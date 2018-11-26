Joining the Other 99.5 percent

By Duwayne Escobedo

D.C. Reeves spent election day at polling sites along the battle line—Nine Mile Road.

Voters there made it clear they wanted to continue to elect the Escambia County superintendent.

“I think I changed a few votes,” said Reeves, who supported appointing the leader of the school system.

Reeves, Studer Family of Companies director of operations and communications, supported the referendum for many reasons, but his primary one was his four-year-old daughter, Caroline.

“This is a win for all of our children,” Reeves said. “Every child, every parent, every teacher now can have the best possible person leading the school district. We couldn’t say that before.”

For the first time in six tries dating back 51 years, Escambia County—one of the worst performing and larger school districts in Florida—chose to join 99.5 percent of the school systems in the United States that appoint their communities’ chief educator. The measure, pushed by the Pensacola Young Professionals, League of Women Voters of the Pensacola Bay Area,

Greater Pensacola Chamber and others, barely became law by 889 votes or 0.8 percentage points. The PAC, Yes for Escambia Schools, mostly funded the campaign with $150,000.

From sea to shining sea, only Florida, Alabama and Mississippi continue to trust the education of their children in the hands of a locally-elected politician. While many studies fail to prove conclusively that school systems run by appointed superintendents outperform elected ones, many educators have long viewed the election of a superintendent as a practice whose time has passed.

That’s exactly how Michelle Salzman sees it. The immediate past president of the Escambia County Parent Teacher Association played a key role in the change.

“Our children and families deserve the best of the best, not whoever raises the most money and we hope they can do the job,” said Salzman, who has a second-grader at McArthur Elementary School. “On many important issues, we didn’t have the passion to move to the next level.”

Because supporters won by less than 1 percent, Walker Wilson said an open process must occur to implement the appointed superintendent system. The incoming PYP president, who ran unsuccessfully for the school board this year, said community-wide support will be vital.

“It’s important that we have unity through the whole thing,” Wilson said. “This can be transformational, not for just one election but for decades to come.”

Escambia County will hire its first superintendent by 2020, allowing elected superintendent Malcolm Thomas to finish his third term. Thomas has a spotty record when it comes to failing schools, keeping board members in the dark on important issues, hiring questionable contractors, overseeing finances of charter schools and other education issues.

The school board plans to meet with the Florida School Board Association and some other state school systems on how to make the transition. Marion and Martin counties also voted this election to appoint their school superintendents. It was the fourth time Marion voters considered the issue and the fifth time since 1986 that Martin voters cast ballots.

The process can be lengthy. It’s up to the school board to draft new job descriptions, compile official qualifications for the post, hire a search committee, form a committee to look through applications and then bring candidates in for interviews.

Marion County School District is researching replacing Superintendent Heidi Maier now. Its attorney pointed out that a 1967 state attorney general opinion states that “the superintendent serves only until the board has a qualified and duly appointed replacement.”

Two of the most vocal opponents to hiring an appointed superintendent in Escambia County included District 1 board member Kevin Adams and District 5 board member Bill Slayton. Adams, who was endorsed for re-election this year by Superintendent Thomas, posted on social media his support for keeping elections for the superintendent of schools.

Both said they would put their personal opinions aside and hire the best candidate to oversee the county’s 51 schools, 40,000 students, 7,000 teachers and staff and $654 million budget.

Adams said he doesn’t expect an appointed superintendent to be able to turn around the failing schools in areas that he said suffer “generational poverty.”

“It really does not make much difference,” Adams said. “We will give it a try and hope we do good.”

Slayton, who unsuccessfully ran for superintendent in 2004, said his biggest concern is an appointed superintendent will not be from Escambia County and not know the community and its schools. He insisted elected Escambia County superintendents have done just fine, despite facts that show it’s the 14th lowest performing system in Florida.

“Why would an appointed superintendent from another city or state improve education in Escambia County?” Slayton asked.

Newly-elected board members Paul Fetsko in District 2 and Laura Dortch Edler in District 3 expressed support for an appointed superintendent. Escambia County school board member Patty Hightower could not be reached for comment.

“I believe it will give the board and the community latitude to bring about some changes,” Edler said.

Meanwhile, Reeves said he’s excited about the future of the county’s education, an important component when it comes to economic development, quality of life, reduced crime and other factors.

“I’ve grown up here, and it’s very encouraging that we are doing what other vibrant communities are doing,” he said. “Ten to 15 years ago, I don’t think you would have anybody say we were cutting edge.”