Winners & Losers 12/13/18

Winners

Thomas Greek

A grassroots fundraising campaign among Navy Federal Credit Union employees in Pensacola propelled Greek to the top of the local Real Men Wear Pink campaign. The vice president of Learning and Development at Navy Federal raised $34,002 for American Cancer Society’s fight against Breast Cancer, ranking him ninth in the nation for all the Real Men Wear Pink campaigns. Attorney Peter Mougey of Levin Papantonio raised more than $18,000 to finish in second place. Combined, the 20 community leaders in the Pensacola campaign raised more than $105,000, beating its goal of $100,000.

Shannon Ogletree

The Santa Rosa County Economic Development Director has been recognized as one of North America’s top 50 economic developers for 2018 by Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants. The economic development professionals selected were nominated by colleagues in the economic development industry and site consultants for excellent practices, innovation and success in building the communities they serve. Ogletree was a member of the first class of Inweekly Rising Stars and has been the director for the Santa Rosa County EDO since 2013.

Gulf Power Foundation

The Gulf Power Foundation has pledged $150,000 for the establishment of the Nonprofit Center for Excellence and Philanthropy at Pensacola State College, which will provide training for nonprofit organizations’ professional staffs and boards. Gulf Power Foundation Board chairman Wendell Smith presented the first installment of $30,000 to the college on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Losers

City of Gulf Breeze

The legal fight over a small parcel of land at the end of Catawba Street appears to have finally concluded, and the city will have to pay out $250,000 for the legal fees of the adjacent homeowners who have contested the public’s right to use the land since 2013. Two weeks ago, the Florida Court of Appeals released its decision to uphold the lower court’s decision to compel the city to pay the plaintiffs’ legal fees. It was the fourth appeal regarding the case that the city of Gulf Breeze had lost.

Bureau of License Issuance

A follow-up report on the handling of the state’s concealed carry permitting process pointed to a lack of management oversight by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the agency needs more controls over employees that review applications for private investigator, security officer, recovery agent and concealed weapon licenses. The audit noted the Bureau of License Issuance managers indicated their process was to verbally reprimand a contracted employee who had been the subject of a “management report” and to terminate the contracted employee for a second offense. But that wasn’t the agency’s practice, according to the report. The audit came after media reports that 48 employees had made mistakes in the review process, requiring the agency to revoke two concealed weapons licenses and an armed security guard license. At least 300 concealed weapons permits were revoked eventually.