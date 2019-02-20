Pensacola, Florida
Wednesday February 20th 2019

Hangout Fest Announce Kickoff Party

The team at Hangout Fest has announced the line-up for their 2019 Kickoff Party and it’s totally worth trekking to Orange Beach a day early for.

Here’s who will be there: Big Gigantic, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Camelphat, SNBRN and more.

Tickets for the Thursday, May 16, Kickoff Party are available as an add-on for $55 with GA tickets and are on sale now. Admission is already included with VIP and Super VIP tickets.

HANGOUT MUSIC FEST 2019
WHEN: Thursday, May 16-Sunday, May 19
WHERE: Gulf Shores, AL
TICKETS: On sale now
DETAILS: hangoutmusicfest.com

