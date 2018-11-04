Outtakes—Rally for Peace

By Rick Outzen

On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 27, Robert Bowers, age 46, interrupted a service at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to authorities. Armed with an assault rifle and three handguns, he killed 11 worshipers, whose ages ranged from 54 to 97, while shouting hate for Jews.

Six additional people, including four law enforcement officers, were in the 20-minute attack in the synagogue in the affluent Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The neighborhood is the Jewish hub of Pittsburgh, with more than half of Greater Pittsburgh’s Jewish community living there. The area has a dozen synagogues, ranging from orthodox to conservative, as well as some Jewish private schools.

Bowers has been charged with 29 criminal counts, including 11 federal hate-crime charges. Another 11 counts of using a firearm to kill carry a maximum penalty of death.

Law enforcement and the media have tried to piece together who the long-haul trucker is. It’s been alleged that Bowers posted anti-Semitic rants on social media, including Gab, a fringe website favored by white nationalists. He also wrote about conspiracy theories and his opposition to the migrant caravan. Bowers apparently didn’t vote for President Donald Trump in 2016, claiming Trump was too soft on those of Jewish faith.

Bowers was eventually taken into custody after being shot multiple times in a shootout with the Pittsburgh police. He had his court appearance on Monday, Oct. 29. Bower is being held without bond. Federal prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty, the Associated Press.

The mass shooting in Pittsburgh is the deadliest attack on Jews in this country in our history. The United States has been considered a safe, welcoming place for those who practice Judaism. However, the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit formed in 1913 to stop the defamation of the Jewish people, has seen a rise of anti-Semitic attacks, particularly online.

“The online public sphere—now a primary arena for communication about American politics— has become progressively unhospitable for Jewish Americans,” the ADL concluded in its recent report on amplification of anti-Semitic harassment online. “Prior to the election of President Donald Trump, anti-Semitic harassment and attacks were rare and unexpected, even for Jewish Americans who were prominently situated in the public eye. Following his election, anti-Semitism has become normalized, and harassment is a daily occurrence.”

I don’t blame President Trump for Bower’s heinous attack. However, he must condemn anyone who spews such hatred. The freedom of religion is a fundamental belief upon which our nation was founded.

The president needs to lead multi-denominational services for peace and healing, not political rallies. The first one should be in Pensacola on Saturday.