Holiday Happenings 12/6/18

ONGOING EVENTS

MIRACLE ON PALAFOX Old Hickory Whiskey Bar has been transformed into a boozy winter wonderland for the month of December. Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, 123 S. Palafox. facebook.com/miracleonpalafox

HORSE-DRAWN CARRIAGE RIDES Through Dec. 16 or by appointment. Rides through downtown during the holiday season. carriagesofpensacola.com

WINTERFEST PERFORMANCE TOURS 5 p.m. Weekends through Dec. 16. pensacolawinterfest.org

HOLIDAY CUBE Through Jan. 2. Visit Pensacola has set up an eight-foot holiday cube which will on display at Plaza de Luna throughout the holidays. visitpensacola.com/holidaycube

THURSDAY 12.6

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS: CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST SCHOOL SHOWS 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. $25-$35. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER LOCALS PARTY Noon-6 p.m. Casino Beach Bar and Grille, 41 Fort Pickens Road.

SANTA PAWS AT GULF COAST BREWERY 6-9 p.m. Free to attend; pet photos with Santa for donation to Pensacola Humane Society. Gulf Coast Brewery, 500 E. Heinberg St.

FRIDAY 12.7

CHRISTMAS CARAVAN 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $15. Tour decorated homes. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

HOT GLASS COLD BREW AND UGLY SWEATER PARTY 6-9 p.m. $10-$30. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

FIRST FRIDAY AT BARE HAND COLLECTIVE 6-9 p.m. Bare Hand Collective, 2370 N. Palafox, Bldg. 1. facebook.com/barehandco

MARVIN GOLDSTEIN CHRISTMAS 7 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9490 Foxrun Road.

UWF PRESENTS ‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS’ 7:30 p.m. $7-$18; free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS: CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST 7:30 p.m. $25-$35. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $9-$33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SATURDAY 12.8

ALYSSA’S MINI GIFT MARKET 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alyssa’s, 4586 Chumuckla Highway, Pace. shopalyssas.com

DIY HOLIDAY SUGAR SCRUBS 11 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DECK THE HALLS: A HOLIDAY BRUNCH EVENT 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Special menu alongside regular lunch menu. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

‘POLAR EXPRESS’ PAJAMA PARTY 3 p.m. Through Dec. 23. $7 per person. Infants one and under are free. Children receive free hot chocolate and cookie from refreshment counter. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

WINTERFEST POLAR EXPRESS MINI TOUR 5 p.m. Through Dec. 24. Downtown Pensacola. pensacolawinterfest.org

PENSACOLA CHRISTMAS PARADE 5:15 p.m. Garden and Palafox streets. coxpensacolachristmasparade.org

ESCAMBIA COUNTY HOLIDAY YOUTH EXTRAVAGANZA 6-8 p.m. Free. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St.

SOUNDS OF THE SEASON WITH PENSACOLA BAY HARMONIZERS 7 p.m. Admission is non-perishable food donation to Manna Food Pantry. Gateway Church of Christ, 245 Brent Lane. pensacolabayharmonizers.com

UWF PRESENTS ‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS’ 7:30 p.m. $7-$18; free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS: CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST 7:30 p.m. $25-$35. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $9-$33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUNDAY 12.9

SANTA DROP 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive.

FAMILY COOKING CLASS: COOKIE DECORATING 1-4 p.m. $50 per adult and child. 3660 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

UWF PRESENTS ‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS’ 2:30 p.m. $7-$18; free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS: CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST 2:30 p.m. $25-$35. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 3 p.m. $9-$33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

‘POLAR EXPRESS’ PAJAMA PARTY 3 p.m. Through Dec. 23. $7 per person. Infants one and under are free. Children receive free hot chocolate and cookie from refreshment counter. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

CHIZUKO TREE TRIMMING/PAJAMA PARTY HOSTED BY LARA MARINA 6 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

UWF SYMPHONIC BAND HOLIDAY CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. UWF Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

MONDAY 12.10

JAZZ PENSACOLA’S JINGLE JAM 6:30 p.m. Donations go to Pensacola JazzFest. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 12.11

CREATIONS WITH CHRISSY – UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER DECORATING PARTY 6-8 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St.

WEDNESDAY 12.12

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER SCHOOL SHOW 10 a.m. Free. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

UGLY SWEATER CHRISTMAS PARTY 3-8 p.m. 401 N. Baylen St. facebook.com/thehappyarttour