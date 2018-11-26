Pensacola’s New Teammates

By Jeremy Morrison

Next week, the composition of city government will change in Pensacola when two new city council members and a new mayor will be sworn in.

In the Nov. 6 city elections, Grover Robinson won the mayoral race. Jared Moore and Ann Hill won the District 4 and 6 council seats, respectively. All three recently spoke with Inweekly about their plans going forward.

Teamwork

When Robinson talks about his plans for the city, the word teamwork comes up a lot, “trying to figure out what the team looks like” and “trying to put together a good team for the city.”

Putting together a good team is one of his first priorities. Toward that end, he reached out to a potential city manager candidate before the election. Chris Holley had experience with not only municipal government but also served as executive director for the Florida Association of Counties.

“I knew he was out there. I knew he was a good manager and could put together a good team. He’d done it twice, at Okaloosa and FAC,” Robinson recalled. “I said that’s what I need. I need somebody I can trust who can come in and help me assess a problem, what I think could be a problem situation internally—we’ve gone through a lot of managers, you know—could help us stabilize the team and come forward.”

Holley said yes and recently made a post-election visit to town. Robinson and Holley met with current officials as well as community leaders such as businessman Quint Studer.

In addition to Holley, another out-of-the-gates new team member for the city will be a new city attorney. Robinson isn’t sure whom he’s tapping for this position.

“I’d like to have somebody as a city attorney that I have experience with, can work with, trust, and feel like we can move forward,” he said.

The mayor-elect noted that there would also be some shakeups in staffing and probably additional managerial staff brought in—“I think there is an idea to add some depth to the management team, rather than making it to where everything is so flat-lined”—but he talked more about an external team member—city neighborhoods.

“One of the things that came out of the campaign loud and clear is the city must do a better job of working with our neighborhoods,” Robinson said.

He plans neighborhood meetings as well as more general district-based town hall meetings and feels connecting more with residents where they live will provide the city with a better roadmap.

“I think if you engage your citizens, your citizens will tell you a lot of ways to improve your city,” Robinson said.

“They’ll see small improvements that will make a difference in their life, in their community that aren’t a tremendous expense,” he said.

Robinson also listed off some things that citizens can expect to change. For starters, he plans to conduct regular community meetings. He also intends to engage himself with city council members, including regular attendance at their meetings.

“There’s a lot of things that Ashton (Hayward) has done very well on,” Robinson added, saying that he wanted to continue some current arcs. “We’re going to have to figure out how we continue to do well, especially over in Tallahassee and over in Washington. We want to continue to be successful. We can be, and we have to keep working at it.”

Robinson also noted that he plans to revive regular press conferences and accessibility to the media.

“So that we’re out there engaged with the media,” he said, “and not just the media in a propaganda way, but a two-way street, asking questions, answering questions.”

Robinson circles all of these plans and coming changes back around to his central theme—teamwork.

“We’re going to build it on teamwork. The focus is not going to be on solely the mayor’s office,” he said. “We understand that any success has to come from good teamwork.”

Beyond Downtown

Newly-elected District 6 city council member Ann Hill is already getting input from her constituents. She heard from them while she was out collecting her campaign signs.

“They’re telling me things that they’re unhappy with,” Hill said. “It was pretty amazing how many told me their street lighting was too dark and they need better lighting.”

In addition to inadequate lighting in some areas, there were other issues. One woman, for example, detailed numerous traffic accidents occurring at a particular intersection. These types of low-hanging fruit issues are topping the new city council member’s priority list.

“It’s simple things that make their lives difficult, and I hope I can work on some of the easier things to get us started and then, as things are proposed, work into more comprehensive plans,” she said.

Another issue on Hill’s radar is historic preservation. She has long been involved in that particular conversation as a citizen.

“Of course, I live in Belmont-DeVilliers, and I’m familiar with some of the challenges that are going on with all of our shotguns being torn down and losing a really important part of our fabric here.”

Hill also said she intends to make an effort to stay engaged with the public through regular town halls.

“I think there’s a lot to District 6 that goes way beyond the downtown area,” Hill said, “and I want to make sure that everyone gets part of that budget and that concentration of effort that District 6 needs.”

Crafting the Best Way Forward

Incoming District 4 Councilman Jared Moore sounds ready.

“Having spent 10 months talking theory and hypothetical,” he said, “it’s exciting to talk about something tangible and real, not what we would do but what we can potentially do.”

So far, he’s been taking care of some logistics—collecting campaign signs, resigning from the city planning board. Moore has also taken the time to consult with current council members to get their advice and input. One recurring piece of advice—listen.

“I think that was a repeated theme, to listen more. And honestly, that’s kinda more my bent. I lean a little bit more toward listening,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of different perspectives, and in a representative government, that’s a lot of times a heavy, inefficient lift, to listen to all the represented parties, to be sure that we craft the best way forward.”

Insofar as priorities, he intends to focus on the Cervantes corridor. He’d like to see it better tied-in and made more drivable as well as pedestrian and bike-friendly.

“Cervantes is a big bear,” Moore said. “It’s a big bear, so it’ll take a long time and a lot of consistent effort to address it.”

And, like Hill, he considers preserving the area’s history and character as vital.

“It’s arguable where you draw that line,” Moore said. “I certainly don’t want to incentivize blight, but ensuring, during booms or real hot times of development, that we’re not eliminating that fingerprint or that piece of our identity that makes us unique and make this place really special.”

Allowing that the city has some challenges, Moore continued, detailing some area of needed improvement, such as stormwater management, the incoming councilman said that the city was in an enviable position with plenty of attributes that provide a solid foundation for its future.

“Our history and our waterfront, I think those are just incredible assets that we have, that you can’t fabricate, right?” Moore said. “You can’t decide you want that to be part of your identity and fabricate it. And the fact that we have it as part of our identity, I think we need to maximize that.”