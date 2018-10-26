The Buzz 10/25/18

Field House Update Plans to build an indoor sports complex field to attract youth sporting events may become a reality later this year.

Pensacola Sports CEO Ray Palmer expects an update of a 2016 study by Crossroads Consulting Services in November. Escambia County has begun work on an agreement to accept a $3 million donation of about nine acres from Quint and Rishy Studer on the west side of the former 19-acre ECUA Main Street plant site located across the street from the Community Maritime Park.

Palmer said the land donation removes a considerable obstacle to the project. He told Inweekly, “Having a designated, committed site actually makes it easier to move forward.”

Studer Properties president Andrew Rothfeder believes the field house proposal for youth sports fits the Studers’ vision to improve Northwest Florida for local residents.

“We are all about doing projects that improve the quality of life,” Rothfeder said. “Certainly, we think this does that.”

The ECUA donation site, though, did come with a few strings attached in a letter sent Aug. 30 to Escambia County. It called for open bidding, transparency and public input. Additionally, any proposal must prove sustainable in the future, enjoy community support from neighborhood associations, such as the Tanyard Neighborhood Association, comply with the Community Redevelopment Area plan, have no hotel or retail commercial properties and include the Studers’ requirement for workforce inclusion during construction.

County Assistant Administrator Amy Lovoy said the county supports the conditions for donation of the ECUA property.

“We have no disagreements,” Lovoy said. “We’re reviewing it right now.”

Currently, two proposals for the field house have been made public. Pensacola Sports proposed in 2016 to build a 120,000-square-foot field house costing an estimated $36.2 million. The youth sports facility would host tournaments in volleyball, basketball, martial arts, cheerleading and dance, wrestling, team handball and a variety of sports the county can’t adequately handle today.

Jay Patel’s Pensacola Arena Development Partners envisioned a $65 million facility with a 6,500-seat arena to accommodate a proposed New Orleans Pelicans developmental basketball team and a field house. The multi-purpose facility originally would have also hosted conventions, meetings, entertainment and other large events.

Meanwhile, the city of Foley, Ala., opened the Foley Event Center, a 90,000-square-foot, multi-use indoor facility, in September 2017 as part of the city’s $32 million Foley Sports Tourism Complex. The indoor facility can host basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, dance, gymnastics and more.

The facility presents an opportunity for Pensacola and Foley to work together on bringing major youth sports events to the Gulf Coast. At least, that’s what Quint Studer has said he envisions.

According to Palmer, his organization has modified its plans, focusing on how to raise funds and the elimination of some functions, such as a sports museum, to build a more affordable field house.

“Our strategy is different this time when considering a building,” he said. “How much money can we afford to spend and still be successful? What would a $10 million building get us? We could start at the low end and see what other high-priority add-ons we could do in the future.”

Hurricane Relief Effort In the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Michael, United Way of Escambia County has announced some ways to provide support to those affected.

Locally, United Way of Escambia County will be receiving monetary donations. All proceeds will be directed to the United Way of Northwest Florida. You can donate by texting MICHAEL850 to 41444.

The United Way of Northwest Florida, located in Panama City, provides services to Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington Counties. You may support them directly by texting either NWFLUnited, 850 or 850Strong to 41444. All donations will be applied to local relief efforts in the Northwest Florida area.

United Way of Florida is also receiving monetary donations. All contributions will be used for recovery efforts throughout affected regions of Florida. To donate, visit uwof.networkforgood.com.

Individuals interested in offering support may also do so by donating items to local Goodwill stores and indicating that you would like the proceeds from your donation to be directed to Hurricane Michael support.

It is important to note that the most immediate and useful way to support recovery efforts is through financial assistance. This allows relief organizations to purchase and provide the supplies and resources most needed. Confirm that there is a need before collecting or sending donated items.

While volunteer support is essential to effective recovery efforts, confirm that there is a need for volunteers before traveling to impacted areas. If you would like to volunteer to support those affected by Hurricane Michael, please visit volunteerflorida.org.

Immigrants in Florida The American Immigration Council has extensive data on the population size, educational and citizenship attainment, English proficiency levels and tax contributions of Florida’s immigrant population.

The Council’s fact sheet, “Immigrants in Florida,” shows that one in five Florida residents is an immigrant, together making up more than a fourth of the state’s labor force.

The fact sheet also reveals that in 2014, immigrant-led households in the state paid $17 billion in federal taxes and $6.4 billion in state and local taxes. As consumers, immigrant-led households spent $73.1 billion on Florida’s economy.

Other findings indicate that immigrant entrepreneurs in Florida generated $5.6 billion in business revenue in 2015. Immigrants accounted for 61.6 percent of business owners in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale/Miami Beach metropolitan area, 23.7 percent in the Orlando metro area and 21.7 percent in the Tampa/St. Petersburg/Clearwater metro area.

In 2015, Florida was home to two million women, 1.8 million men, and 219,060 children who were immigrants. The top countries of origin for immigrants were Cuba (22.8 percent of immigrants), Haiti (8.3 percent), Mexico (6.8 percent), Colombia (6 percent) and Jamaica (5 percent).

In 2016, 2.5 million people in Florida (12.5 percent of the state’s population) were native-born Americans who had at least one immigrant parent.

To learn more, visit americanimmigrationcouncil.org.

Mark the Calendar Are you interested in hiring a UWF Communication intern for spring or summer semester 2019? Become a part of the Internship Job Fair 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. Space is limited, so please reserve your table today. Contact Laura Kirby, Internship Coordinator, at ltk1@students.uwf.edu.