 20. pensacolayachtclub.org
NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
FESTA ITALIANA 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. St. Joseph’s Church, 140 W. Government St. soibuonafortuna.org/home/festa-italiana
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $6-$12, free for ages 3 and under. Sugar Ray performs at 7:30 p.m. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. After-party from 9 p.m. to midnight. South Palafox. Bring non-perishable food donations for Feeding the Gulf Coast to be distributed to Hurricane Michael victims at Zarzaur Law Firm. gallerynightpensacola.org
FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FIELD OF SCREAMS 5-7 p.m. (child-friendly) 7 p.m.-midnight (for adults/scary). $6-$25. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
THE PURPLE MADNESS-A TRIBUTE TO PRINCE 6 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
PIRATES, PINOT AND PEARLS: WSRE WINE AND FOOD CLASSIC 6-9 p.m. $50. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. wsre.org
EVER’MAN COOKS WITH CHEF MARGARET EDWARDS 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
SING! THE NATIONAL CITY TOUR 7 p.m. $23 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
VONTRAPPED IN THE HOSPITAL 7-11 p.m. $20. Tours last approximately 50 minutes. Tower East, 1010 N. 12th Ave. 662-278-8383.
MUSIC UNDER THE STARS WITH ROMAN STREET 7-9 p.m. $15-$20. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
BALLET PENSACOLA: ‘A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS’ 7:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com
‘THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL’ 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa
SATURDAY 10.20
FENNER RIDE 2018 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $45-$55. Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Milton.
PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Location TBA. oceanhourfl.com
FALL INTO GARDENING EDUCATION DAY 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $37.43. Langley Bell 4H Center, 37300 Stefani Road.
DOGGIE BATHE-IN 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Price based on dog’s weight. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St. pensacolahumane.org
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
LEAPS 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BLUE JAZZ BRUNCH 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $40 per person, $300 for table of eight. Hosted by Santa Rosa County Democratic Black Caucus. New World Landing, 600 S. Palafox. srcdbc.org
STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.
WOERNER HALLOWEEN EVENT 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pumpkin carving and pet costume contest. Woerner Landscape Source and Pet Supply, 1332 Creighton Road. facebook.com/woernerlandscape
FESTA ITALIANA 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. St. Joseph’s Church, 140 W. Government St. soibuonafortuna.org/home/festa-italiana
COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com
PENSACOLA MESS HALL: FRANKENSTEIN CURIOUSITY DAY 1-4 p.m. Featuring activities related to electricity, artificial intelligence and genetic engineering. Pensacola MESS Hall, 116 Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org
GNOSTIC MYTH AND LITERATURE 2- 4 p.m. Free, public invited. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $6-$12, free for ages 3 and under. High Valley performs at 7:30 p.m. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
FIELD OF SCREAMS 5-7 p.m. (child-friendly) 7 p.m.-midnight (for adults/scary). $6-$25. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
PIRATES, PINOT AND PEARLS: WSRE WINE AND FOOD CLASSIC DINNER EVENT 6-9 p.m. $150. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. wsre.org
RIBBONS OF HOPE CHARITY BALL 6:30 p.m. $50 and up. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St.
BAD GIRLS OF BURLESQUE: HALLOWEEN EDITION 7 p.m. $15-$60. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
VONTRAPPED IN THE HOSPITAL 7-11 p.m. $20. Tours last approximately 50 minutes. Tower East, 1010 N. 12th Ave. 662-278-8383.
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS OPENING NIGHT 7:05 p.m. $5. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolaiceflyers.com
BALLET PENSACOLA: ‘A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS’ 7:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com
‘THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL’ 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa
PUBLIC ICE SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SUNDAY 10.21
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 11 a.m.-11 p.m. $6-$12, free for ages 3 and under. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
PENSACOLA BEACH ART AND WINE FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $30 per person. $50 per couple. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. pensacolabeachchamber.com
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
PIRATES, PINOT AND PEARLS: WSRE WINE AND FOOD CLASSIC COOKBOOK SIGNING 1-3 p.m. Free. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. wsre.org
PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30-4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
PUNK ROCK FLEA MARKET 2 p.m. After-party begins at 5 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
‘PRETTY JAZZY’ WITH PIANIST BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 2-5 p.m. $15. Unitarian Universalist Church of Pensacola, 9888 Pensacola Blvd. uupensacola.org
‘THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL’ 2:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa
FAMILY-FRIENDLY IMPROV CLASS 2:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Halloween potluck. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BALLET PENSACOLA: ‘A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS’ 7:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com
SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. Free. Love Gun (KISS tribute band). Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola
WHITEY MORGAN 7 p.m. $16.25-75. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 10.22
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $6-$12, free for ages 3 and under. Pensacon Day. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GULF BREEZE BOOK CLUB 6:30 p.m. Celeste Ng’s “Everything I Never Told You.” Pensacola Beach Elk’s Lodge, 661 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
UWF MUSIC DEPARTMENT FACULTY RECITAL 7:30 p.m. Free, but tickets required. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu
HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
TUESDAY 10.23
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4 p.m.-11 p.m. $6-$12, free for ages 3 and under. Moccasin Creek performs at 7:30 p.m. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Southern Breeze. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).
PVMNTS/WSTR WITH SPECIAL GUEST HOLD CLOSE 7 p.m. $13.50-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
FULL MOON MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SYMPHONIC BAND CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, but tickets required. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu
WEDNESDAY 10.24
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4 p.m.-11 p.m. $6-$12, free for ages 3 and under. Dusty Sanderson performs at 7:30 p.m. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
UGLY GOD 7 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY 7:30 p.m. $48-$58. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CULTURAL COMMODITIES: THE TRANSFORMATION OF AFRICAN SPIRITUAL OBJECTS PANEL DISCUSSION 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. TAG, University of Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/tag
Current Exhibits
THE PALETTE SHOW On view through Oct. 19. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
STRANGER THINGS On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
TOUCH…DON’T TOUCH On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
SUNFLOWERS AND THE NATURE OF BEING On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
EVERYTHING THAT SOUNDS IN THE FOREST: CONTEMPORARY ART OF PERUVIAN AMAZON On view through Oct. 21. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CULTURAL COMMODITIES: THE TRANSFORMATION OF AFRICAN SPIRITUAL OBJECTS On view through Oct. 27. The Art Gallery at UWF, 11000 University Parkway.
ICONS OF PENSACOLA On view through Oct. 31. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
ART AMONG FRIENDS On view through Nov. 12. The Wright Place, 6 E. Wright St.
STONE’S THROW: ON BORDERS, BOUNDARIES, AND THE BEYOND On view through Jan. 11. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for art
Call for artists and vendors for JazzFest Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2019 Pensacola JazzFest taking place April 6 to April 7, 2019, at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only original art and handmade craft vendors will be accepted. All entries are $200 for a 10-by-10 canopy or smaller. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola Administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or visit jazzpensacola.com.
ArtFields ArtFields, an event in Lake City, S.C., is accepting art submissions from 12 different states, including Florida. Up to 400 artists will be invited to exhibit and compete in ArtFields 2019 for awards and cash prizes. The event will be held from April 26 through May 4. Submissions are open through Nov. 5. Selected artists will be notified in December. For more information and to submit artwork, visit artfieldssc.org.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 10.18
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
RONNIE LEVINE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
AUGIE AND COMPANY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 10.19
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.
ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LISA ZANGHI 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
JEFF JENSEN 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
PHILO 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 10.20
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
MASKOGEE RIDGE 12-3 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHARI PUORTO 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway
PLATINUM PREMIER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
PHILO 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 10.21
KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
JOE OCCHIPINTI AND HIS SWING BAND 1-4 p.m. $10. (18 and under free). American Legion Post 240, 8666 Gulf Beach Highway.
JAZZABOUTS AT AMERICAN LEGION POST 240 3-6 p.m. $10 per family. American Legion Post 240, 8666 Gulf Beach Highway.
LEKTRIC MULLET 5-8:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
GREGG LYONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
SHARI PUORTO 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 10.22
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.
LYON’S LIMOZINE 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. $10-$12. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 10.23
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 7 p.m. Feat. Miguel Aldahondo. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CODY COLLINS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Gino Rosaria. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 10.24
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
BEN PARSONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
RAY COLEY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com