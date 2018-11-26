Outtakes—Missing Mentor

By Rick Outzen

Thanksgiving Day is a special time to celebrate family, friends and God’s goodness. It’s also time to reflect on those who are no longer with us, those whose lives set examples for us and whose counsel helped us when we needed it the most.

During my 37 years in the Pensacola area, I’ve been fortunate to know some of our greatest leaders—Vince Whibbs Sr., Jack Fetterman, M.J. Menge, Benny Russell and Leroy Boyd, to name just a few.

The one who has popped up in my conversations most often has been Roger MacDonald, who passed away in June 2015 at the age of 84.

When Inweekly began its Martini Nights at the Global Grill, Roger was a regular. He usually had a new joke and carried a copy of the latest edition of the paper with all the typos circled in red.

Roger cared deeply for this community. The Wisconsin native fell in love with Pensacola when he went through flight training at Pensacola NAS. He later settled here and established Manpower Temporary Services offices throughout the region.

He was an active Rotarian for the last 35 years, serving as President of the Pensacola Rotary Club. He also was Past District Governor of Northwest Florida District #6940 as well as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Roger loved to talk politics. In the mid-1960s, he was one of the Pensacola City Council members voted out of office after the council voted to add fluoride to the water. He avidly followed every local election and was a fountain of knowledge of Pensacola history. Roger enjoyed discussing the stories we published, often offering insights regarding what we missed as we tried to connect the dots.

Roger loved sports, too. He sat behind home plate for all the Pensacola Pelicans and Blue Wahoos games. He regularly attended Pensacola State College and UWF sports events. Roger also was a co-owner of the Pensacola Tornados that played in the Continental Basketball Association in the late ‘80s.

In July 2008, we featured him in our “People Who Inspire Us” issue. He had returned from his 10th trip to the Transplant Games of America, where he was a medalist in tennis. Roger had donated in 1972 a kidney to his brother, Doug. Twenty-four years later, his remaining kidney gave out, and he had to have a transplant of his own.

In my book, “City of Grudges,” I loosely patterned Roger Fairley, Walker Holmes’ mentor, after Roger as a tribute to my friend. Three years after his death, I still miss his company, quick wit and wicked smile.