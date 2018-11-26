The Buzz 11/22/18

PSC’s Breaks Ground Pensacola State College last week broke ground on the east wing of the new STEM building, which will house its cybersecurity and mathematics programs.

Construction on the first phase of the facility will begin in January after abatement and demolition of the existing Mary Ellison Baars Building. The cost of the first phase is $13 million, and it will be completed by May 2020.

“We badly need the space for our cybersecurity degree program, which has quadrupled in enrollment since it was first offered in fall 2016,” said Pensacola State President Ed Meadows.

With 15 stackable nationally-recognized certifications leading to the Associate of Science and Bachelor of Applied Science degrees, the facility will be state of the art for high-demand, high-wage jobs. Once the entire facility is completed, it will be home to the College’s computer science, aviation maintenance and advanced manufacturing programs.

Dr. Meadows added, “Realizing the importance of local workforce needs, the Escambia County Commission, the Santa Rosa County Commission and the City of Pensacola also have allocated funds for the project. With leadership and vision, these local stakeholders are to be commended for their support.”

The STEM facility will replace the Baars Building, which was constructed in 1956. The facility was named for the matriarch of the Baars family in recognition of their role in making the property available for the Pensacola campus.

The west wing and second-floor connector will be a total of 46,133 square feet and is projected to cost an additional $21 million. Ajax Building Corp is the project’s general contractor, and Florida Architects designed the facility.

Newpoint CEO Sentenced On Tuesday, Nov. 20, State Attorney Bill Eddins announced that Marcus May, former owner of charter school management company Newpoint Education Partners, was sentenced today to 20 years in state prison and fined $5 million.

Circuit Judge Thomas Dannheisser sentenced May and described Mr. May’s conduct “a shocking pattern of pervasive theft.”

An Escambia County jury last month convicted May of two counts of racketeering and one count of organized fraud after a four-week trial in which prosecutors presented evidence from more than 100 witnesses and dozens of boxes of financial records and documents.

It is one of the first racketeering cases involving a charter schools management company brought in the state of Florida.

In March 2015, Inweekly first broke the story of possible illegalities at Newpoint’s high and middle schools in Escambia. The Escambia County School Board canceled the charter school’s contracts two months later. Assistant State Attorney Russ Edgar found a pattern of misconduct that involved Newpoint’s schools in other Florida counties that led to May being charged.

Another Game Changer The University of West Florida and Institute for Human and Machine Cognition have partnered to develop a doctoral program in intelligent systems and robotics. The program will be the first of its kind in Florida and one of only a few in the nation.

Calling the doctoral program a “game changer,” UWF President Martha D. Saunders said, “The program brings together the strengths of UWF engineering and computer science programs with the expertise of a world-class research center, IHMC.”

The program will begin fall 2019 and aligns with UWF’s strategic vision for research that impacts Northwest Florida’s economic development and technology enterprise. It will serve the manufacturing, health care, defense and other high-tech industries, providing critical support to high-demand career fields.

“I’ve envisioned a program like this for a long time,” said Ken Ford, director and co-founder of IHMC. “It will attract top young talent from the world. This is such a great move not only for UWF and IHMC but also for Pensacola and the state.”

A not-for-profit research institute of the State University System, IHMC is a pioneer of technologies aimed at extending human capabilities through a unique approach combining computer science, cognitive psychology, neuroscience, engineering, medical sciences and related disciplines.

“The national demand for experts in intelligent systems and robotics is large, yet universities and technology firms such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon struggle to find people with the expertise and skills their organizations need,” said Dr. Mohamed Khabou, interim program director. “In a spring 2018 survey of UWF engineering and computer science students, 66 percent of the 149 respondents indicated their interest in this new program.”

The program will attract talented students from around the world, as it will be one of only a few in the nation, joining institutions like Carnegie Mellon, University of Pittsburgh and Georgia Institute of Technology.

“The groundbreaking program will focus solely on research and build upon our excellent computer science and engineering program,” said, Dr. Jaromy Kuhl, interim dean of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering. “Students will flourish by learning from award-winning IHMC scientists, and graduates will be highly competitive in a job market with a growing demand for experts in intelligent systems and robotics.”

Dr. Kuhl added, “UWF and IHMC will educate the next generation of researchers to develop innovative technology that combines human and machine elements.”

Outdoor Museum Thanks to an IMPACT 100 grant, St. John’s Cemetery, located at 301 N. G St., has transformed its grounds into an outdoor museum and learning facility in the hopes of introducing locals and visitors to the city’s illustrious forebears and history.

“We are excited to be able to help celebrate the lives and careers of the cemetery’s founders and other notable and notorious citizens that rest within its hallowed grounds,” said Jim Speed with Friends of St. John’s Cemetery Foundation. “Now visitors can learn about the many historic leaders that have made Pensacola into the wonderful city that it is today.”

The cemetery recently installed a new informational sign providing facts and historical context for visitors to discover as they tour the grounds. The double-sided, 3-foot-by-7.5-foot interpretive sign illuminates the cemetery’s rich heritage and history, emphasizes points and people of interest throughout its grounds, and includes pictures and symbol meanings.

Also, a State of Florida historical marker was installed, 21 points-of-interest markers were placed throughout the cemetery, six benches were added, and the cemetery’s gatehouse underwent a complete remodel. A real-time, interactive cemetery tour video was also created for visitors to watch while visiting the grounds.

Nearly 150 years ago, St. John’s Cemetery was organized and founded by a group of businessmen and civic-minded leaders to fulfill the community’s need for a cemetery to augment and eventually replace St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Established in 1876 by the Freemasons of Escambia Lodge, No. 15, F&AM, St. John’s became Pensacola’s second public cemetery and was established to meet the changing demographics of the area. Originally on the edge of town, the 26 acres of St. John’s served as Pensacola’s primary burial site for a century.

St. John’s Cemetery and its history are featured in Inweekly publisher Rick Outzen’s award-winning novel “City of Grudges.” The cemetery is open to the public during daylight hours.

JA Hall of Fame Honorees Junior Achievement of Northwest Florida recently announced its annual award recipients for distinguished service to its mission to inspire young people to succeed in a global economy.

Junior Achievement’s annual individual Hall of Fame Laureates for 2018 were Gulf Power CEO Stan Connally and Bodacious Shops founder/co-owner Rishy Studer.

The Laureates were selected on criteria including support of Junior Achievement’s mission, volunteering in the classroom, assistance with fundraising for the organization, dedication to improving the community and distinguished community leadership that directly impacts young people.

Junior Achievement also announced its 2018 Business Leadership Hall of Fame awards:

•The Marshall Blaise Adams Give Back Award: Michelle Salzman

•Large Business of the Year: Republic Services

•Small Business of the Year: IMS ExpertServices

•Professional Business Partner of the Year: LandrumHR

•Community Partner of the Year: Seville Rotary

•Entrepreneurial Spirit 2018: DC Reeves and Perfect Plain Brewery

•Leadership Council Member of the Year: Alan Ritchie

•Volunteers of the Year: Darin Southard & Sara Wiggins

During the event, SunTrust pledged $10,000 to Junior Achievement for 2018-2019 K-12 financial literacy programming.

SunTrust Regional President for the Florida Panhandle Bob Anderson said, “SunTrust is pleased to be able to support Junior Achievement here in Northwest Florida. This is a great organization that shares our passion for financial literacy. We are most excited about how Junior Achievement will impact our community for years to come.”

Backpacks for Bay County Pensacola Parks and Recreation’s Operation Backpack: Resupply drive is expanding to include collecting school supplies for Springfield Elementary School in Bay County.

Molly Mahtani, Parks and Recreation program specialist, has organized the Operation Backpack supply drive for the past three years. She discovered that Springfield Elementary was one of the most impacted schools due to Hurricane Michael.

“The building was devastated to the point that students had to be moved to another school in the district, leaving students and teachers with nothing,” said Mahtani. “We want to help these students, teachers and families recover by providing school supplies and backpacks through Operation Backpack: Resupply.”

A list of school supplies needed and the collection sites can be found online at playpensacola.com. Haynes Van and Storage will store supplies for Parks and Recreation as needed, and Two Men and a Truck has offered to take the supplies to Panama City.

Parks and Recreation will host a special collection day on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Skyzone Pensacola. If you donate a backpack with supplies at Skyzone Pensacola, on that day you will receive a buy one, get one free jump pass.

Four Pensacola Residents Named Ascension Florida, a healthcare system comprised of Sacred Heart Health System headquartered in Pensacola and St. Vincent’s HealthCare based in Jacksonville, named four Pensacola area residents to its board of directors—Robert Emmanuel, J. Collier Merrill, J. Mort O’Sullivan and John Roche.

The board meets on a quarterly basis, and its purpose is to direct Ascension Florida to improve and deliver high-quality, safe care to patients and communities with particular attention to those who are poor and vulnerable.

Pelican Drop Returns The family-friendly celebration will return to Blue Wahoos Stadium on New Year’s Eve for the second consecutive year as part of Kazoo’s Rockin’ Eve, hosted by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the City of Pensacola and Pensacola Parks and Recreation.

“We are thrilled to have the Pelican Drop return to Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2018,” team president Jonathan Griffith said. “It’s an honor for us to help this great Pensacola tradition continue and to be able to pursue our mission of improving the quality of life in our community by offering a fun, free, safe and family-friendly New Year’s Eve event.”

The Pensacola Pelican Drop will run from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, featuring entertainment from two local bands, mascot appearances, on-field activities for children and families, fireworks and the Pelican Drop. Admission is free to the public.

In addition to Kazoo’s Rockin’ Eve, the Blue Wahoos will also host in the stadium’s Hancock Whitney Bank Club “New Year’s on the Bay,” a private party featuring a gourmet meal prepared by Executive Chef Jason Perry. Perry, a competitor in the upcoming 2018 World Food Championships, will serve a buffet-style feast with options for both adults and kids from 6:30-8 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy dinner, fireworks and the Pelican Drop from the Hancock Whitney Bank Club overlooking the Pensacola Bay. Tickets to this exclusive event are $75 for adults and $20 for children. To purchase tickets, visit bluewahoos.com.

Mark Your Calendars The public is invited to attend a meeting hosted by the Escambia County Marine Advisory Committee 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 to learn more about and provide input on the Galvez Public Boat Ramp Improvement Project. The meeting will be held at the Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place, Room 104. Public comments and input will be accepted at the meeting or can be sent to marine@myescambia.com.

Join District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh for the next Coffee with the Commissioner, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Hardee’s, 2500 Wilde Lake Blvd. The setting is informal with no agenda. No appointments needed.

Baptist Health Care will hold a job fair for medical assistants 2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Hilton Garden Inn Airport, 1144 Airport Blvd. Multiple job opportunities are available for qualified medical assistants. Interested candidates may visit joinbaptist.org for more information.

Celebrate the Christmas season and shop for one-of-a-kind gifts at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church annual Winter Arts and Crafts Fair, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The event will be held at the historic church located at 6849 Oak Street, Milton. Hours are Friday noon-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Weight-loss surgery patients will celebrate their success at the Sacred Heart Surgical Weight Loss Center Annual Bariatric Fashion Show, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the Greenhut Auditorium at Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola, 5151 N. Ninth Ave. The event is free and open to the public.