Foo Foo Fest Calendar—Week 2

ONGOING EVENTS

FOO FOO PICTURE WALL 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. Be a part of the one-of-a-kind Foo Foo picture mosaic by taking a picture at the station, or use #FooFooWall to submit your photo. Located at 330 S. Jefferson St.

THE HAPPY ART TOUR Various times. $28-$30; free for children under 3. Enjoy an interactive, immersive tour through five art installations. 401 N. Baylen St. thehappyarttour.com

SUNDAY’S CHILD UNITY PROJECT AND COURAGE WALL All day, through Nov. 12. Participate in the public art displays during the run of Foo Foo Fest. UWF Historic Trust’s Museum Plaza.

SCIENCE ON THE STREET All day, through Nov. 12. Pensacola MESS Hall presents Science on the Street. At Palafox and Government St., take in the Illusions exhibits. Sidewalk Science Sessions take place from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, 6, 9 and 12. These sessions are part magic show, part science experiment. pensacolamesshall.org

THURSDAY 11.8

CUBED LUMINOUS: OUTDOOR DIGITAL ART FESTIVAL Through Nov. 11. Digital art displays, live music and maker’s market. UWF Historic Trust’s Museum Plaza. cubedgulfcoast.com

YOU: THE WRITER 4-5:30 p.m. Choose from three different writing workshops, $10 each. Artel Gallery and Bowden Building. Reception at 5:30 p.m., $10. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

VIVA ITALIA FEATURING CHEF JAMES BRISCIONE AND BROOKE PARKHURST 5:30 p.m. $75 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

SCIENCE ON THE STREET: INVESTIGATE! MYSTERY THEATRE NIGHT 5:30 p.m. Pensacola MESS Hall, 116 N. Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org

SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE 7:30 p.m. $18 and up. A musical about murder, faith, lust and redemption. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

DESIRE DESIRE DESIRE/ FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELLE TOLLS 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Tennessee Williams parodies from Christopher Durang. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SEE THE MUSIC HEAR THE DANCE 7:30 p.m. $20-$50. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolasymphony.com

FRIDAY 11.9

MAHABHUTA YOGA FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $108 and up. Sanders Beach Community Center, 913 S I St. mahabhutayogafestival.com

PEARLS AROUND THE TABLE 5:30 p.m. View collection of pearls with Betty Sue King. 420 S. Palafox.

MOTOWN MADNESS MUSIC MEDLEY BY BACK IN THE BLOCKS 6 p.m. $10-$15. Brownsville Community Resource Center, 3200 W. De Soto St. backontheblocks.com

NIGHTMARE THEATRE LAUNCH PARTY 6 p.m. Screening of “Plan 9 From Outer Space” and costume contest. WSRE Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

THE WRIGHT BROTHERS: THOSE DARING YOUNG MEN AND THEIR FLYING MACHINE 6:30 p.m. $5-$15. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolaopera.com

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS AND FRANK BROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL PRESENTS LISA MILLS 7-9 p.m. $10. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

FRANK BROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL: A TRIBUTE TO LARRY BUTLER 7 p.m. $30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE 7:30 p.m. $18 and up. A musical about murder, faith, lust and redemption. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

DESIRE DESIRE DESIRE/ FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELLE TOLLS 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Tennessee Williams parodies from Christopher Durang. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SATURDAY 11.10

MAHABHUTA YOGA FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-8 p.m. $108 and up. Sanders Beach Community Center, 913 S I St. mahabhutayogafestival.com

MARKETBASKET 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Two-day shopping event with local vendors. De Luna Winery, 116 E. Gonzalez St. juniorleagueofpensacola.org

PEARLS AROUND THE TABLE 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. View collection of pearls with Betty Sue King. 420 S. Palafox.

BACK ON THE BLOCKS: STREET BEATS, BANDS AND BAR-B-QUE Noon. Free. Corners of Belmont & DeVilliers. backontheblocks.com

BACK ON THE BLOCKS: KID’S CORNER Noon-5 p.m. Belmont Cultural Center, 432 W. Belmont St. backontheblocks.com

THE WRIGHT BROTHERS: THOSE DARING YOUNG MEN AND THEIR FLYING MACHINE 1 p.m. $5-$15. Free STEM workshop to follow. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolaopera.com

CURIOSITY DAY: DIG IN 1-4 p.m. Free with admission. Special activities about geology. Pensacola MESS Hall, 116 N. Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org

PENSACOLA STOMPFEST 7 p.m. $10 and up. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. De Soto St. stompfest850.com

SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE 7:30 p.m. $18 and up. A musical about murder, faith, lust and redemption. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

DESIRE DESIRE DESIRE/ FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELLE TOLLS 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Tennessee Williams parodies from Christopher Durang. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ON AIR WITH DOC SEVERINSEN WITH PENSACOLA CIVIC BAND 7:30 p.m. $10. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolacivicband.org

SUNDAY 11.11

14TH ANNUAL PENSACOLA MARATHON 6:30 a.m. Admiral Mason Park, corner of 9th Ave and E. Romana St. pensacolasports.org

MAHABHUTA YOGA FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $108 and up. Sanders Beach Community Center, 913 S I St. mahabhutayogafestival.com

MARKETBASKET 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Two-day shopping event with local vendors. De Luna Winery, 116 E. Gonzalez St. juniorleagueofpensacola.org

JAZZ FOR JUSTICE 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. VIP tickets for $50. This event features national recording artist Eric Lindell, KC and the Irresistibles, Big Daddy and Red Hot Java and Chris Godber. Seville Quarter Party Plaza, jazzforjustice.org.

PENSACOLA EGGFEST Noon-3 p.m. $25-$35. Free for children under 10. Community Maritime Park, 351 W Cedar St. pensacolaeggfest.com

EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL 3 p.m. Renaissance music festival. St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

MONDAY 11.12

JAZZ PENSACOLA PRESENTS: ANNIE SELLICK & CHRIS WALTERS BIG TIME BAND 6:30-9 p.m. $25 per person. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. jazzpensacola.com

For more information about Foo Foo Fest in general and any of these events specifically, visit foofoofest.com.