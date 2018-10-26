Voting Options

If you’re reading this article, you probably already know when and where to vote. But just in case, here are the three ways you can vote in this general election in Escambia County:

1. At your precinct on Election Day—Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

2. Or you can vote early any day between now and Saturday, Nov. 3.

A total of nine sites will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily throughout the county for Escambia County voters who chose this option:

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 S. Palafox, Second Floor

Main Library, 239 Spring St.

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Ave.

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Mobile Highway/Pine Forest Road Early Voting Center, 6675 Pine Forest Road

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St.

University of West Florida, Building 90, Campus Lane

3. You also still have time to request a vote-by-mail ballot. If you chose that option, you can do request a ballot online (at escambiabotes.com), by e-mail (votebymail@escambiavotes.com), phone (595-3900), mail or fax (595-3914). Requests must include the voter’s date of birth and address, and must be received no later than Wednesday, Oct. 31. Mail-in ballots must be back to the Supervisor of Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.