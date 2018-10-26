DeSantis vs. Gillum

The governor’s race is one of the tightest in the nation with former Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis of Palm Coast facing the Democratic mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew Gillum. Both defeated more moderate candidates to win their party’s nominations. Few gubernatorial races have two candidates with more diverse opinions on how they will run the state if elected.

Education

Gillum has proposed increasing the minimum starting salary for teachers to $50,000. He wants to increase the corporate income tax rate from 5.5 percent to 7.75 percent to raise $1 billion for schools and provide money for the pay increases and early-education programs.

Gillum called it “an embarrassing indictment” of the state that Florida teacher pay ranks 45th among the states and that salaries are $12,000 below the national average. He vowed to end “the voucherizing of the education system” that began under former Republican Gov. Jeb Bush.

DeSantis’s plan calls for 80 percent of education funding to be spent in classrooms. His campaign policy statement said it would “cut bureaucratic waste and administrative inefficiency and ensure that money is being spent where it matters most.”

He also wants to revamp teacher bonus programs and make them “more reflective of what you’re doing in the classroom.” DeSantis wants to require “constitutional principles” be taught as part of civics education. He would work to expand education “choice” programs.

Job Training

Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam’s unsuccessful campaign for the GOP gubernatorial nomination focused on vocational training. Both DeSantis and Gillum have such training in their platforms.

DeSantis supports enhancing programs that let students earn industry or technical certifications while in high school, allowing them to more quickly enter the state’s workforce rather than pursuing four-year degrees.

“You then can go and get gainful employment. Maybe you do some more training, but you’re not having to go $100,000 into debt, get a degree in zombie studies and then end up in a job you could have had out of high school anyways,” said DeSantis.

Gillum has made job training a priority.

“We are going to add major investments in jobs and skills training,” he said. “While college worked for me, for my older siblings, it was access to woodwork and shop and mechanical and technical degree programs that allowed them to gain a skill that they could monetize, go to work and get a good job.”

Healthcare

The nominees for Florida governor disagree about the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, with DeSantis criticizing the costs, taxes and requirements that he says hurt businesses and consumers. Gillum wants to expand Medicaid under the law to get more coverage for Floridians.

Gillum also supports Medicare for All, a federal bill backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders to provide universal health care coverage paid by the government.

For over a month, the DeSantis’ campaign has promised to unveil a detailed health care plan. He has consistently opposed Obamacare, voting to repeal it many times as a member of Congress. He’s also opposed to Medicaid expansion. He has talked about increasing access and driving down costs but has offered no details.

Environment

DeSantis said restoring the Everglades and maintaining Florida’s environment are priorities for him. In September, he released a four-part plan to protect the state’s water supply and beaches by banning fracking and offshore drilling, restoring water flow and preventing toxic algae blooms fed by water discharges from Lake Okeechobee. He will examine the impact of rising sea levels on coastal communities, centralize the enforcement of water quality standards under the Department of Environmental Protection and honor the Florida Forever amendment.

Gillum’s environmental policy plan focuses on measures to mitigate future toxic red tide and algal blooms. He advocates for upgrading wastewater treatment processes and policies that would require septic-to-sewer conversions. He wants to establish a renewable energy portfolio standard and prioritize the creation of clean energy jobs. He would appoint scientists and experts to DEP and study the impact of climate change. He supports a permanent ban of offshore drilling.

Gun Safety

In the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Gillum led the charge for more common sense gun safety policies, including a ban on assault weapons, large capacity magazines, and bump stocks; strengthening and requiring universal background checks for all gun sales; closing private sale loopholes; restricting gun access for the mentally ill and known foreign and domestic terrorists; closing the “Boyfriend Loophole” and prohibiting gun possession for those with felony and misdemeanor domestic violence and stalking convictions; and banning the purchase and possession of armor-piercing bullets.

DeSantis has earned the endorsement of the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund. He strongly opposes banning assault weapons. During a GOP debate in the primary, DeSantis said he was mostly concerned about denying guns from “convicted felons, people who are mentally ill or dangerous to society.” In April, the Sun-Sentinel reported that DeSantis told the Palm Beach County Donald Trump Club that he would have vetoed the Florida Legislature’s Parkland gun bill if he were governor.

For more information about the candidates, visit rondesantis.com and andrewgillum.com