Calendar 2/21/19

THURSDAY 2.21

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 11 a.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

BAPTIST HEALTH CARE: COOKING WITH CRUZ Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DOWNTOWN PENSACOLA PUBLIC PARKING WORKSHOP 1:30 p.m. Free. Elebash Jewelry Co. 36 S. Palafox. downtownpensacola.com

VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: CAST IRON PIZZA 6-8 p.m. $70.06. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WHAT’S NEXT 2019: SIX COURSE WINE DINNER 6:30-9:30 p.m. $75. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox St. skopelosatnewworld.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

DINNER AND AN ARIA 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingc

PENSACON KICK-OFF PARTY 6 p.m. Costume contest and opening of Merrill Movie Museum. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

PILOT HOUSE 6-11 p.m. Selections from the Merrill Movie Museum collection of movie props and memorabilia will be on display above Atlas. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

LOS LOBOS 7 p.m. $45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

THIRD THURSDAY MEDITATION 7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FRIDAY 2.22

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

HARRY POTTER’S HOGWARTS SCHOOL OF WITCHCRAFT AND WIZARDRY 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

STAR TREK SCENES AT ATLAS OYSTER HOUSE 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

STAR WARS CATINA 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

STRANGER THINGS PENSACON PARTY 11 a.m. The Tin Cow, 102 S. Palafox. thetincow.com

PENSACON 1-8 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com

RICK AND MORTY PENSACON PARTY 4 p.m. Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen and Taproom, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. Afterparty from 9 to 11 p.m. Celebrate all things comic book and pop culture with the Pensacon-themed event. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

EVER’MAN COOKS: HEALTHY FRENCH COOKING WITH CHRISTINE SALOME Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PILOT HOUSE 6-11 p.m. Selections from the Merrill Movie Museum collection of movie props and memorabilia will be on display above Atlas. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

SPEAK-EASY VOL. 2 7 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

THE FLOOZIES 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

THE LITTLE MERMAID 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

SATURDAY 2.23

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

PINK I CAN RUN 5K $35. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. National Seashore – Fort Pickens, 1400 Ft. Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. Meet at the Fishing Pier, Langdon Beach or Parking Lot 19A. oceanhourfl.com

DIY CONTAINER GARDENING 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

YOGA AND MIMOSAS 10-11:30 a.m. $10 per adult. Childcare available for $5 per child. Pensacola Athletic Center, 7700 W. Highway 98. pacactive.com

PENSACON 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com

HARRY POTTER’S HOGWARTS SCHOOL OF WITCHCRAFT AND WIZARDRY 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

STAR TREK SCENES AT ATLAS OYSTER HOUSE 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

STAR WARS CATINA 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

PILOT HOUSE 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Selections from the Merrill Movie Museum collection of movie props and memorabilia will be on display above Atlas. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

RICK AND MORTY PENSACON PARTY 11 a.m. Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen and Taproom, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

STRANGER THINGS PENSACON PARTY 11 a.m. The Tin Cow, 102 S. Palafox. thetincow.com

TAGGED: GRAFFITI ART CLASS Noon-1:30 p.m. $24.99. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

KIDS AND CRITTERS PARADE 2-3 p.m. Casino Beach parking lot, Pensacola Beach.

NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

PUSH: MULADHARA HEALING 6 p.m. $15. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE: PENSACON WEEKEND EDITION 6 p.m. $15-$50. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

NOCHE DE KARNAVAL 6-10 p.m. $20-$25. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 for workshop. $10 for party. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country and ballroom music. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

THE LITTLE MERMAID 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

SUNDAY 2.24

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

PENSACON 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HARRY POTTER’S HOGWARTS SCHOOL OF WITCHCRAFT AND WIZARDRY 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

STAR TREK SCENES AT ATLAS OYSTER HOUSE 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

STAR WARS CATINA 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

PILOT HOUSE 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Selections from the Merrill Movie Museum collection of movie props and memorabilia will be on display above Atlas. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

RICK AND MORTY PENSACON PARTY 11 a.m. Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen and Taproom, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

STRANGER THINGS PENSACON PARTY 11 a.m. The Tin Cow, 102 S. Palafox. thetincow.com

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.comSUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

CRAWFISH BOIL AT WORLD OF BEER 2-6 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox.

THE LITTLE MERMAID 2:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

SPAFFORD 7 p.m. $17.50-$79. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 2.25

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

HEART-HEALTH COOKING WITH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ESCAMBIA COUNTY 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MOLINO BOOK CLUB 6 p.m. 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

STEPHEN MARLEY ACOUSTIC 7 p.m. $26-$125. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

UWF SINGERS: COLLABORATIONS 7:30 p.m. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com



TUESDAY 2.26

BREAKFAST AND A MOVIE 9 a.m. $10 per person. Chick-Fil-A breakfast and movie. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd., Ste. B. navalaviationmuseum.org

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: PENSACOLA HISTORY 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

CULTURES COOK: FLAVORS OF BRAZIL WITH PENSACOLA OPERA $40. Pensacola Cooks, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MOLINO MELODIES 6 p.m. Learn to play mountain dulcimer. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY WITH GUESTS CROWBAR, THE OBSESSED, MOTHERSHIP 6:30 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

WEDNESDAY 2.27

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

FUNDRAISER FOR PENSACOLA POLICE OFFICER STEPHEN GROGAN 5:30-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: CAST IRON FILET MIGNON AND BLACKENED SHRIMP 6-8 p.m. $70.06. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

THE EXPENDABLES 7 p.m. $18-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

MICRO/MACRO 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. Free performance from Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. pensacolasymphony.com

Current Exhibits

INSIDE OUT: THE PEOPLE’S ART PROJECT At Jefferson Street and Main Street. pensacolamuseum.org

A WORLD OF STRANGE, CREEPY AND ODD On view through Feb. 28. First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

ARCHITECTURE FOR TRAVELERS On view through March. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CASITA On view through March. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

AUBREY BEARDSLEY: ART OF THE LINE BLOCK PRINT OPENING RECEPTION On view through March 9. TAG, Bldg 82, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

GESCHE WÜRFEL: WHAT REMAINS OF THE DAY- MEMORIES OF WORLD WAR II On view through March 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ADORN On view through March 23. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

ART BY DIANE BRIM AND KATHY BREAZEALE On view through May 12. Luna Fine Art Gallery, Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

DOCUFLORIDA II On view through May 17. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

65th Annual Members of PMA Juried Exhibition The UWF Pensacola Museum of Art invites artists, makers, designers and creative thinkers from our member community to submit artworks to MoPMA 2019 for the 65th Annual Members of PMA Juried Exhibition. This exhibition seeks to generate community dialogue, foster creative expression and thought and recognize the support of our member community. MoPMA 2019 is the 65th Annual Members of PMA Exhibition and is open to PMA members working in all media and subject matter. You may become a member when you enter. Submissions due by March 7, 2019, at midnight. Selected artists will be notified via email indicating which artwork was chosen by March 11, 2019. Selected artwork drop-off is on March 19 and 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Opening reception and awards ceremony will be April 5, 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

GAME ON DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Sign up at 6 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 2.21

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

THE FLAVORS 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 2.22

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Noon. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MIKE QUINN End O’ The Alley, Seville Courtyard, 130 E. Government St, sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

EDWARD DAVID ANDERSON 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CROSSTOWN 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

ULTRAVIOLET 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 2.23

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC 12-3 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

EDWARD DAVID ANDERSON 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

TIME TRAVELERS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

ULTRAVIOLET 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 2.24

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



MONDAY 2.25

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 2.26

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Feat. Harolyn Bettis. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

JESSIE LYNN RITTER 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WEDNESDAY 2.27

LIVE MUSIC 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 5 p.m. Open mic night. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com