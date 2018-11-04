Navy Modernizes Training

By Jeremy Morrison

The United States Navy has been training America’s sailors for more than 200 years. To sharpen that experience for recruits, as well as the Navy itself, the military branch is currently overhauling its training process.

“The vision here is that their training is going to be more relevant, more effective,” explained Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, National Education Training Command (NETC) commander. “We’re just looking at the science of learning so we can better train our sailors.”

This overhaul undertaking, dubbed Ready, Relevant Learning, or RRL, is occurring as part of the Navy’s overall Sailor 2025 effort, which aims to more effectively recruit, train and retain the service’s future force. The RRL Executive Steering Committee, charged with overseeing the process, recently met for the first time in Pensacola.

During the Oct. 3 meeting, Cozad, who co-leads the committee, summed up the mission of RRL. The Rear Admiral explained how the Navy’s “industrial, conveyer-belt-training model” is being modernized.

“The goal here is a simple one—to ensure that sailors have the right technical skills at the right time during their careers,” Cozad said during the meeting. “We aim to provide sailors with more hands-on training, reps and sets of practice in simulations, on gaming-based computers and eventually, bringing that technical training to the waterfront or the flight line, which will better prepare our sailors to succeed in the fleet.”

More recently, Cozad offered some insight into the rationale and motivation behind the Navy’s change in its approach to training sailors. He explained the organization’s aim toward improving its offerings.

“We’d like to consider ourselves a learning organization, and a learning organization always looks to the future—how can we do this better?” Cozad said, noting that the training overhaul will ultimately result in “a better experience for the sailors.”

One of the reasons the Navy is intent on retooling its training program is the same reason any organization or business might choose to evaluate and evolve—competition. The Navy is not only in competition for recruits but also for the right type of recruits and wants to make the naval service an attractive option for today’s tech-savvy prospects.

“There’s just tremendous competition,” Cozad said. “There’s competition to recruit the people with the right technical skills and then retain those people, so the Navy gets a proper return on investment.”

That proper return on investment is another reason the Navy is reorganizing its training process. Traditionally, the service has provided a wide array of training to sailors at the beginning of their tenure. From basic training to much more technical aspects of the job, sailors were expected to take in a wealth of knowledge from the get-go.

“They gave me all my training up front,” recalled Cmdr. James Stockman, public affairs officer with NETC.

This up-front model, or front-loading of training, has a couple of drawbacks. The first involves the Navy’s return-on-investment issue. With an approximately 50 percent turnover rate, many sailors exited the service before using or needing some of the more technical or niche instruction.

“You’re spending a lot of money on folks, and how many of them are staying for a full career?” Stockman said.

The other drawback associated with offering so much training up front is that sailors would often learn a particular skill and then not need to call back that knowledge for a couple of years, at which point they don’t readily remember the instruction. This is what Bill Marvel, now retired from the Navy, calls “learning atrophy.”

“It was front-loaded,” Marvel said of a sailor’s education, “so they received training that they might not use in the first few years of their careers.”

Marvel is serving as RRL program manager for NETC. He stressed that although the Navy will be imparting less of its instruction inventory at the onset of a sailor’s career, recruits shouldn’t expect a diminished education but rather a streamlined and more efficient experience.

“We’re still giving them a well-rounded knowledge foundation,” Marvel said. “We’re giving them the knowledge closer to the time they’ll need it, not trying to reach back two years.”

In addition to reorganizing when a sailor receives particular instruction, a sizable aspect of this RRL initiative is the embracing of technology in its training mission. While the Navy has employed technological advancements into its training regiment, much of its instruction is imparted as it has been for generations, what Cozad referred to as an “industrial, conveyer-belt model” during the local steering committee meeting.

“We’ve run off a very industrial model for a long time,” Cozad repeated later. “Today, we’re still very classroom, very brick-and-mortar.”

As part of the RRL initiative, sailors will increasingly be trained in taking advantage of the fruits of technology. In addition to absorbing instruction in the classroom, students will also log considerable time in virtual environments and simulators. This will not only be more cost effective for the Navy but also offer the student the opportunity to practice particular skills repeatedly before being asked to perform them in a real-world environment.

Marvel recalled how sailors previously approached submarine training—boning up in a classroom until finally making it into the field—then contrasted that with the newer path, which sees students gaining mastery of their submarine training during hours in a simulator.

“Technology makes this more feasible,” Marvel said.

In the coming years, the Navy will be refining its training via this RRL initiative. The expectations are that the streamlined process will better suit both the service and the sailor.

“This is a big change to the way we train our sailors,” Marvel said. “I believe it will be beneficial to our sailors and beneficial to our Navy.”

Cozad said that he’s “pretty energized” about the changes being instituted. He recalled his own naval training and then pondered how the training his son is now receiving might compare.

“I’ve got a son in the Navy,” he said. “I wish I had the opportunities that he’s going to have over the next several years.”

To learn more about the Navy’s Ready, Relevant Learning initiative, visit public.navy.mil/usff/rrl.