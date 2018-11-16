Nancy Schrock’s Novel Idea

By C. S. Satterwhite

Nancy Schrock is a woman who defies categories. Holding a Ph.D in chemistry, she worked in the corporate world for years before going back to school to earn a master’s degree in English. Besides being a poet and a painter, Schrock works as an instructor at the University of West Florida, where she teaches writing for STEM students.

As if she needed to add another line to that impressive resume, she can now add one more to the list—novelist.

“Incense Rising” is a dystopian science fiction novel filled with suspense and intrigue set in a futuristic [and currently] non-existent country known as the North American United States where corporations run everything.

In this interview, we talk about her book, Texas and what’s next in her fascinating career.

INWEEKLY: The name for your book is intriguing for a science fiction work. When I think of incense, I don’t necessarily think sci-fi. What is the meaning behind the name?

SCHROCK: Even though I was writing what many people consider a dystopian future, I didn’t want it to be dark like so many are. I wanted the characters to rise above their situations and persevere, so I liked the notion of something “rising.” I eventually settled on “Incense Rising” because of the double meaning to the word “incense.” It’s something with a pleasant odor that many religions use in worship, but incense also means to make angry. And in the novel, societal tensions are rising.

INWEEKLY: Can you tell me a little about the origin for the novel itself? How did the story come to you?

SCHROCK: When I was finishing my M.A. in English in 2012, some political groups wanted to “get the government out of our lives.” While I certainly don’t think the government should run everything, I think our system has worked in the past because of a balance of power. I spent 25 years in a large corporation and worked my way up to middle management. I was a member of business teams, and based on what I saw, I don’t want corporations running everything either. They have a hard time spending money on long-term issues that can be critical to a healthy, sustainable society. So in “Incense Rising,” I set up the characters and situations so I could explore through story what a future society might look like that has a government run by corporations.

INWEEKLY: From the beginning of the book, we see a blurring of the lines between media, technology, corporate interests and the individual. Do you see this as an inevitable direction for humanity, and how does this play into your novel?

SCHROCK: Many readers have told me the story is fun but scary because it’s so believable based on current trends. I was trying to tell a story of a possible future where unfettered capitalism has shifted how society views both facts and morals. If I wanted to be free to sell anything, then some facts and some morals become inconvenient. I think that in such a society, science and religion will find themselves on the same side, fighting to survive. Each of the three main female characters are in three different subcultures: scientific, religious and corporate. Through these characters, I can explore how they’re affected differently by what you mentioned and how lines are blurred.

INWEEKLY: I love the main character, Neve. Is she based off of anyone in particular?

SCHROCK: Not really. Her desire to have an adventure is probably based off me when I was that age. But like most of us at 18, we have no idea what trouble we can get into. She likes dogs and I like dogs, and her dogs help with comic relief. Her physical appearance is unique and the reason why comes out in the story.

INWEEKLY: A lot of this book is set around Austin. Do you have a Texas connection?

SCHROCK: We lived in Texas for 20 years, but near Houston. I wanted a city where a failure of infrastructure could result in a disaster and then in a struggle to recover in the absence of a government that helps survivors. Texas also seemed like a good place to locate political radicals who want to secede from the union.

INWEEKLY: That’s the truth. My hometown is in Texas, and if you don’t hear someone mention Texas’ ability to secede at least once a month, you’re probably not in Texas anymore. At any rate, one thing that stood out to me in your book was the glossary. I’ve never seen a sci-fi novel with such an extensive glossary. Does that come from your work in academia or from a completely different place?

SCHROCK: My editor suggested the glossary based on input from a couple of early readers who don’t typically read science fiction. I wanted a story that appeals to a broad audience. Sci-fi tends to have made-up technology and words. A glossary helps readers keep words and characters straight if they’re having any trouble with that, or so we hope. I’ve had positive comments about including it.

INWEEKLY: Now back to you. You already had a Ph.D in Chemistry. Why did you to decide to earn a master’s degree in Creative Writing?

SCHROCK: I always liked to write, but most of my writing before the M.A. was science or business related. For my second career, I wanted to do something creative. I like painting and drawing, but writing allows me to communicate in a way that artwork doesn’t. And, working on the M.A. placed me in a humanities culture, which is very different than that of the sciences—much more different than I realized. It broadened my perspectives and allowed me to write a novel like “Incense Rising.”

INWEEKLY: It’s a nice way to combine the multiple passions. In fact, you’re practically the epitome of a Renaissance person. You’re a painter, poet, scientist, professor and a novelist. What’s next for you? Do you have another novel in the works or can we expect something completely different next?

SCHROCK: For now, I’m enjoying writing and teaching. I’m considering a sequel to “Incense Rising,” but I’m currently working on a murder mystery that takes place at Quayside Art Gallery. Then I have two other novels rattling around in my head. I’ve started blogging. I continually work on building craft because I think it’s important, so I take an occasional workshop and attend conferences. Nothing radically different anytime soon.

INCENSE RISING BOOK SIGNING

WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

WHERE: Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zarragossa St.

DETAILS: njschrock.com