Hangout Music Fest Announces 2019 Lineup

Travis Scott. The Lumineers. Khalid. Cardi B. Vampire Weekend. Kygo.

And that’s just the headliners.

Seriously, Hangout Fest is not messing around this year. This lineup might just be their biggest and best ever.

Here’s the complete lineup alphabetically (as of Thursday, Nov. 29):

ALISON WONDERLAND

ARIZONA

BAZZI

BEBE REXHA

BISHOP BRIGGS

BRYCE VINE

BUDDY

CARDI B

CASTLECOMER

DIPLO

DR. FRESCH

EASY LIFE

ELLEY DUHE

ELOHIM

FLORA CASH

GANG OF YOUTHS

GORGON CITY

GRANDSON

GRIZ

HIPPIE SABOTAGE

HOZIER

JADE BIRD

JESSE ROYAL

JIMMY EAT WORLD

JONAS BLUE

JUDAH & THE LION

JUNGLE

JUSTIN JAY

KHALID

KING PRINCESS

KYGO

LAUREN DAIGLE

LOUD LUXURY

LOVELYTHEBAND

MADEINTYO

MOON BOOTS

MORGXN

MURA MASA

PALE WAVES

QUINN XCII

RAVYN LENAE

SHAME

SIR SLY

SLENDERBODIES

SOFI TUKKER

SPENCER LUDWIG

SUPERORGANISM

TAYLOR BENNETT

THE 1975

THE BAND CAMINO

THE HIM

THE INTERRUPTERS

THE LUMINEERS

THE RED CLAY STRAYS

TRAVIS SCOTT

TWO FEET

TWO FRIENDS

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

WALK THE MOON

Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. CST and regular three-day GA passes are $259 for a limited time. You know they tend to sell out, so you better act fast if you want to go.

HANGOUT MUSIC FEST 2017

WHEN: Friday, May 17-Sunday, May 19

WHERE: Gulf Shores, AL

TICKETS: On sale Tuesday, Dec. 4

DETAILS: hangoutmusicfest.com