Inweekly Endorsements

We know some of you have already voted and some of you don’t care what we think. But just in case there are still some undecideds out there, here are our endorsements for the Nov. 6 general election. You might disagree with us on some of these, and that’s totally fine. Because no matter whom you vote for, we just hope you vote. It really does matter.

U.S. Senate: Bill Nelson (D)

During his three terms, Nelson has done more for Northwest Florida than his Republican counterparts. He helped us after Hurricane Ivan and lobbied for funds to shut down the Main Street Sewage Treatment and build a state-of-the-art facility in Cantonment. The plant’s relocation made outside dining possible on Palafox Street. Nelson also played a crucial role in the RESTORE funding after the BP oil spill. Plus, we need a Democrat majority in Congress to provide a check on the White House.

U.S. Congress, District 1: Jennifer Zimmerman (D)

Incumbent Matt Gaetz’s bizarre statements may have endeared the rookie congressman with Fox News and President Trump, but we believe he’s out of sync with the values of this community. Gaetz will most likely win the election, but our newspaper wants to send a message that we need more attention paid to local issues and less to right-wing theatrics.

Governor: Andrew Gillum (D)

Republicans have been great for business, not so much for the average citizens of Florida. Our teachers deserve to be paid more. Health care needs to be expanded to cover the hundreds of thousands of workers without medical insurance. Our precious environment needs to be protected. Gillum has plans to do it. Republican Ron DeSantis does not.

Attorney General: Ashley Moody (R)

Moody is the most qualified of any candidate for attorney general during this election cycle. She has been in the courtroom as a trial lawyer, assistant U.S. attorney and circuit court judge. She will be great an attorney general.

Chief Financial Officer: Jeremy Ring (D)

At age 25, Ring opened the first East Coast office of the internet giant Yahoo and worked to build the company into a multi-billion success. After he moved to Florida, Ring was elected to the Florida Senate in 2006. For 10 years, he helped craft bipartisan legislation that promoted start-ups and innovation in Florida. That’s the type of leadership Florida needs from its CFO.

Commissioner of Agriculture: Nicole “Nikki” Fried (D)

We liked Republican Matt Caldwell, but some of his positions bother us. His vote against the gun control bill passed after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting helped earn him an A+ NRA rating. He also opposes the restoration of voting rights for those who have completed their sentences. Fried disagrees with those positions and is a strong advocate for consumer protection and medical marijuana.

State Representative, District 1: Vikki Garrett (D)

Republican Mike Hill was an ineffective lawmaker when he served District 2. He is even less liked by the House leadership today. He is only biding time until he can run against Sen. Doug Broxson in 2020. Oh, the Trump star isn’t coming to Pensacola. Garrett gives the district a chance to be heard in Tallahassee.

Escambia County Commission, District 2: Scott Trotter (D)

The county needs commissioners that figure out how to work together for the betterment of the entire county, not grandstand and use the office to seek revenge. Trotter could break this 12-year cycle.

ECUA, District 2: Gloria Horning (D)

ECUA has continually raised rates since the downtown plant was relocated. The agency was investigated by a grand jury whose final report has yet to be released by the court system. It’s time for a change. The board needs to challenge the ECUA administration.

School Board, District 2: Ray Guillory

We need board members who will challenge Superintendent Thomas and his cadre. The school system has been going in the wrong direction for years.

School Board, District 3: Larry Williams, Sr.

We got to know Williams when we covered the environmental issues with the landfills in the Wedgewood community. He will provide leadership and be a strong voice for District 3.

City of Pensacola Mayor: Grover Robinson

Robinson has a history of holding town hall meetings, regardless of how contentious an issue may be. Spencer hasn’t held one since 2013, though he promises to change his ways. Both candidates are experienced politicians and, honestly, neither would be a bad choice. However, voters deserve to speak directly with their elected officials, which gives Robinson a slight edge in our book.

Pensacola City Council, District 4: Jared Moore

Moore has spent the time to get to know the residents of District 4. He will be a fresh voice on the council.

Pensacola City Council, District 6: W.A. “Butch” Hansen

We’ve been impressed with how Hansen helped provide the council financial analysis of several issues. He has a better understanding of the budget than most of the current council members.

Constitutional Amendments and Referendums

No. 1 Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption: No

Local governments depend on property taxes to fund the services they provide. The state constitution isn’t an appropriate place to restrict revenue sources.

No. 2 Limitations on Property Tax Assessments: No

The value of vacation homes, apartments and commercial property are enhanced by the quality of life of the community. As their values increase, the owners should contribute more to improve the county and city.

No. 3 Voter Control of Gambling in Florida: Yes

A “yes” vote takes the gambling decision out of the hands of lobbyists and state lawmakers and gives control to voters in each county.

No. 4 Voter Restoration Amendment: Yes

Florida is one of only four states that permanently bars felons from voting after their sentences are completed. We agreed with the Florida League of Women Voters—everyone deserves a second chance.

No. 5 Supermajority Vote Required to Impose, Authorize or Raise State Taxes or Fees: No

The constitution shouldn’t be used to limit how our state government pays for the services it provides. If the voters don’t like a tax or fee, they can elect new lawmakers.

No. 6 Rights of Crime Victims; Judges: No

Two unrelated issues bundled together. The victims’ rights component is already in the state statutes. The judges’ section can be handled in a separate amendment in 2020.

No. 7 First Responders and Military Member Survivor Benefits; Public Colleges and Universities: No.

We like the first responders’ section but not the one on colleges and universities. Let the Florida Legislature create individual amendments for the 2020 ballot.

No. 9 Prohibits Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling; Prohibits Vaping in Enclosed Indoor Workplaces: Yes

The prohibition of offshore drilling is so necessary that we’re willing to ignore the Constitution Review Commission want to have the vaping ban in the state constitution.

No. 10 State and Local Government Structure and Operations: No

Counties should decide if they want to eliminate constitutional offices and place the function under the Board of County Commissioners. We don’t ever see it happening here, but other counties might have different opinions.

No. 11 Property Rights; Removal of Obsolete Provisions; Criminal Statutes: Yes

Removing obsolete provisions and criminal statutes is a good thing.

No. 12 Lobbying and Abuse of Office by Public Officials: Yes

We support ethics reform. This is an excellent first step.

No. 13 Ends Dog Racing: Yes

This is the easiest vote of all, a no-brainer.

Escambia County School District Referendum: Yes

The school system needs to be run by professionals that have the skills to deal with the unique challenges of Escambia County.

Non-binding County Beach Referendum: No

This is a waste of time. It has zero impact.