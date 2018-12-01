When Wrong is Right

By Savannah Evanoff

Slug has been doing it all wrong.

But why stop now? It’s worked for him so far.

Slug (AKA Sean Daley), half of the Minneapolis hip-hop duo Atmosphere, credits more of his accomplishments to failure rather than success.

“Virgo,” the group’s first single off of its latest album, “Mi Vida Local,” is a prime example of the phenomena. The two didn’t know what listeners would make of it.

“There’s no drums; there’s no chorus,” Slug said. “For all purposes, it should flop as a rap song. Me and Anthony (Davis), being old and always looking for new ways to make ourselves laugh, we thought, ‘OK, there it is. We’re going to make it the first single.’ What better way to challenge our audience, our record label and ourselves even to recreate that vibe on stage?”

Slug digs its unconventional nature.

“That might be my favorite song I’ve made in a long time actually,” Slug said. “It checks all the boxes for obvious failure, but it somehow succeeds in the face of that.”

Slug can’t wrap his mind around the conundrum—seemingly a metaphor for their careers.

The two have been falling upward, he said, for seven albums (give or take a few).

“We follow the rules of rap because we love the culture. We love hip-hop and we love where the shit came from,” Slug said. “Other than those couple of pillars, we do it all wrong but still somehow manage to charm the boxer shorts off all the boys.”

Despite the name, “Virgo” isn’t directly about astrology or horoscopes. The name came from the manner in which Slug wrote the song.

“Me and Anthony are both Virgos, which means we’re both anal, controlling and organizational, to a flaw,” Slug said. “All of that stuff shows up in the song.”

After it was written, they couldn’t conjure up a title.

“We were stuck,” Slug said. “But, when you really look at what it’s about, which is a snapshot of my insecurities, my grievances, as well as the shit that was on my mind at that moment, and the way I organized those thoughts and meticulously went over it and made sure there wasn’t a single word I felt was unnecessary, it made sense to call it ‘Virgo.’”

Their fans have been drawn to the songs released with music videos, Slug said. For this reason, he wishes he could make the whole record a music video—almost.

“I’m old and part of me doesn’t like to always give away the Easter eggs,” Slug said. “I don’t always want to show people what a song is about. I want people to figure it out or come up with their own interpretations. I feel like when you give people a visual interpretation, it sometimes can actually hurt the relationship they have with the song.”

Slug has a relationship with his songs, too.

“They’re not just these things I made to vent or use as some therapy for myself,” Slug said. “They live with me forever. I’ve been touring with some of these for 20 years. My relationship changes and evolves as well.”

Each song is like a child, and maybe you’re not supposed to choose favorites, but Slug does. He likes the quiet children, chilling in the back.

“When somebody says, ‘Hey, I really like a song that’s on one of the more obscure releases,’ that’s the kinda thing that gets me super excited,” Slug said. “Those are the ones I end up wanting to play.”

In addition to playing favorites, Slug is also a “control freak” when it comes to his music.

“I’m like a helicopter parent,” Slug said. “I’m going to helicopter this music and make sure it doesn’t fall off the couch.”

When asked if that was an indication of his parenting style for real children, Slug said, “Fuck yeah!”

“Mi Vida Local” is one of three albums about death—hopefully the last of them, he said.

“When I was making, ‘Southsiders,’ I didn’t even realize how much death was on that record until we were really knee deep in it,” Slug said. “Then I was like, ‘Holy shit, there’s a lot of death on here.’ But it wasn’t violent death or scary death; it was just the concept of death, the concept of hell, the concept of mortality.

The grim subject matter arose from an unexpected source—having children. Slug has four.

“I’ve been surrounded by death my whole life—we all have,” Slug said. “People die and we’re sad. We go, ‘I miss her. I miss this. I miss the dog.’ Our relationship with death tends to be this fear of the loss. When I started having more kids and thinking about all these things, I was like, ‘I’m not afraid of losing my life. I’m afraid of somebody else losing my life.’”

“There’s a consciousness I have now about my actions that I didn’t use to have.”

His new perspective unraveled in his lyrics. His words weren’t weapons to hurt people he cared about—not anymore. It wasn’t “complain-y.” It wasn’t so insular.

“If I’m going to talk about some negative shit, I want to make sure I’m showing some sort of resolution in there,” Slug said. “I think it’s all a part of growing up. I was a late bloomer. I didn’t grow up until my late 30s. When I did, I ran to it. I jumped in it like a pool. Then, the music started to show itself.”

As the title suggests, “Mi Vida Local” is about his city and his people.

“There is not a topic on this record that doesn’t address somebody who’s actually literally in my life,” Slug said. “It’s the most insular album I’ve ever made. That was the weird part, to go, ‘OK, now how do I take all this stuff and make it about me again?’”

Slug’s only regret is not Google searching the title first.

“When I gave the title to (Davis), he hated it—and that usually means it’s a good title,” Slug said. “I thought I really had some clever take on it. The problem with old people is we forget to use the mediums of technology at our fingertips to do the simple reference checks … I guess there’s a makeup line called Mi Vida Local. Oh well. What are ya gonna do?”

Slug seems done with death. The final song on the record, “Graffiti,” is a beacon of hope.

“I wanted to close with some optimism to push me into what I’m going to write next, what I’m writing now.”

