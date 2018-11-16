Calendar 11/15/18

THURSDAY 11.15

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VETERAN’S MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

‘A RAY OF HOPE’ BOOK SIGNING 4-6 p.m. Lee Tracy/ Intracoastal Outfitters, 701 E Gregory St.

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Beaujolais Nouveau Arrival Party. Be the first to try the new Kermit Lynch imported Dupeuble Beaujolais Nouveau. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

JAZZ AT JACKSON’S 5 and 7:30 p.m. Featuring Valerie and Ray Russenberger. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

PARROTHEADS OF PENSACOLA MONTHLY SOCIAL 5:30 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BOURBON AND BLUES 5:30-7:30 p.m. $10 for live music, $30 for bourbon tasting. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

TOAST OF THE COAST: HIGH ON THE HOG 5:30 p.m. $45 per person. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU CELEBRATION 6-9 p.m. South Market, 232 E. Main St. facebook.com/eatsouthmartket

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

CHEERS AND CHILI FOR EPILEPSY 6-9 p.m. $25. A portion of proceeds will also benefit Hurricane Michael recovery efforts. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St.

TURLEY WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $85 per person. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St, sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

THIRD THURSDAY INSPIRATIONS 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

RUNGE STRINGS 7:30 p.m. Free, but tickets required. University of West Florida Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’ 7:30 p.m. $12. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

FRIDAY 11.16

41st ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CREATION ARTS AND CRAFT SHOW 9 a.m.-5 p.m. First United Methodist Church 80 E. Wright St.

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. After party 9-11 p.m. “Shop Local for the Holidays” themed event. Featured artist is Joe Hobbs. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org

EVER’MAN COOKS WITH CHEF MARGARET EDWARDS: THANKSGIVING SECRETS 5:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERS 7 p.m. $30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS WITH THE MARLOW BOYS 7-10 p.m. $10-$12. From The Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. eventbrite.com

JOHNNY RIVERS 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$99.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

GULF COAST CHORALE PRESENTS: ‘HOLIDAY ROAD…ALL ROADS LEAD HOME TO THE HOLIDAYS’ 7:30 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. First Baptist Church of Gulf Breeze, 555 Fairpoint Drive. gulfcoastchorale.org

ARRANT KNAVERY PRESENTS ‘PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE’ 7:30 p.m. $15. 75 South Tarragona St. facebook.com/arrantknavery

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’ 7:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

24-HOUR THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. QUAD CITY STORM 7:35 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

PUBLIC SKATE 10 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SATURDAY 11.17

COVENANT WALK FOR ALZHEIMER’S 7:30 a.m.-noon. $10-$25. Seville Square. covenantwalkforalzheimers.kintera.org

KRUL LAKE HALF MARATHON TRAIL RUN 7:30 a.m. $55-$80. 11089 Krul Lake Road, Milton.

BLACKWATER MULTISPORT FESTIVAL Saturday and Sunday. Blackwater State Forest, 11650 Munson Highway, Milton.

WILD TURKEY TROT 5K 8 a.m. Proceeds will help Seville Quarter’s employees prepare and deliver Thanksgiving Dinners to needy families. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Center (1401 E. Gregory St.), Graffiti Bridge and Bartram Park (211 Bayfront Parkway) in Pensacola. oceanhourfl.com

41st ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CREATION ARTS AND CRAFT SHOW 9 a.m.-2 p.m. First United Methodist Church 80 E. Wright St.

LEAPS 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.

COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

‘BEIRUT’ 1 p.m. $5 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com

GNOSTIC MYTH AND LITERATURE 2-4 p.m. Free, public invited. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.

AJS BRAVEHEARTS TOYS FOR TOTS BENEFIT CONCERT 6:30 p.m. Tickets at the door. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ARRANT KNAVERY PRESENTS ‘PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE’ 7:30 p.m. $15. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St. facebook.com/arrantknavery

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’ 7:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. QUAD CITY STORM 7:35 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

PUBLIC SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 11.18

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

PUBLIC SKATE 1:30-4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

2018 SEVILLE QUARTER WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL 2-5 p.m. $50-$55. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’ 2:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

FAMILY FRIENDLY IMPROV CLASS 2:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

MIRACLE ON PALAFOX 7 p.m. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MONDAY 11.19

VETERAN’S DAY CEREMONY 11 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park and Wall South, 200 S. 10th Ave. veteransmemorialparkpensacola.com

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

3OH!3 & EMO NITE: THE WANT HOUSE PARTY TOUR 7 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SOMETHING ROTTEN 7:30 p.m. $58 and up. Pensacola Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com



TUESDAY 11.20

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

HANDS-ON COOKING: BRAZILIAN SHRIMP STUFFED PUMPKIN 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’ 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Emerald Coast Blues Brothers. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).

WEDNESDAY 11.21

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PERFECT PLAIN ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co. 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. MACON MAYEM 7:35 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

PUBLIC SKATE 9 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

FURY ON FOUR WHEELS: ART FROM TIM ALLMAN RECEPTION 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

Current Exhibits

ELEMENTAL On view through Nov. 29. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

IN FOCUS: THE GERALD SWETSKY COLLECTION On view through Dec. 4. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

WOMEN OF FIRE On view through Dec. 7. Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.org

FURY ON FOUR WHEELS: ART FROM TIM ALLMAN On view through Dec. 17. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

STONE’S THROW: ON BORDERS, BOUNDARIES, AND THE BEYOND On view through Jan. 11. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for art

Call for artists: JazzFest poster Artists/graphic designers of all ages are encouraged to submit designs for the 2019 JazzFest poster. The winning artist receives a $400 cash award. Entries should be appropriate for replication for posters, T-shirts and other 2019 Pensacola JazzFest promotional items. The entry deadline is Jan. 7, 2019.

The poster design should reflect the deep, rich jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of the area. Entries should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. The poster must include the name of the festival—2019 Pensacola JazzFest. Submission entries must be in low-resolution, JPEG format and emailed to info@jazzpensacola.com. There is no limit to the number of entries by a single artist. Each entry must include the artist’s name, address, email and telephone number.

Call for artists and vendors for JazzFest Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2019 Pensacola JazzFest taking place April 6 to April 7, 2019, at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only original art and handmade craft vendors will be accepted. All entries are $200 for a 10-by-10 canopy or smaller. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola Administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday or visit jazzpensacola.com.

———————————————————————————————————-

Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 11.15

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

GINO ROSARIO 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

AUGIE AND COMPANY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER LIVINGSTON BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

FRIDAY 11.16

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JIM ARMSTRONG 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JORDAN AND JAMES 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 11.17

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

TIM SPENCER 12-3 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

CODY COLLINS AND BEN PARSONS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DENISE D’ANGELO 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

CROSSTOWN 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

JASON JUSTICE AND HUNG JURY 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 11.18

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

CODY COLLINS 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 5-8:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

PLATINUM PREMIERE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 11.19

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.

RICHARD MADDEN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 11.20

HIPPIE JIM SLOAN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 7 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WEDNESDAY 11.21

NICK ANDREWS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

MIKE MAGAZINNE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com