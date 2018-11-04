Winners & Losers 11/1/18

Winners

Carl Duke

The late award-winning artist and former head of Pensacola State College’s visual arts department bequeathed more than 400 pieces that were donated to the college with the stipulation the artwork be used to help visual arts students further their education. Some pieces from the collection were up for bid during the Bill Clover Memorial Auction last Thursday. Proceeds from the auction will be used to establish the Bill Clover Endowed Scholarship.

Bras Across the Bridge

The ninth annual event raised more than $36,000 for Baptist Health Care Foundation’s Mammogram Fund, which provides mammograms to women in our community who are not financially able to afford one on their own as well as raises awareness and support for early detection. Since the beginning of this program, mammogram screenings have been provided to 2,006 women. As a result of these screenings, 391 women required additional testing, 47 required biopsies and 18 were diagnosed with breast cancer. Bras Across the Bridge participants donated more than 400 new bras, which were given to several local organizations that help women and girls in need.

Hancock Whitney

The bank has donated $200,000 to set up relief accounts to help Northwest Florida communities recover from Hurricane Michael. Ben Lee, Hancock Whitney Panama City-Bay County market president, explained the funds would be used to jumpstart recovery and assist citizens. People and businesses can contribute to these Hurricane Michael relief accounts at any Hancock Whitney financial center or by calling 1-800-347-7272.

Losers

Pam Bondi

The Florida Attorney General continues to audition for Fox News by flaming hysteria over a caravan of Hondurans over a thousand miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. On “Fox & Friends,” Bondi said her proof that the migrants weren’t coming peacefully was children accompanied them. She warned, “We have to protect our borders, and you’re looking at these people on the news breaking down that fence to get into Mexico. It’s violence, and it’s got to stop.” Sheesh.

National Rifle Association

A Leon County circuit judge refused the state’s request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging part of the state’s 2011 gun pre-emption law that made it illegal for cities or counties to enact gun reform laws. The lawsuit, joined by more than 30 local governments, was filed after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. The plaintiffs in the suit argued that the penalties imposed by the Florida Legislature for violating the pre-emption statute “are unconstitutional on a series of grounds and have had a ‘chilling effect’ on local officials considering gun restrictions,” according to the News Service of Florida. The City of Pensacola is not a plaintiff.

Gubernatorial Debate

The second gubernatorial debate had more than its share of sound clips and not too shining moments. Congressman Ron DeSantis blew up when asked about the racist comments said by people with whom he’s associated. Mayor Andrew Gillum countered pressure about accepting tickets from an undercover FBI agent with accusing his opponent of pushing “stereotypes about black men.” Come on, guys.