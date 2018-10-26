A Howling Good Time

By Stephanie Sharp

Forget the college football lineup for Saturday. The only competition you need to see this weekend is which pup will win Best Butt Wiggle at Pensacola Humane Society’s (PHS) Barktoberfest.

For 18 years, PHS has given the Pensacola community a fall tradition that’s way cuter and more impactful than watching leaves change, carving pumpkins or picking apples. PHS Executive Director Jennifer Bitner treats Inweekly to the details about the highly anticipated tradition, happening this year at a new larger location (the Community Maritime Park).

INWEEKLY: Can you tell us about the anticipated impact of Barktoberfest this year and any new additions that faithful participants can look forward to?

JENNIFER BITNER: The event draws nearly 10,000 participants to the downtown area. With MSABC [Making Strides Against Breast Cancer] being the same morning, it could be the largest event we have ever seen. The highly anticipated contests have expanded to include Best Costume with two categories—Kids and Adults—Best Trick, Best Wiggle Butt and Best Senior Dog. The Most Adorable Pet Contest returns this year for the second time with six spots for winners and lots of great prizes. We have over 100 local vendors and food trucks for your shopping and dining pleasure. And visit with the many rescue organizations that bring out their adoptable animals in hopes of finding them their forever home.

We will also have on sale the 2018 Barktoberfest T-shirt—it features one of our rescue pets, Casino Royale.

INWEEKLY: We know that Barktoberfest is awesome for dog lovers, but can you tell us about the activities and info available for pet parents of non-canine companions?

BITNER: In addition to everything mentioned above, there is entertainment as well as dog demonstrations and races going on all day. You can visit with all of the sponsors for giveaways and prizes. We also offer opportunities to win baskets and goodies from many local businesses that support animal welfare.

INWEEKLY: How does PHS prioritize all of the critical functions of the nonprofit? Can you explain your relationships with other rescue groups and the municipal resources in the area?

BITNER: Our primary function is to take the very best care of every animal in our care. We have a team of caretakers that tend to the healthcare, feeding, enrichment and overseeing of the welfare of every animal. We have approximately 80 animals in our care at any given time, roughly half cats and dogs.

We work with many rescues to transfer animals into our organization that may face being euthanized. This week, we are taking in six puppies that are on the euthanasia list from another county. We do regular transfers from Escambia County to increase the local save rate. The quicker we can adopt animals out, the more we can take in and continue the life-saving by way of transfers. We utilize the Humane Express, the mobile adoption unit we purchased with a grant from Impact 100 earlier this year. It allows us to adopt from any location we are invited to, and we can take approximately 20 animals at one time. PHS recently used the Humane Express to help evacuate animals from the Bay County area after Hurricane Michael. It could also serve as an evacuation vehicle if needed in our area.

INWEEKLY: Can you give advice on how to approach conversations of adoption, TNR and spay/neuter with people who are unfamiliar or unsupportive of these practices?

BITNER: When you adopt a pet, you are saving a life. I cannot think of any reason more compelling to promote adoption than that, to be honest. Rescue pets, especially when they have been in a shelter vs. a foster home, truly appreciate the opportunity to go home. You can see it in the way they interact with their new humans, wagging tails, puppy kisses, kitten snuggles and the soft purring of an adult cat.

Spay and neuter is not only important for population control but it is important to the health of your pet. Spaying helps to prevent uterine infections and breast tumors and cancer. We recently adopted a dog into a home that had breast cancer, and she died not long after being adopted, and she was only 8 years old. That likely could have been prevented if she would have been spayed at an early age. It is the same for males; it can prevent testicular cancer and prostate issues. There are behavioral benefits to spay/neuter as well.

INWEEKLY: What’s the best way to stay informed about animal welfare in our community? Or just in general?

BITNER: One is to attend events like Barktoberfest and meet the local rescue organizations. Follow PHS and others on social media and view their websites.

National organizations to watch would include Best Friends, Humane Society of the United States, ASPCA and Maddie’s Fund.

INWEEKLY: Any favorite stories about the impact of Barktoberfest or any recent rescue wins you want to share with our readers?

BITNER: We recently adopted into a wonderful home our longest resident of nearly 400 days, Pilgrim. Pilgrim came to us in need of behavior training, which he received as well as lots of love and attention from all the volunteers and staff. And he finally met his new family a few weeks ago. Today, we adopted out two more long-term residents who were also in need of some special homes, and both Quip and Jagger were adopted today. It has been a wonderful month for us at PHS, finding forever homes for these three dogs. It is a tremendous success to adopt into a home all of the animals we have in our care, but it is incredibly special for those who have spent a significant amount of time in the shelter environment. This is not a home but more of a hotel while they wait for their new family. Our “Match Makers” (adoption counselors) work very hard to make great matches between families and pets, listening to the needs of both and making recommendations for successful matches.

BARKTOBERFEST

WHAT: Pensacola Humane Society’s 18th annual dog-friendly festival

WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St.

COST: Free

DETAILS: pensacolahumane.org