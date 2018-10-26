Halloween Calendar 10/25/18

THURSDAY 10.25

TWERK OR TREAT COLLEGE NIGHT Featuring the “Thriller” live dance show. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



FRIDAY 10.26

BEACH-O-WEEN 4-8 p.m. Free admission. Family-friendly games, activities and candy. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

FIELD OF SCREAMS 5-7 p.m. (child-friendly); 7 p.m.-midnight (for adults/scary). $6-$25. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

BOO DASH 0.5K 5:30-8 p.m. $20-$25. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. getmeregistered.com

TROLLEY OF THE DOOMED TOUR 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20; $10 for children 12 and under. Tour leaves from Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org

HAUNTED WALKING TOURS IN HISTORIC PENSACOLA 7-8:30 p.m. $15; $8 for children 12 and under and $5 for ghost meter rental. Choose between Seville spirits/murder and mayhem or redlight tour (adults only). Tour leaves from Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org

VONTRAPPED IN THE HOSPITAL 7-midnight. $20. Tours last approximately 50 minutes. Tower East, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

BALLET PENSACOLA: ‘A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS’ 7:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com

FREAKY FRANKENSTEIN FRIDAY Featuring the “Thriller” live dance show in Phineas Phogg’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 10.27

SHARKTOBER FEST 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Free to attend. Fire dancers, face painters, specialty cocktails. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 165 Ft. Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT MILES ANTIQUE MALL 1-5 p.m. Miles Antique Mall, 5109 Bayou Blvd. milesantiquemall.com

SPOOKTACULAR: A LOW SENSORY HALLOWEEN PARTY 4-7 p.m. $5 for children over 3; free for accompanying adults. Special Halloween event for individuals on the autism spectrum. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

FIELD OF SCREAMS 5-7 p.m. (child-friendly); 7 p.m.-midnight (for adults/scary). $6-$25. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

BALLET PENSACOLA: ‘A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS’ Saturday only—come to the show early at 5:30 p.m. for a costume contest. Awards for best adult costume, best child’s costume and best group. Dress as “Nightmare Before Christmas” characters for extra points. Adults can enjoy specialty cocktails. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com

TROLLEY OF THE DOOMED TOUR 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20; $10 for children 12 and under. Tour leaves from Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org

MAD WONDERLAND HALLOWEEN 6:30-10:30 p.m. Stop by South Market for cocktail specials, a backwards three-course dinner and a costume contest. Winner receives one year of South Market meatloaf. South Market, 232 E. Main St. facebook.com/eatsouthmarket

HAUNTED WALKING TOURS IN HISTORIC PENSACOLA 7-8:30 p.m. $15; $8 for children 12 and under and $5 for ghost meter rental. Choose between Seville spirits/murder and mayhem or redlight tour (adults only). Tour leaves from Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org

VONTRAPPED IN THE HOSPITAL 7-midnight. $20. Tours last approximately 50 minutes. Tower East, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW HALLOWEEN EXPERIENCE 11:30 p.m. Free. Event for ages 18 and over. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ZOMBIE PARTY Featuring the “Thriller” live dance show in Phineas Phogg’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 10.28

BALLET PENSACOLA: ‘A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS’ 2:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com

B.A.R.E.LY ALIVE PARTY Bar and restaurant employees are invited to dress up and do “Scary-Oke.” End O’ The Alley at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 10.29

BOO’S AND BOOZE BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Drink specials and prizes for best dressed. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 10.30

ZALLOWEEN 4-6 p.m. Zarzaur Law has partnered with local downtown businesses to host a free, safe and fun-filled kid’s Halloween event. There will be candy, games, an arts and crafts station with First City Art Center, a costume contest and more. Outside Zarzaur Law, intersection of Palafox and Romana Streets. zarzaurlaw.com.

BANDS ON THE BEACH TRICK-OR-TREAT 7-9 p.m. Bring your kids in costume and have them trick-or-treat at the SRIA booth. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

EVIL DEAD PARTY 7 p.m. Free. Movie screening, auction, costume contest and more. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONSTER MOVIE MARATHON Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 10.31

FIELD OF SCREAMS 5-7 p.m. (child-friendly); 7 p.m.-midnight (for adults/scary). $6-$25. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

PET HALLOWEEN COSTUME 6-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

VONTRAPPED IN THE HOSPITAL 7-midnight. $20. Tours last approximately 50 minutes. Tower East, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST AT SEVILLE QUARTER 9 p.m. Register by 7 p.m. Prizes for the top 20 costumes. First prize is $1,000. Party to follow. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COSTUME CONTEST AT SANDSHAKER Midnight. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com