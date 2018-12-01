Outtakes—We’re in Transition

By Rick Outzen

Escambia County, Pensacola and our school district are in transition.

The city of Pensacola has a new mayor and two new council members. Mayor Grover Robinson has named Chris Holley as his city administrator and is looking for a city attorney and possibly several new department heads. With the additions of Ann Hill and Jared Moore, the city council has an opportunity to be cohesive.

The Escambia County School Board has two years to figure out the switch from an elected school superintendent to an appointed one. Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has discussed adding two at-large members to the school board and requiring a supermajority to fire a superintendent, so I suspect we will see a lot of maneuvering to somehow protect the status quo.

The Escambia County Commission has added a new commissioner, Robert Bender, and has begun the search for a new county administrator to replace Jack Brown, who stepped down in October to care for his ailing wife. Commissioner Lumon May has assumed the chairmanship of the Board of County Commissioners. The last search for a county administrator took nearly two years to complete. We can’t afford a protracted battle.

All three transitions will set the course for the future of our community. Fortunately, we have “good bones” upon which to build.

The renaissance of downtown Pensacola continues to progress as more housing is built and the retail and commercial businesses expand east and west of Palafox. The Pensacola International Airport has become a real economic catalyst for the region.

The Escambia County School District has fantastic teachers who care for their students and want to teach in a safe, supportive environment that rewards effort and ingenuity. The district has a sound financial foundation and the funds to make the district one of the best in the state.

Escambia County has begun tackling many of its infrastructure issues and has been more responsive to its citizens than ever before. The commissioners stay in regular contact with their constituents through town halls.

The challenge will be how to build on these strengths. Economists are predicting a recession is coming, and credit will tighten. The expansion of ST Engineering at the airport is dependent on additional grants that have yet to materialize. The mayor’s office and council must get on the same page.

At the school district, the board has been subservient to the superintendent for a decade. Many owe their elections to Thomas. The school board will need to take the reins.

The commissioners need to talk less and listen more to each other. Compromise and statesmanship are not bad words.

How we transition will be the key to our progress.