Winners & Losers 11/22/18

Winners

Scott Lunsford

The Escambia County Tax Collector announced his office returned $493,425 in unspent revenue to the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners for the fiscal year 2017-18. His office has returned $1,048,360.37 in his first two years in office. The Escambia County Tax Collector office is fee-based, meaning its operations are funded through the fees it collects. At the end of each fiscal year, after its budget is funded, the tax collector distributes all unused fees to local taxing authorities.

Surterra Wellness

One of Florida’s leading medical cannabis providers has contributed $50,000 towards Hurricane Michael recovery efforts in the Florida Panhandle. This money will go towards several disaster relief groups, including “No Town Left Behind,” Florida Disaster Relief Fund and Team Rubicon, an organization that partners first responders with military veterans to help with disaster operations.

Pensacola State College

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) awarded Pensacola State College a $300,000 grant for its OVW Reduce Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking on Campus Program. The grant supports initiatives to implement comprehensive, coordinated responses to violent crimes on campus through partnerships with victim services providers and justice agencies. PSC’s Public Safety Department and Office of Institutional Diversity and Student Conduct will work collaboratively with FavorHouse of Northwest Florida, Legal Services of North Florida and Lakeview Center Inc. to make all campuses and centers safer.

Losers

Facebook

Last week, the New York Times reported that Facebook executives had withheld evidence of Russian activity on its platform had occurred far longer than the company told Congress. The company employed an opposition research firm, Definers, to discredit critics and demonize and shift blame to billionaire George Soros and other platforms. According to news reports, Definers also lobbied a Jewish civil rights group to cast negative rhetoric against Facebook as anti-Semitic.

Susan Bucher

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections failed to meet the 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, deadline for submitting updated vote totals in the races for U.S. Senate, governor and commissioner of agriculture, which left out nearly 600,000 votes in the machine recount. Fortunately, Bucher’s team met the Sunday deadline for the manual recount one second before the noon deadline, which put Palm Beach County back into the final election results.

Disguised Anti-GOP Voters

In an interview with conservative news website The Daily Caller, President Donald Trump blamed the Republican losses on Nov. 6 to criminals that used disguises to vote multiple times. He said, “People get in line that have absolutely no right to vote, and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again.” We guess that explains it.