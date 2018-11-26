By Sydney Robinson

While there are plenty of turkey-fueled naps and slightly discounted electronics to be had on Thanksgiving night, those looking for a glass of apple-spiced sake and some easy listening will want to head to Drop the Needle at chizuko, where local musicians Aaron Finlay and Sean Peterson will be spinning an eclectic mix of records all evening long.

The one great (or terrible, depending on your situation) thing about holidays like Thanksgiving is that for most, it means a trip home—to the Motherland; the source of your origin story; the place where it all began. For many, that means right here in Pensacola. But coming home doesn’t have to just mean time with family. It can also be a valuable time to catch up with old friends or make new ones.

So when the pecan pie is gone and your extended family has lapsed into their eye-twitching habit of talking politics, religion and whether you’re ever going to settle down, it may be time to plan your escape to Drop the Needle.

“I think attendees should come with open minds and ears,” said Peterson. “I think everyone will hear things they like and are familiar with and some things they’ve never heard.”

If you’re wondering what sort of music Finlay and Peterson will be playing, you’ll have to come to truly find out. Their tastes are as varied as the contents of your aunt Carol’s Jell-O mold. From jazz to Motown and from post-rock to metal, you can expect to spend the evening visiting different genres and decades.

Make no mistake, this isn’t a DJ set or a concert. Rather, Drop the Needle is two Pensacola fellas looking to share their love for music with friends both new and old. Peterson describes the event as a “communal hang,” an apt description for an event held at chizuko, where couches and comfort food are par for the course.

If you’ve never attended a show at chizuko, this all-ages event is a perfect place to begin. You could even bring your relatives. Skeptical grandparents would be pleasantly surprised to see that their grandson is as eager to spin a record as they once were.

Just to be clear, Finlay and Peterson aren’t just two guys with a record player. Their combined four decades of local musical experience qualifies them as experts in our book.

Peterson has been a professional bass player in Pensacola and surrounding areas for two decades. Currently, you can find him performing in his solo act The Possibility Wave, featuring improvisational ambient music sets. He also assists local bands and video producers, helping to develop sound, mix, master and record.

Finlay has been playing music since he was a pre-teen and has been in several local bands in the last two decades. Finlay also works at Electrical Guitar Company and serves as a booker and curator with his company Spiderdog. Additionally, Finlay plays in local band PRECUBED.

The two chose chizuko to host their unique event because the cozy venue feels like home, and owners Jess Laws and Daisy Doyle are good friends who, according to Peterson, “get what [they] are trying to do.”

“chizuko is my favorite place to hang, play and watch smaller shows,” said Finlay. “I love the whole staff, and they take good care of artists.”

Attendees can also enjoy a wide choice of beverages from the bar as they listen. As a special for the evening, chizuko will be serving apple-spiced sake, a festive twist on their usual beverage fare. Also available will be a wide selection of beer, as well as wine and sake, and for the non-drinkers, they’ll have locally-made Big Jerk Soda in seasonal Cranberry Ginger Beer and Christmas Orange flavors.

While the bar traditionally serves a full menu of Asian and East Asian-inspired vegan snacks, on Thanksgiving night, the kitchen will be closed and the event will be, as co-owner Laws puts it, “B-Y-O-L (Bring Your Own Leftovers).”

So whether you’re looking to escape from the long Black Friday lines or just resting up for your midnight start time, bring your good spirits and make Drop the Needle part of your new holiday tradition.

DROP THE NEEDLE

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: FREE

DETAILS: facebook.com/chizukopensacola