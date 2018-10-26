Deadly Theatre

By Jennifer Leigh

Fans of horror films—mark your calendars for two special events that celebrate all the gore and lore of your favorite movie genre.

Starting Oct. 27, WSRE will begin airing “Nightmare Theatre” at 10 p.m. on Saturdays. The show brings back its original stars, Mike Ensley as the Baron Mondo Von Doren, Chip Chism as El Sapo de Tempesto and Lemmie Crews as Mittens the Werewolf.

“Nightmare Theatre” was first broadcast in 2001 on Cox Media and was last aired in 2016 on WUWF-TV. Now the crew is back with 13 brand-new episodes (but still old movies).

In the show’s plot, Baron is a minor demon assigned to the physical plane to inflict misery upon mankind by way of “bad” movies, according to a press release from WSRE.

Baron and his sidekicks introduce the old horror films, perform a few comedy sketches and share a little bit of film history.

Ensley said his inspiration for the show came from shows like “Mystery Science Theatre 3000” and TV hosts from his childhood.

“I remember Mr. Ted Ciano had a show around the ‘70s and ‘80s called ‘Popcorn Theatre’ that showed a lot of great films,” he recalled. “It was the first time I saw the original ‘King Kong.’”

In the early days of “Nightmare Theatre,” Ensley and his crew bought airtime and made their own commercials. Working with the WSRE crew to produce 13 episodes was “amazing,” Ensley said.

“I grew up watching WSRE… it’s great to be working with them,” he said. “We’ve all worked really hard, and I’m excited to see the show air throughout most of the Gulf Coast.”

“Nightmare Theatre” will debut with the 1967 film “They Came From Beyond Outer Space.” On Friday, Nov. 9, the show’s stars will host a launch event at the WSRE Amos Studio with a screening of “Plan 9 from Outer Space”—a “bonus episode,” said Ensley—with a display of movie memorabilia and screen props from the Merrill Movie Museum.

Before you visit outer space, take a trip to the cabin in the woods for a screening of the 1981 film “Evil Dead” at Vinyl Music Hall. The screening is part Halloween celebration, part fundraiser for the upcoming production of “Evil Dead: The Musical.” Yes, you read that right.

“The musical version of Evil Dead had a successful premiere in Toronto and had an off-Broadway run,” said Julio Diaz, spokesperson for the show. “It’s never been produced in Pensacola… with co-directors Chris Wilkes and Nicole Dickson, along with a local cast, we thought we could bring something special to Pensacola.”

The production has raised more than $6,000 on Kickstarter so far, which proves that there’s an audience for a musical with so much fake blood the first few rows of the audience are considered “splatter zones.”

The “Evil Dead” screening event will be the last chance to purchase VIP tickets and Kickstarter rewards. It will also feature “Evil Dead”-inspired auction items such as original art from Marcy Moon, “Famous” Gabe Smith and more. Screen-used props from the Starz show “Ash vs Evil Dead” will be on display from the Merrill Movie Museum, where Diaz is a curator.

Diaz said he believes “Evil Dead” (not to mention the three films that followed) are popular because the franchise delivers much of what any horror fan wants, with a twist.

“The effects are very good; there’s blood and gore,” he said. “(The films) are also legitimately funny at times. What sets the original films apart is the character of Ash, played by Bruce Campbell. The movies aren’t about the villain. They’re about Ash. Evil Dead is in the top five or six of modern horror franchises.”

‘NIGHTMARE THEATRE’ LAUNCH PARTY

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9

WHERE: WSRE Amos Studio, 1000 College Blvd.

COST: Free

DETAILS: wsre.org

‘EVIL DEAD’ FILM SCREENING

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: Free

DETAILS: facebook.com/evildeadpensacola