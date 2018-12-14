Holiday Happenings 12/13/18

Ongoing Events

MIRACLE ON PALAFOX Old Hickory Whiskey Bar has been transformed into a boozy winter wonderland for the month of December. Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, 123 S. Palafox. facebook.com/miracleonpalafox

HORSE-DRAWN CARRIAGE RIDES Through Dec. 16 or by appointment. Rides through downtown during the holiday season. carriagesofpensacola.com

WINTERFEST PERFORMANCE TOURS 5 p.m. Weekends through Dec. 16. pensacolawinterfest.org

HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXTRAVAGANZA Through Dec. 30. Sales and photos with Santa at various booths. T and W Flea Market, 1717 N. T Street.

HOLIDAY ICE SKATE Various times. Dec. 19-31. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

HOLIDAY CUBE Through Jan. 2. Visit Pensacola has set up an eight-foot holiday cube, which will be on display at Plaza de Luna throughout the holidays. visitpensacola.com/holidaycube

THURSDAY 12.13

MIXED MEDIA JINGLE MINGLE 6 p.m. Free. Raffle prizes, ugly sweater contest, fundraiser for Florida Disaster Fund. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON TOUR 7:30 p.m. $32-$59. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $17. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE 7:30 p.m. $12. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

FRIDAY 12.14

EVER’MAN COOKS WITH CHEF MARGARET EDWARDS: HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING 5:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

UWF PRESENTS A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $7-$18; free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $9-$33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

LITTLE SPRUCE MAKERS MARKET PREVIEW PARTY 7:30-9 p.m. $20-$30. Museum of Commerce 201 E Zaragoza St.

SARA EVANS AT CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $43-$92. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE 7:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

SATURDAY 12.15

ALYSSA’S MINI GIFT MARKET 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alyssa’s, 4586 Chumuckla Highway, Pace. shopalyssas.com

LITTLE SPRUCE MAKERS MARKET 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $5-$11. Museum of Commerce 201 E Zaragoza St.

HAPPY HOGWARTS HOLIDAY 10 a.m.-9 p.m. $30. The Happy Art Tour, 401 N. Baylen St. facebook.com/pg/thehappyarttour

DECK THE HALLS: A HOLIDAY BRUNCH EVENT 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Special menu alongside regular lunch menu. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

SANTA’S PUPPY PARTY 1-4 p.m. Adopt a puppy courtesy of the Escambia County Animal Shelter. 223 S. Palafox.

EAST HILL PIZZA HOLIDAY EVENT 2-5 p.m. East Hill Pizza, 2030 N. 12th Ave. easthillpizza.com

POLAR EXPRESS PAJAMA PARTY 3 p.m. Through Dec. 23. $7 per person. Infants one and under are free. Children receive free hot chocolate and cookie from refreshment counter. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON THE WILD SIDE 4:30 p.m. Free. Also on Dec. 22, 23 and 29. Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, Inc. 105 N. S St. pensacolawildlife.com

WINTERFEST POLAR EXPRESS MINI TOUR 5 p.m. Through Dec. 24. Downtown Pensacola. pensacolawinterfest.org

WINTER BREWFEST 5-7 p.m. $20-$25. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

ALYSSA’S CANDLELIGHT NIGHT 6-8 p.m. Alyssa’s, 4586 Chumuckla Highway, Pace. shopalyssas.com

HOLIDAY CARNAGE 7-9:15 p.m. $10. Championship wrestling. American Legion Post 33, 1401 W. Intendencia St.

UWF PRESENTS A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $7-$18; free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 7:30 p.m. $9-$33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE 7:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE PRESENTS: WHITE TIE CHRISTMAS 8 p.m. $28-$38. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

YULE BALL 8 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SUNDAY 12.16

LITTLE SPRUCE MAKERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $5-$11. Museum of Commerce 201 E Zaragoza St.

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH SANTA 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 165 Ft. Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

UWF PRESENTS A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS 2:30 p.m. $7-$18; free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE 2:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER 3 p.m. $9-$33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

POLAR EXPRESS PAJAMA PARTY 3 p.m. Through Dec. 23. $7 per person. Infants one and under are free. Children receive free hot chocolate and cookie from refreshment counter. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

‘TIS THE SEASON TO SING ALONG 5-6 p.m. Free. The Rex Theater, 18 N. Palafox. choralsocietyofpensacola.org/sing-along

‘TWAS A GIRL’S NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS: THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. $33-$58. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MONDAY 12.17

UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER BINGO 8 p.m. Drink specials and prize to ugliest Christmas sweater. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 12.18

BODACIOUS BELLS: JINGLE MINGLE FEAT. ANGELENA’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO 5:30-8 p.m. $20-80. Live entertainment, food and photos with Santa. Bodacious Shops, 407 S. Palafox. bodaciousolive.com

GINO ROSARIA’S 5TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS FUNDRAISER CONCERT 6:30 p.m. $20 minimum donation; proceeds benefit Pensacola Community Music School. Performances from Gino Rosaria and the Prolific Sideman, Adam Hawley from Los Angeles, CA. Adam Hawley was named both Smooth Jazz News and JazzTrax Debut Artist of the Year. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillquarter.com

WHITE CHRISTMAS FILM SCREENING 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

WEDNESDAY 12.19

MOVIE UNDER THE STARS: ‘HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS’ 5 and 7:30 p.m. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. facebook.com/fromthegroundupgarden

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TOUR WITH GO RETRO 5:30-7:15 p.m. Through Dec. 22. $10-$20. 610 N. Spring St. goretro.us