Calendar 2/14/19

THURSDAY 2.14

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

QUILT, STITCH AND SEW OPEN SESSION 1-3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

MATT AND KIM 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

FRIDAY 2.15

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: SHOPPING THE CO-OP 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PARTY GRAS 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Mardi Gras party for seniors age 50 and up. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St. playpensacola.com

SAVING PENSACOLA’S BLACK HISTORY: JULEE PATON HOUSE 11:30 a.m. Pensacola Historic Preservation Society luncheon meeting at O’Charley’s, 6233 N. Davis Highway. Reservations required. Call Judy DeBolt at 477-3294.

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POET JEFF SANTOSUOSSO AND AUTHOR ANDREA WALKER 6 p.m. Free. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

UR VOICE, UR NIGHT OPEN MIC 7 p.m. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

PAPADOSIO 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MASTER CLASS 7:30 p.m. $25. Collaboration between Pensacola Little Theatre and Pensacola Opera. 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

THE LITTLE MERMAID 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

ICE FLYERS VS. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN 7:35 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 10 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SATURDAY 2.16

PARKRUN MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

COUPLES CLASH 8 a.m.-4 p.m. $95 per couple. Hosted by Bare Hand Collective and Revolt Fitness. Revolt Fitness, 1102 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/barehandco

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

ADOPT A PET AT ALYSSA’S 9 a.m.- 6p.m. Alyssa’s Antiques, 4586 Chumuckla Highway. shopalyssas.com

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Wayside Park & Graffiti Bridge. Meet at Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St., and Bartram Memorial Park, 211 Bayfront Parkway. oceanhourfl.com

LEAPS 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

EVER’MAN COOKS 2 p.m. With Chef Margaret Edwards, champagne tasting. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

J RODDY WALSTON & THE BUSINESS, MURDER BY DEATH 7 p.m. $22-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ICE FLYERS VS. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN 7:05 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

MASTER CLASS 7:30 p.m. $25. Collaboration between Pensacola Little Theatre and Pensacola Opera. 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

THE LITTLE MERMAID 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

MOZART MADNESS 7:30 p.m. $10. First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright St. pensacolasymphony.com

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 2.17

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

THE LITTLE MERMAID 2:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS: ONE WORLD, MANY VOICES 2:30 p.m. $26-$36. Saenger Theatre, 118 N. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MASTER CLASS 3 p.m. $25. Collaboration between Pensacola Little Theatre and Pensacola Opera. 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

ICE FLYERS VS. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN 4:05 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

CONVERSATION WITH CREATIVES: BIG JERK SODA 5-6 p.m. $5. Bare Hand Collective, 2370 N. Palafox. facebook.com/barehandco

MORE THAN JUST MOSAICS: THE ANCIENT SYNAGOGUE AT HUQOQ IN ISRAEL’S GALILEE 5:30 reception. 6:30 lecture. Discussion with Dr. Jodi Magness. Voices of Pensacola Multicultural Center, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org

LETTUCE 7 p.m. $21. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 2.18

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

‘WHAT MAKES JERUSALEM SPECIAL’ LUNCH AND LECTURE 11:30 a.m. $10 (for lunch). Temple Beth-El, 800 N. Palafox. historicpensacola.org

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BREAD MAKING 5-8 p.m. $40. Pensacola Cooks, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: SEAFOOD GUMBO 6 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com



TUESDAY 2.19

BREAKFAST AND A MOVIE 9 a.m. $10 per person. Chick-Fil-A breakfast and movie. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd., Ste. B. navalaviationmuseum.org

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

HOME BUTCHER COOKS: BASICS OF BEEF, PORK AND CHICKEN 6 p.m. $39. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MOLINO MELODIES 6 p.m. Learn to play mountain dulcimer. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A

FULL MOON MEDITATION & RITUAL 6:30-9:30 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbe

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

“REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE” 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The REX Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

JD MCPHERSON 7 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

WEDNESDAY 2.20

POPULAR LITERARY BOOK CLUB 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACON 2019: MIDDLE EARTH AT PERFECT PLAIN 4 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: COOKING LIGHT 5 and 7 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: CAST IRON PIZZA 6 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

VINTUS PORTFOLIO WINE TASTING 6-8 p.m. $25-$30. Pot Roast and Pino, 11-B S. Palafox. potroastpinot.com/winetasting

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

INSIDE OUT: THE PEOPLE’S ART PROJECT At Jefferson St. and Main St. pensacolamuseum.org

65TH ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

A WORLD OF STRANGE, CREEPY AND ODD On view through Feb. 28. First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

ARCHITECTURE FOR TRAVELERS On view through March. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CASITA On view through March. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

AUBREY BEARDSLEY: ART OF THE LINE BLOCK PRINT OPENING RECEPTION On view through March 9. TAG, Bldg. 82, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

GESCHE WÜRFEL: WHAT REMAINS OF THE DAY- MEMORIES OF WORLD WAR II On view through March 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ADORN On view through March 23. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

ART BY DIANE BRIM AND KATHY BREAZEALE On view through May 12. Luna Fine Art Gallery, Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

DOCUFLORIDA II On view through May 17. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

65th Annual Members of PMA Juried Exhibition The UWF Pensacola Museum of Art invites artists, makers, designers and creative thinkers from our member community to submit artworks to MoPMA 2019 for the 65th Annual Members of PMA Juried Exhibition. This exhibition seeks to generate community dialogue, foster creative expression and thought and recognize the support of our member community. MoPMA 2019 is the 65th Annual Members of PMA Exhibition and is open to PMA members working in all media and subject matter. You may become a member when you enter. Submissions due by March 7, 2019, at midnight. Selected artists will be notified via email indicating which artwork by March 11. Selected artwork drop-off daytime March 19, 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Opening reception and awards ceremony will be April 5, 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

GAME ON DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Sign up at 6 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 2.14

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

NICK ANDREWS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JOEY COLLINS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 2.15

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Noon. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DAD PARTY 5 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

EDWARD DAVID ANDERSON 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

UNDER PRESSURE 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE GOOD LOOKINGS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE FAMOUS NAMELESS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSEHOE KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 2.16

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC 12-3 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

EDWARD DAVID ANDERSON 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

UNDER PRESSURE 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

THE GOOD LOOKINGS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE FAMOUS NAMELESS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 2.17

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

CROSSTOWN 5-8:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

NICK ANDERSON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 2.18

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

SUPER JAZZ GUMBO 6:30-9 p.m. $20. Featuring Cajun jazz from Fais Do-Do. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 2.19

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WEDNESDAY 2.20

LIVE MUSIC 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 5 p.m. Open mic night. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com