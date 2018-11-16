By Sarah Mc Wilson

What happens when two geniuses walk into a bar? New local theatre company Arrant Knavery, Inc. is answering this very question with their production of Steve Martin’s absurd comedy “Picasso at the Lapin Agile.”

“I love that a show that makes you really think about things like the science of art can also make you squeal with laughter,” said director Ashley McGlothren, who’s also the founder and president of Arrant Knavery. “It’s a smart and funny show that is often downright quirky while still being just a bit sexy.

The play brings Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso together in a famous cabaret bar in Paris—the Lapin Agile—for a meeting of the minds. The show is set in 1904, a year before Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and Picasso’s Cubism revolutionized the art world.

“I love the imperfections in these characters that we all think we know. We get to hear their insecurities along with their hopes and dreams. Although it’s not completely historically accurate, the story makes you feel like you are tapping into what it’s like to be a genius on the edge of creation,” said McGlothren. “As a director, it’s a fun challenge to work with the actors to portray these historical figures as the actual people they might have been, rather than just merely performing an impression.”

The show marks the first full-length production for this non-profit organization.

Since inception last Fall, Arrant Knavery has brought to life “The Will of Women,” performed in February as part of Pensacola FemFest. Written by McGlothren, this play explores feminist themes within the works of William Shakespeare. Most recently came “Bard or Bust,” one night of scenes from various Shakespeare shows, each directed by a different director.

“I am excited that we are sort of stepping away from the classical work for a bit and showing a different side of Arrant Knavery,” said McGlothren. “This show is incredibly fun and heartwarming. If you’re a fan of Steve Martin then you’ll absolutely love every moment.”

Beyond the entertaining aspects and comedic appeal, McGlothren feels the show is truly about art and offers a deeper exploration for show-goers. “The show in a nutshell, in my mind anyway, is about art,” she said. “What does it take to make it, and what exactly is it? Is one form superior to another? Are we all inherently artists or creators? Can an equation be as breathtakingly beautiful as a painting? This show examines the act of creating from all angles, and lets the audience form a conclusion.”

She hopes it leaves an encouraging takeaway with the audience—that we are all creators. “If they are a creator of anything, I want them to feel a sense of pride in their work and maybe be inspired to explore new ideas. If they don’t feel like they are a creator, I want them to know that they are,” she said.

Ultimately, this production’s focus on art aligns with the heart of what Arrant Knavery is seeking to foster more of here locally. “Arrant Knavery is really about facilitating opportunities for local artists to experiment and create theatre. We want it to be fresh, creative and fun,” explained McGlothren. “I also believe that theatre is a great tool to bring awareness to social topics that are relevant to today’s world. That is something I always want to keep in mind when selecting shows and deciding what we as a company want to be involved in.”

For McGlothren, theatre is all about collaboration. “Theatre has been a huge part of my life for a very long time, and the thing I love most about it is that collaboration is mandatory,” she said. “So many different art forms merge together to communicate one cohesive idea. It really takes a community of artists to put on a show, and my passion is for seeking out those artists and creating opportunities for art to be made by as many people that want to make it.”

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile” brings to the stage a diverse cast of actors, ranging in age from 18 to 69. “An amazing group of local actors make up our cast. They are all volunteers and have different levels of experience. We all have our day jobs as ‘9 to 5-ers’ or students. We also are lucky enough to have not one but two members of the military in our cast,” said McGlothren.

For this production, McGlothren is working with assistant directors Denley Messerly and Madeline Smith. Smith doubles as stage manager and serves as vice president of Arrant Knavery.

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

WHAT: Arrant Knavery, Inc. presents “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 17 (doors open at 7 p.m.)

WHERE: Pensacola Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St.

COST: $15 general admission tickets; $100 table seating (each table seats four)

Tickets are available for purchase in advance through eventbrite.com and at the door.

DETAILS: facebook.com/arrantknavery