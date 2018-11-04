Foo Foo Calendar

ONGOING EVENTS

FOO FOO PICTURE WALL 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. Be a part of the one-of-a-kind Foo Foo picture mosaic by taking a picture at the station, or use #FooFooWall to submit your photo. Located at 330 S. Jefferson St.

THE HAPPY ART TOUR Various times. $28-$30; free for children under 3. Enjoy an interactive, immersive tour through five art installations. 401 N. Baylen St. thehappyarttour.com

SUNDAY’S CHILD UNITY PROJECT AND COURAGE WALL All day. Nov. 1-12. UWF Historic Trust’s Museum Plaza. Participate in the public art displays during the run of Foo Foo Fest.

SCIENCE ON THE STREET All day. Nov. 1-12. Pensacola MESS Hall presents Science on the Street. At Palafox and Government St., take in the Illusions exhibits. Sidewalk Science Sessions take place from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, 6, 9 and 12. These sessions are part-magic show, part-science experiment. pensacolamesshall.org

THURSDAY 11.1

WOMEN OF FIRE OPENING RECEPTION 6-9 p.m. Multi-sensory event celebrating women in the arts. Visit the exhibition at Pensacola State College at 1000 College Blvd. Opening event at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

DESIRE DESIRE DESIRE/ FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELL TOLLS 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Tennessee Williams parodies from playwright Christopher Durang. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

THE CHORAL SOCIETY OF PENSACOLA: A CELEBRATION FOR CHORUS AND BAND 7:30 p.m. $25. Cokesbury Church, 5725 N. 9th Ave. choralsocietyofpensacola.org

THE SKIVVIES 9:30 p.m. $30-$35. Musical troupe. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FRIDAY 11.2

U.S. NAVY BLUE ANGELS HOMECOMING AIR SHOW Gates open at 8 a.m. Free. NAS Pensacola, Skyhawk Drive. naspensacolaairshow.com

GREAT GULFCOAST ARTS FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Live music, craft artists and international artists. Seville Square, 311 E. Government St. ggaf.org

DESIRE DESIRE DESIRE/ FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELL TOLLS 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Tennessee Williams parodies from Christopher Durang. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

THE SKIVVIES 9:30 p.m. $30-$35. Musical troupe. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SATURDAY 11.3

U.S. NAVY BLUE ANGELS HOMECOMING AIR SHOW Gates open at 8 a.m. Free. NAS Pensacola, Skyhawk Drive. naspensacolaairshow.com

GREAT GULFCOAST ARTS FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Live music, craft artists and international artists. Seville Square, 311 E. Government St. ggaf.org

CHILDREN’S WORKSHOP: THE GULLAH EXPERIENCE WITH AUNT PEARLIE SUE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Storyteller Anita Prather, better known as Aunt Pearlie Sue, shares the Gullah Experience with children through oral stories, arts and crafts and interactive presentations. Ebonwood Community Center, 3511 W. Scott St.

WOMEN OF FIRE TICKETED RECEPTION 5 p.m. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

WOMEN OF FIRE 6-9 p.m. Multi-sensory event from First City Art and Pensacola State College celebrating women in the arts. Visit the exhibition at Pensacola State College at 1000 College Blvd. Opening event at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

MOZART AND BRAHMS 7:30 p.m. $23-$103. Pensacola Symphony Orchestra performance. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasymphony.com

DESIRE DESIRE DESIRE/ FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELL TOLLS 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Tennessee Williams parodies from Christopher Durang. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUNDAY 11.4

GREAT GULFCOAST ARTS FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Live music, craft artists and international artists. Seville Square, 311 E. Government St. ggaf.org

DESIRE DESIRE DESIRE/ FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELL TOLLS 3 p.m. $14-$20. Tennessee Williams parodies from Christopher Durang. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

STORYTELLER’S CIRCLE: THE GULLAH EXPERIENCE WITH AUNT PEARLIE SUE 4 p.m. $7-$15, free for Pensacola State College students. Storyteller Anita Prather, better known as Aunt Pearlie Sue, shares the Gullah Experience with children through oral stories, arts and crafts and interactive presentations. Hagler Auditorium on Pensacola State College Campus, 1035 Underwood Ave.

MONDAY 11.5

RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC 7 p.m. $40-$69. Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

PENSACOLA BAY CONCERT BAND PERFORMS ‘ACROSS AMERICA’ 7:30 p.m. Free. Jean and Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd.

JAPAN-AMERICA SOCIETY OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA: TASTES OF JAPAN Five-day event (Nov. 5-9) with a different guest chef and demonstration each night. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WEDNESDAY 11.7

ACE FREHLEY 7:30 p.m. $39-$99. Ace Frehley of “Kiss.” Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE 7:30 p.m. $18 and up. A musical about murder, faith, lust and redemption. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

THURSDAY 11.8

CUBED LUMINOUS: OUTDOOR DIGITAL ART FESTIVAL Through Nov. 11. Digital art displays, live music and maker’s market. UWF Historic Trust’s Museum Plaza. cubedgulfcoast.com

YOU: THE WRITER 4-5:30 p.m. Choose from three different writing workshops, $10 each. Artel Gallery and Bowden Building. Reception at 5:30 p.m., $10. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

VIVA ITALIA FEATURING CHEF JAMES BRISCIONE AND BROOKE PARKHURST 5:30 p.m. $75 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

SCIENCE ON THE STREET: INVESTIGATE! MYSTERY THEATRE NIGHT 5:30 p.m. Pensacola MESS Hall, 116 N. Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org

SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE 7:30 p.m. $18 and up. A musical about murder, faith, lust and redemption. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

DESIRE DESIRE DESIRE/ FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELL TOLLS 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Tennessee Williams parodies from Christopher Durang. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SEE THE MUSIC HEAR THE DANCE 7:30 p.m. $20-$50. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolasymphony.com

FRIDAY 11.9

MAHABHUTA YOGA FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $108 and up. Sanders Beach Community Center, 913 S I St. mahabhutayogafestival.com

MOTOWN MADNESS MUSIC MEDLEY BY BACK IN THE BLOCKS 6 p.m. $10-$15. Brownsville Community Resource Center, 3200 W. De Soto St. backontheblocks.com

NIGHTMARE THEATRE LAUNCH PARTY 6 p.m. Screening of “Plan 9 From Outer Space” and costume contest. WSRE Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

THE WRIGHT BROTHERS: THOSE DARING YOUNG MEN AND THEIR FLYING MACHINE 6:30 p.m. $5-$15. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolaopera.com

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS AND FRANK BROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL PRESENTS LISA MILLS 7-9 p.m. $10. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

FRANK BROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL: A TRIBUTE TO LARRY BUTLER 7 p.m. $30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE 7:30 p.m. $18 and up. A musical about murder, faith, lust and redemption. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

DESIRE DESIRE DESIRE/ FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELL TOLLS 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Tennessee Williams parodies from Christopher Durang. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SATURDAY 11.10

MAHABHUTA YOGA FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-8 p.m. $108 and up. Sanders Beach Community Center, 913 S I St. mahabhutayogafestival.com

MARKETBASKET 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Two-day shopping event with local vendors. De Luna Winery, 116 E. Gonzalez St. juniorleagueofpensacola.org

BACK ON THE BLOCKS: STREET BEATS, BANDS AND BAR-B-QUE Noon. Free. Corners of Belmont & DeVilliers. backontheblocks.com

BACK ON THE BLOCKS: KID’S CORNER 12-5 p.m. Belmont Cultural Center, 432 W. Belmont St. backontheblocks.com

THE WRIGHT BROTHERS: THOSE DARING YOUNG MEN AND THEIR FLYING MACHINE 1 p.m. $5-$15. Free STEM workshop to follow. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolaopera.com

CURIOSITY DAY: DIG IN 1-4 p.m. Free with admission. Special activities about geology. Pensacola MESS Hall, 116 N. Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org

PENSACOLA STOMPFEST 7 p.m. $10 and up. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. De Soto St. stompfest850.com

SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE 7:30 p.m. $18 and up. A musical about murder, faith, lust and redemption. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

DESIRE DESIRE DESIRE/ FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELL TOLLS 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Tennessee Williams parodies from Christopher Durang. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ON AIR WITH DOC SEVERINSEN WITH PENSACOLA CIVIC BAND 7:30 p.m. $10. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolacivicband.org

SUNDAY 11.1

14TH ANNUAL PENSACOLA MARATHON 6:30 a.m. Admiral Mason Park, corner of 9th Ave and E. Romana St. pensacolasports.org

MAHABHUTA YOGA FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $108 and up. Sanders Beach Community Center, 913 S I St. mahabhutayogafestival.com

MARKETBASKET 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Two-day shopping event with local vendors. De Luna Winery, 116 E. Gonzalez St. juniorleagueofpensacola.org

JAZZ FOR JUSTICE 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. VIP tickets for $50. This event features national recording artist Eric Lindell, KC and the Irresistibles, Big Daddy and Red Hot Java and Chris Godber. Seville Quarter Party Plaza, jazzforjustice.org.

PENSACOLA EGGFEST Noon-3 p.m. $25-$35. Free for children under 10. Community Maritime Park, 351 W Cedar St. pensacolaeggfest.com

EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL 3 p.m. Renaissance music festival. St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

MONDAY 11.12

JAZZ PENSACOLA PRESENTS: ANNIE SELLICK & CHRIS WALTERS BIG TIME BAND 6:30-9 p.m. $25 per person. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. jazzpensacola.com

For more information about Foo Foo Fest in general and any of these events specifically, visit foofoofest.com.