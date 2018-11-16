The Buzz 11/15/18

Bonner Honored Cindi Bear Bonner of the Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola advisory council was presented with the Rally for Research Award from the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research in Atlanta. This award recognizes Bonner’s significant impact while volunteering as director of Rally Pensacola.

“Cindi has been a true partner for Sacred Heart and a tireless advocate for the children and families we serve,” said Henry Stovall, president and chief executive officer of The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart. “From visiting families during their hospital stays to achieving spectacular fundraising initiatives for childhood cancer research, her leadership knows no bounds. We are blessed to have her on our team.”

After watching her neighbor’s child battle cancer, Bonner founded Rally Pensacola, which in its first year raised about $140,000 towards childhood cancer research. Since then, Bonner has also established a family emergency fund, so that half of all money raised by Rally Pensacola stays within the community to support local families with children battling cancer.

In addition to hosting an annual candlelight vigil for childhood cancer patients, Bonner has rallied at the U.S. Capitol, spoken before a congressional summit on childhood cancer and even run a half marathon pushing an IV pole.

“We are so proud to present this award to Cindi. She has made a huge impact in the lives of children and families affected by childhood cancer in Pensacola, and we are honored to have her leading the efforts in and around the community,” said Dean Crowe, Rally founder and CEO. “She is an amazing partner in the fight against childhood cancer.”

For more information, visit rallyfoundation.org .

Voting Rights Restored Floridians overwhelmingly passed Amendment 4, which restored the voting rights of convicted felons that have served their sentences. The passage may be the largest enfranchisement of Floridians, an estimated 1.4 million people, since the Voting Rights Act was passed in the ‘60s.

“The restoration of rights for returning citizens was long overdue. Florida’s clemency process was outdated and arbitrary,” said Anjenys Gonzalez-Eilert, executive director of Common Cause Florida. “We are extremely pleased that Florida voters sided with their fellow Floridians in defense of restoring civil rights.”

ACLU of Florida executive director Howard Simon said, “This victory is the culmination of decades of hard work. For too long, Florida has been an extreme outlier—our state’s lifetime voting ban was the single most powerful voter suppression tactic in the country, shutting more people out of the voting booth and out of our democracy than any other single law or policy in the country.”

The amendment goes into effect on Jan. 8. However, the Florida Department of State needs to make changes to the voter registration process. The state must change question two on the voter registration forms so that it affirms, “I am not a convicted felon, or if I am, my right to vote has been restored.”

Various state agencies, such as the Florida Department of Corrections and state court system, will have to share data to make sure the supervisors of election know which felons have completed their sentences and should have their rights restored.

The ACLU has made it clear it would oppose attempts by the state to block felons from registering because they had not paid fees imposed by local clerks of court.

Sessions Protest The day after the election, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Sessions’ Chief of Staff Matthew G. Whitaker would be the Acting Attorney General.

He wrote, “We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well … We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”

According to news reports, Sessions’ sudden dismissal came as a surprise, even though his departure had been rumored for months.

Sessions’ letter wasn’t dated. It began, “At your request, I am submitting my resignation.” He touted among his successes reversing a two-year trend of “rising violent crimes and homicides.”

He added, “Most importantly, in my time as Attorney General, we have restored and upheld the rule of law—a glorious tradition that each of us has a responsibility to safeguard.”

Trump’s appointment has drawn criticism from constitutional scholars and lawyers, like the husband of Trump spokesman Kellyanne Conway. They have argued that Whittaker’s appointment is unconstitutional because the Acting Attorney General must be someone who has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, even if confirmation was for another post.

Moveon.org organized several “rapid response” protests around the country. On Nov. 8, about three dozen people stood on the corner of Palafox and Garden streets in downtown Pensacola, protesting Sessions’ firing and any interference with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Family-Match Innovation The online program Family-Match makes it easier and faster for FamiliesFirst Network of Lakeview Center (FFN) to find adoptive parents for foster children.

“Family-Match is one way we are trying to modernize the adoption process to benefit children and their adoptive families,” said Shawn Salamida, president of FamiliesFirst Network of Lakeview Center. “It provides us with another source of information to make sure we are matching the right families to our children in need.”

Family-Match uses a computer algorithm, developed by the former lead researcher of eharmony, to produce a list of potential matches for caseworkers to consider for youth available for adoption. FFN is the first agency to have trained on the program. The Selfless Love Foundation has partnered with Adoption-Share to launch Family-Match in Florida as a no-cost pilot for 18 months.

Families interested in learning more about adopting from foster care or Family-Match can contact Kati Ross, adoption recruitment specialist, at 469-3847.

PSC Receives $300K Pensacola State College was recently awarded $300,000 as one of 57 grants announced by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW).

OVW’s Grant to Reduce Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking on Campus Program supports initiatives to implement comprehensive, coordinated responses to violent crimes on campus through partnerships with victim services providers and justice agencies.

“It is vital to keep our students safe on campuses by supporting programs that take a coordinated community approach to education and prevention of sexual assault on our college and university campuses,” said OVW Acting Director Katharine Sullivan. “OVW is proud of our innovative approach to the development of the campus grant programs. We welcome our new grantees and congratulations to our continuing grantees.”

Pensacola State’s Public Safety Department and Office of Institutional Diversity and Student Conduct will work collaboratively with FavorHouse of Northwest Florida, Legal Services of North Florida and Lakeview Center Inc. to make all campuses and centers safer.

This award will make possible a range of services, including specialized training for campus law enforcement, service providers and campus personnel as well as training and programming for Pensacola State students at all campus locations.

28th Annual Pow Wow The Santa Rosa County Creek Indian Tribe, Inc., will host its 27th Annual Pow Wow Saturday, Nov. 17, and Sunday, Nov. 18, on its Tribal Grounds at 4750 Willard Norris Road, Milton.

Grounds open each day at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. The Grand Entry will commence at 11 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. Native American artifacts will be on display at the Heritage Booth. The Tribe’s genealogist will be available to answer questions about Native American ancestry. There will be storytelling for the youth by our tribal elders. Food concessions will feature Indian fry bread and roasted corn soaked in secret Indian herbs. Parking and admission are free.

Rats Did Well The eighth annual Rat Pack Reunion fundraiser, hosted by Council on Aging of West Florida to increase awareness and support for senior programs in the area, raised approximately $196,000 this year.

Almost 350 individuals attended the gala, which featured dinner, drinks, dancing, a “raise the paddle” fundraising segment and honorary videos and speeches from four community leaders. This year, those leaders were Troy Rafferty, Valerie Russenberger, Bob Tyler and Justin Witkin.

The Rat Pack Reunion has maintained its reputation as one of the best black-tie parties in Pensacola and was recently voted “Best Runner-up” in the charity event category in Inweekly’s Best of the Coast survey.

The money raised locally from this event will be leveraged to impact vulnerable elder adults across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by helping fund programs like Meals on Wheels, The Retreat Adult Day Care, in-home services and more.

“This was a wonderful event, and it was an honor for me and John McMahon to co-chair it,” said Marianne McMahon, Rat Pack committee co-chair. “Our thanks to the committee, the sponsors and of course the Rats, who over the course of the memorable evening made a tangible impact in the lives of senior adults across the area.”

Thanksgiving Dinner for Military Active duty military members and their families in the Pensacola area are invited to dine at a special Thanksgiving event in downtown Pensacola courtesy of Columbia Southern University (CSU) and Seville Quarter.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, 100 active duty military members and their families can attend a complimentary Pensacola military appreciation Thanksgiving meal on Government Street in front of Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St., from 4-7 p.m. The street will be closed to thru traffic for the duration of the event.

“Holidays can be difficult for many in the military as they may not able to be with their families because of their duties,” said Vicki Barnes, CSU’s director of Community and Alumni Relations. “We teamed with Seville Quarter to offer this Thanksgiving dinner to them. We may not be family, but we care deeply and appreciate all they do for our country. We simply want them to join us for some good Southern home cooking and comradery.”

Local military members interested in attending this free event must register online at columbiasouthern.edu/thanksgiving. A military ID is required for entry, and seats are limited to 100 guests, including family members.

BBBS Fundraiser Sean Dietrich will perform at the Imogene Theatre in Milton on Dec. 6. Ticket sales for the event, “An Evening with Sean of the South,” will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida.

“We are thrilled to bring Sean to Milton,” says Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida President and CEO Paula Shell. “Sean’s stories remind us of the importance of connecting to others and the importance of close relationships.”

Tickets are on sale for $20 and can be purchased by visiting bbbsnwfl.org. The show contains mild adult content.

Dietrich is a columnist and novelist known for his commentary on life in the American South.

“I’m really excited to be partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters because I believe in what they do,” Dietrich says. “The Panhandle is my home. This last year, we’ve done more traveling and speaking in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee than I have in my home state of Florida. So this feels like homecoming.”

Save the Date The date has been set for the 2019 Cordova Mall Ball presented by Sandy Sansing Dealerships—Saturday, Jan. 26. Northwest Florida’s largest Mardi Gras ball will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at Cordova Mall to benefit children at The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart.

Tables of eight, reserved seating and admission tickets are now available for purchase. You must be 21 or older to attend, and IDs will be checked at the door. Dress is masquerade or black tie optional. For more information, visit cordovamallball.com.

Mark Your Calendars Black Friday Shopping Expo, sponsored by the Gulf Coast Minority Chamber, is 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the Pensacola Improv Event Center, 375 N. Pace Blvd.

41st Annual Christmas Creation Arts & Craft Show will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, and 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at First United Methodist Church, 80 E. Wright St. Lunch will be served both days. Santa will visit on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 pm. All proceeds will be awarded to Capstone and United Ministries.

Cordova Rotary hosts its annual Pancakes with Santa from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at to Gulf Coast Kid’s House, 3401 N. 12th Ave. Tickets are $10 and children 3 and under are free, and they are available at gulfcoastkidshouse.org. Tickets include breakfast, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and crafts with Santa’s elves. Barrett McClean Photography will provide professional family photos that are perfect for holiday cards. Proceeds benefit Gulf Coast Kid’s House.

The League of Women Voters Pensacola Bay Area will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Nov. 17, at Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. Dr. Enid Sisskin, LWV Natural Resource Committee chair, will be the guest speaker. Her topic is “The Problem with Plastics.” Coffee is served at 10:15 a.m. The program begins at 10:30 a.m.

Opening Doors Northwest Florida will host “Path of Light” Candlelight Vigil 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Veteran’s Memorial & Admiral Mason Park, 200 S. 9th Ave. The memorial event aims to bring closure to friends, families and communities for the homeless men and women who have passed away this year.