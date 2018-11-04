Foo Foo Festival 2018

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Foo Foo Festival—which is Pensacola’s most expansive and diverse festival, featuring almost two full weeks of art, music, food and more, all highlighting our ever-growing cultural scene. Dozens of events will happen during the next 12 days.

Here’s a round up of some of those events we’re most excited about, plus a complete calendar to help you maximize your Foo Foo experience over the next two weeks.



Big Box Art

Fired Up Females

Foo Foo Foodies

Foo Foo Calendar