Strong Mayor 2.0

By Duwayne Escobedo

The most talked about local political race in Pensacola by far is the 2018 open seat for strong mayor, arguably the most high profile and powerful municipal post in Northwest Florida.

During the primary, six candidates raised close to half a million dollars for the coveted seat, and city voters have already started casting their ballots during early voting for either Grover Robinson IV or Brian Spencer. The two well-known candidates emerged from the primary Aug. 28, when Robinson earned 34.21 percent of the vote and Spencer 20.69 percent.

This time, nearly 39,800 registered voters who live in the city limits hope to choose the city’s next mayor and usher the Gulf Coast town—the heart of Escambia County—into a prosperous future.

Inweekly grilled Robinson, a real estate developer and three-term District 4 Escambia County Commissioner, and Spencer, an architect and two-term District 6 City Councilman, on a list of about two dozen questions. For about an hour, both candidates focused on six subject areas: city hall organization, transparency, infrastructure, downtown Pensacola, public safety and enterprises.

City Hall Organization

The 48-year-old Robinson secured the temporary assistance of Chris Holley to help build his administration and conduct a nationwide search for a city administrator if he wins. Holley, age 65, earned wide praise for bringing Okaloosa County into the modern era as its manager from 1993 to 2005. Holley then led the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) for a decade before retiring because of throat cancer.

Robinson served as FAC president 2014-2015 and worked with Holley.

“I am confident in (Holley),” Robinson said. “He has experience and has been successful at all levels of local government, large and small.”

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old Spencer, an avid runner, said he would immediately restore the city administrator post and create a chief equity officer position. He insisted the local talent pool can fill the city administrator job.

“My campaign theme is ‘Build Pensacola,’” Spencer said. “That’s not just bricks and mortar. The equity officer will provide leadership and guidance to improve the quality of life for Pensacolians.”

Rumor had run rampant that both candidates had promised a job to Drew Buchanan, who finished fourth in the August primary with 13 percent of the vote. Both have denied the charge. Robinson said the only thing he promised both Buchanan and David Mayo (16.6 percent) were adding and improving sidewalks in city neighborhoods.

“We’re looking for talented people,” Robinson said.

In that vein, both candidates ensured they would seek city council input on department head appointees, city ordinances and other information.

“The relationship I have with city council will be 180 degrees than what we have now,” Robinson said. “I want you to challenge me. (City council members) will have open discussion and access to the best information. We will not hide info from them.”

Spencer cautioned, though, he does not envision U.S. Congress-type approval hearings. He expects city council members to go through the mayor’s office before approaching department heads.

On the flip side, Robinson and Spencer agreed city staff should have access to speak to city council members.

Both also foresee lots of exchanges with Pensacola residents. Spencer said he would hire a citizen liaison and have an open-door policy to residents who want to speak to him. Robinson promised he would hold town hall meetings monthly in each of the seven districts in the city and regularly perform different city jobs, such as in the sanitation or fire departments.

As far as human resources go, Robinson said he would look at how local governments across the state handle administrative appeals, reviews, raises and other issues. Spencer said he would hire a labor attorney, which the city “doesn’t have right now.”

Transparency

Spencer said City Hall would become an open book, which includes updating the current website he said is “challenging to navigate.” Robinson emphasized he has never changed his email or cell phone number and will respond to all residents who contact him.

A cornerstone of Robinson’s mayoral platform includes monthly town hall meetings. In fact, he said his first visits would be to Districts 1 (P.C. Wu), 2 (Sherri Myers), 5 (Gerald Wingate) and 7 (Jewel Cannada-Wynn). The two remaining districts will have new representatives.

Citizens should take advantage of the public forum portion of city council meetings to voice concerns, issues or ideas, Spencer said. Plus, he plans to restore city council meetings to twice a month instead of once a month.

When it comes to the media, Spencer and Robinson promised they wouldn’t try to duck any questions. Robinson said he would even hold weekly press conferences at 9 a.m. on Mondays. Both mayoral candidates said they have no problem making department heads available, too.

They plan to keep the Sunshine Center where media submit requests online for public records, but Spencer said he would make it a responsibility of the city attorney, not the public information officer. Robinson said all public record requests would be handled promptly by the city PIO. It should take no more than 24 hours, depending on the amount of information required.

Robinson also has no problem revealing all of his financial information, business interests and partners and properties. He would even go a step further and require all elected officials to provide a detailed Form 6 as he had done as a county commissioner. It details the earnings, investments and business ties politicians have. Today, city public servants must file Form 2, which provides little insight and requires no financial information.

“I’ve been living in a glass bowl for 12 years,” Robinson said. “I’m more than happy to do it.”

Spencer said he would provide a list of his business partners and investments, too.

Infrastructure

Spencer said his top three priorities include stormwater management, installing sidewalks and providing more street lighting. Robinson’s list includes stormwater management, roads and structures, which he said includes about 30 miles of new sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

“Increased lighting increases safety and reduces crime,” Spencer said.

The county began addressing drainage issues in 1994 and identified 41 watershed basins and developed master plans to improve 15 of them. Meanwhile, the city implemented in 2015 an annual stormwater fee, which totals about $6.02 per month or $72.24 per year per household.

Another big issue in the mayoral race includes building community resource centers. The city developed the Woodland Heights and Theophalis May resource centers for $3 million apiece in 2013 and 2014. Both serve low-income and majority black neighborhoods in West Pensacola. The council recently approved a $5.9 million construction contract with Hewes & Co for a new Bayview Park Center, which will replace the center demolished after the April 2014 flooding. The furnishings, architect fees, other soft costs and 6.4 percent contingency funds will increase the total cost to $8.25 million.

Spencer talked circles around what a resource center should cost taxpayers, saying it depends on many factors such as demographics and planned activities, but said he would consider adding one in District 2, which he believes has been ignored. Meanwhile, Robinson said the issue should be citizen-led in each district. However, he said the north and west ends of the city have suffered neglect, and he would consider renovations to the city’s older resource centers, naming Vickery, East Pensacola Heights, Fricker, E.S. Cobb and Malcolm Yonge.

“We don’t have money to do everything,” Robinson said, “but community centers are vitally important to neighborhoods.”

Downtown Pensacola

Robinson said he would keep the Downtown Improvement Board, which deals with blight in the city’s downtown urban core and attracts retail business, residents and tourists to downtown. The DIB’s million-dollar budget draws funding primarily from a 2-mil property tax levied on the 44 blocks in the district.

However, Robinson would “blow up” the structure of the board, requiring them to serve only two years instead of three. He would also change over the leadership more often.

“The DIB needs turnover,” he said Robinson, noting Spencer serves on the DIB as the city council’s representative. “It does good things, but we need to rotate the leadership to get more good ideas.”

Spencer praised the DIB mission and said it benefits its downtown constituents. He told Inweekly, “It’s one of Pensacola’s unique boards.”

Spencer and Robinson have different ideas, too, about solving the shortage of downtown parking spaces and the price of parking.

Spencer would make it more user-friendly by creating a pricing system based on demand for parking spaces. The spaces used most often would cost more. Separately, he would create other parking areas for downtown employees. He explained, “This does not displace parking spaces wanted by patrons and visitors.”

Robinson would suspend parking fees after 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends. He also said the upper decks of the Escambia County and Jefferson Street parking garages mostly remain empty, and those little-used spaces should be opened to drivers parking downtown.

“We have hundreds of spaces not being used because people can’t find them,” Robinson said. “We need signs to get people to them.”

Finally, both Robinson and Spencer know panhandling downtown continues to be a persistent problem. The relocation of the Waterfront Rescue Mission from downtown to a new homeless shelter on Herman Street near Town & Country Plaza in 2012 seems to have made little difference on the number of panhandlers on Palafox.

Robinson said he would fight the problem by creating an ordinance making the collection of money “unlicensed commerce.” He would also devote resources to social programs that treat mental illness and drug and alcohol abuse and develop a public education campaign harping on reasons citizens should stop giving away money to panhandlers.

“We are very generous people,” Robinson said. “But we should give to organizations rather than giving out money on the street.”

Spencer recognizes the problem, too, living and working downtown. He said, “The problem has reached a degree of density and frequency that it is becoming intimidating. It is lessening the family-friendly experience of downtown as a destination.”

He urged all stakeholders to seek a panhandling solution and create an effective ordinance—one that doesn’t infringe on rights granted by the U.S. Constitution. The city has enacted and quickly repealed its last two ordinances in 2014 and 2017 designed to eliminate the problem.

Public Safety

When it comes to the Pensacola Police Department, Spencer vows to work with Police Chief Tommi Lyter. He said he would increase the budget to help the police force hire 30 more officers to reach full staff at 152. Spencer would also restore specialized units, such as DUI, Neighborhood Services and Street Crimes. Pay and training would also increase to help reduce turnover.

“We need more law enforcement back in our neighborhoods and on the streets,” Spencer said.

Robinson plans to do the same and provide 2 percent more in each of the police budgets over the next four years to hike salaries. Because 22 percent of the Pensacola police officers have less than six-months experience, he would institute a step plan to encourage long-term service. He would also make police training mandatory.

“We have to keep people from leaving,” Robinson said. “We have to give (officers) opportunities.”

The same goes with the Pensacola Fire Department, Robinson said. He wants to invest in more professional and full-time firefighters, which he said would shorten response times to fires and other emergencies.

“I’m very happy with the fire system,” he said. “It’s stable.”

Spencer said spending more on the fire department has led to the reestablishment of its Fire Cadet training program. In exchange for training and certifications, the cadets commit to 24 months of service to Pensacola.

“We need to do more training to have knowledgeable first responders in our area,” Spencer said.

Enterprises

When it comes to the Pensacola International Airport, Spencer and Robinson like the direction it’s heading. They both see continued expansion of the facility and economic development opportunities. ST Engineering Aerospace opened a $46 million, 173,500-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in June and plans to provide 400 jobs. Additionally, three more MROs may go up in the future.

“We may have more direct access to other destinations, and it may make Pensacola a more attractive and more affordable destination,” Spencer said.

Robinson added, “We need to keep expanding our airport.”

The uses of the Port of Pensacola should complement downtown. That’s why Robinson said he likes the idea of partnering with the Institute of Human and Machine Cognition and others to do more marine research at the 52-acre operation instead of shipping products in and out. He gets no argument from Spencer about it.

Spencer acknowledged Pensacola Energy hands over about $1.7 million in revenue to the city’s general fund. Because of its importance, he supports the city-owned, natural gas company borrowing $15 million to replace about 46 miles of old lines that serve about 3,500 homes and businesses.

“It’s a profitable enterprise that we have consistently used for additional city needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Robinson said the city must look at more ways for Pensacola Energy to generate revenue, whether it’s new markets or new technologies.

“We need to keep pushing and making sure we are as competitive as we can be,” Robinson said.

As Pensacola’s next strong mayor, he will study the city’s sanitation services to make sure it makes as much money as possible while continuing to provide a high level of service. For instance, does a merger or partnership with other agencies make sense?

“It’s too early to know if our services are as good as they need to be,” Robinson said.

As Pensacola’s next strong mayor, Spencer will make sure his 90-year-old mother’s recycling items actually get recycled. Plus, he said he’s committed to a state-of-the-art fleet of garbage trucks.

“As an important service provider for our city, we have got to maintain the dependability and efficiency of our fleet management,” Spencer said.

For more information about the two candidates for strong mayor, visit Robinson’s website at iamforgrover.com and Spencer’s website at spencerforpensacola.com.

Editor’s note: The print version had pull quote that incorrectly credited this quote to Robinson instead of Spencer: “We may have more direct access to other destinations, and it may make Pensacola a more attractive and more affordable destination.”