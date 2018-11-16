Outtakes—Bring Back Runoffs

By Rick Outzen

The last time a governor was elected with more than half of the vote was in 2006 when Republican Attorney General Charlie Crist beat Democratic Congressman Jim Davis, 52.2-45.1 percent.

However, as the Libertarian Party and other groups have fielded more candidates, the races haven’t produced winners in the gubernatorial races that earned a majority.

Rick Scott did not garner 50 percent of the vote in either of his races for governor. He beat Florida CFO Alex Sink in 2010 with 48.9 percent and Democrat Charlie Crist with 48.1 percent four years later. Ron DeSantis didn’t receive half of the votes cast in this year’s gubernatorial contest.

Locally, we have seen candidates win primaries without receiving clear majorities.

The last Florida primaries that required a runoff when none of the candidates earned more than half of the party’s vote to earn the nomination were in 2000. Florida lawmakers suspended primary runoffs for 2002 and 2004 election cycles.

During that four-year period, we saw Mike Whitehead and Kevin White win primaries for Escambia County Commission with pluralities. In 2005, the Florida Legislature permanently abolished the second primary or runoff election. The House and Senate votes weren’t even close, and Escambia County Commission politics continued to devolve.

In 2010, Gene Valentino won the Republican nomination for Escambia County Commission District 2 seat with only 34.4 percent. In 2012, Steven Barry won the GOP primary for District 5 with 41.43 percent. In 2016, Jeff Bergosh won the Republican nomination for District 1 post with 40.8 percent, and this year we had Robert Bender win the District 4 Republican primary with only 26.7 percent.

We need the Florida Legislature to reinstitute runoff elections. Qualifying deadlines and primary dates should be moved to allow time for a secondary primary. Let’s make sure we are placing candidates on the general election ballot that have the majority support of their constituents.

For military and civilian overseas ballots, Florida could use the instant runoff voting system, which is used by the state of Alabama. Those voters would rank all the candidates for a given office by their preference—first choice, second choice, etc. The votes are first tallied based on the first choice on every ballot. If no single candidate wins a first-round majority of the votes, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated. If a voter’s first choice is eliminated, then the vote goes to the second choice and so on. Eventually, one candidate receives a majority of the overseas ballots cast.

We could have the runoff system in place by the 2020 primaries, and then after a couple of election cycles, we could add runoffs to the general elections.