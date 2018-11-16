A Story of Tolerance

By Jennifer Leigh

LaRita Dixon’s debut novel “Little Bird” is the story of a 12-year-old Syrian refugee living in the United States.

While a work of fiction, it’s also a very personal story to Dixon. As a black, Muslim woman in a hijab, Dixon knows first-hand how it feels to be a victim of prejudice and hateful speech.

“I’ve had all kinds of good and bad experiences,” said Dixon, who was born and raised in Pensacola. “I’ve been followed home, shot at…a lady once stopped me and asked for a hug.”

Dixon is an artist in various mediums—painting, soap making (The Lady and Pearl Soap Shop) and poetry. During the day, she’s a teacher to elementary and high school students at a local mosque.

“I don’t know why I decided to write a book,” she said with a laugh.

She started the endeavor in 2016, with the backdrop of divisive politics, an ongoing war in Syria and President Trump’s executive order to ban travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Syria, from the United States.

The ban—and long before that, the intolerance—of Muslims is a concept that Dixon had given thought to. She offers her perspective with her novel.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me,” she said. “Everybody needs a place to stay. They’re human just like you are. Instead of looking at them like they’re different, I want readers to see a child and see that she deserves a home just like anyone else.”

Dixon finished writing the book in a year. At the urging of a friend, she submitted the book to three publishers. It was the local publishing company Indigo River that called back. And soon, the book will be available at major retailers.

“My friend read the book and said, ‘This is so good,’ and kept bugging me to submit it,” Dixon recalled. “I finally did it just to shut her up.”

On Saturday, Nov. 17, Dixon will celebrate two big days—her 29th birthday and the official launch of “Little Bird.” At the launch party, there will be signed copies available to purchase as well as a free gift to the first five attendees.

Blogger and local activist Haley Morrissette is helping to host the book launch under her blog name, Life is Hale. She credits Dixon for being a strong community supporter and said she wanted to reciprocate that love.

“LaRita has poured back into the lives of a lot of people with her art,” Morrissette said. “She makes scarves for people in nursing homes and caps for babies in the NICU. She even made special baby shoe soaps for the BeyB Shower that just passed. It’s important to me that our community pour back into her by being really supportive of this book.”

“Little Bird” is an important book with a timely lesson, Morrissette said.

“It tells a story that many people need to hear right now in a world that is riddled in hatred,” she added. “‘Little Bird’ takes an oppressive struggle and shows how we can find hope in humanity.”

Dixon admits that putting her words out there is a little “nerve-wracking.” Much of the book stems from personal experience.

“A majority of it is true…(the protagonist) has PTSD and anxiety like me,” Dixon said. “It’s just a different face and name.”

But she’s also willing to see where being a published author can take her. And she’s already working on a follow-up to “Little Bird.”

Dixon said she remembers as a young girl watching the news and preparing herself for the world outside her home. After the 9/11 attacks, misdirected hatred toward the Muslim faith got “significantly worse,” she said. Nonetheless, her faith didn’t waiver. She kept her hijab on her head and dressed in abayas, a long over-garment.

“It’s nice being an individual,” she said. “Some people can’t deal with it, but I’ve always been different. I don’t take what people say—especially people that don’t know me—personally.”

That’s the message she shared with the children in her classroom, and that’s hopefully the lesson learned from her book—to celebrate differences and treat everyone equal.

“I tell my (students) it doesn’t matter what people say,” she said. “They see things on the news and they’re really afraid of people looking at them and judging them. I just tell them that it’s that person’s issue, not theirs. It doesn’t matter what they say. You’re not that bad thing.”

Dixon said she’s always looked to her Muslim faith to help find peace in those struggling times. The one thing that elicited the funny looks and uncomfortable interactions has also been her saving grace.

“It’s helped me a lot when I felt like no one cared,” she said. “My connection with God and prayers have helped immensely.”

LITTLE BIRD BOOK LAUNCH PARTY

WHEN: 12-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17

WHERE: Pensacola Improv Center, 375 N. Pace Blvd.

COST: Free admission

DETAILS: bit.ly/littlebirdbook