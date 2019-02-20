Calendar 2/21/19

THURSDAY 2.21
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 11 a.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
BAPTIST HEALTH CARE: COOKING WITH CRUZ Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DOWNTOWN PENSACOLA PUBLIC PARKING WORKSHOP 1:30 p.m. Free. Elebash Jewelry Co. 36 S. Palafox. downtownpensacola.com
VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: CAST IRON PIZZA 6-8 p.m. $70.06. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
WHAT’S NEXT 2019: SIX COURSE WINE DINNER 6:30-9:30 p.m. $75. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox St. skopelosatnewworld.com
LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
DINNER AND AN ARIA 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingc
PENSACON KICK-OFF PARTY 6 p.m. Costume contest and opening of Merrill Movie Museum. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
PILOT HOUSE 6-11 p.m. Selections from the Merrill Movie Museum collection of movie props and memorabilia will be on display above Atlas. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
LOS LOBOS 7 p.m. $45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
THIRD THURSDAY MEDITATION 7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FRIDAY 2.22
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
HARRY POTTER’S HOGWARTS SCHOOL OF WITCHCRAFT AND WIZARDRY 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
STAR TREK SCENES AT ATLAS OYSTER HOUSE 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
STAR WARS CATINA 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
STRANGER THINGS PENSACON PARTY 11 a.m. The Tin Cow, 102 S. Palafox. thetincow.com
PENSACON 1-8 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com
RICK AND MORTY PENSACON PARTY 4 p.m. Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen and Taproom, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. Afterparty from 9 to 11 p.m. Celebrate all things comic book and pop culture with the Pensacon-themed event. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
EVER’MAN COOKS: HEALTHY FRENCH COOKING WITH CHRISTINE SALOME Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PILOT HOUSE 6-11 p.m. Selections from the Merrill Movie Museum collection of movie props and memorabilia will be on display above Atlas. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
SPEAK-EASY VOL. 2 7 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
THE FLOOZIES 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
THE LITTLE MERMAID 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
SATURDAY 2.23
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
PINK I CAN RUN 5K $35. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. National Seashore – Fort Pickens, 1400 Ft. Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach. Meet at the Fishing Pier, Langdon Beach or Parking Lot 19A. oceanhourfl.com
DIY CONTAINER GARDENING 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
YOGA AND MIMOSAS 10-11:30 a.m. $10 per adult. Childcare available for $5 per child. Pensacola Athletic Center, 7700 W. Highway 98. pacactive.com
PENSACON 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com
HARRY POTTER’S HOGWARTS SCHOOL OF WITCHCRAFT AND WIZARDRY 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
STAR TREK SCENES AT ATLAS OYSTER HOUSE 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
STAR WARS CATINA 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
PILOT HOUSE 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Selections from the Merrill Movie Museum collection of movie props and memorabilia will be on display above Atlas. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
RICK AND MORTY PENSACON PARTY 11 a.m. Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen and Taproom, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
STRANGER THINGS PENSACON PARTY 11 a.m. The Tin Cow, 102 S. Palafox. thetincow.com
TAGGED: GRAFFITI ART CLASS Noon-1:30 p.m. $24.99. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
KIDS AND CRITTERS PARADE 2-3 p.m. Casino Beach parking lot, Pensacola Beach.
NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us
PUSH: MULADHARA HEALING 6 p.m. $15. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
BIG DEAL BURLESQUE: PENSACON WEEKEND EDITION 6 p.m. $15-$50. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
NOCHE DE KARNAVAL 6-10 p.m. $20-$25. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 for workshop. $10 for party. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country and ballroom music. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
THE LITTLE MERMAID 7:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
SUNDAY 2.24
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
PENSACON 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HARRY POTTER’S HOGWARTS SCHOOL OF WITCHCRAFT AND WIZARDRY 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
STAR TREK SCENES AT ATLAS OYSTER HOUSE 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
STAR WARS CATINA 11 a.m. until close, throughout Pensacon weekend. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
PILOT HOUSE 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Selections from the Merrill Movie Museum collection of movie props and memorabilia will be on display above Atlas. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
RICK AND MORTY PENSACON PARTY 11 a.m. Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen and Taproom, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
STRANGER THINGS PENSACON PARTY 11 a.m. The Tin Cow, 102 S. Palafox. thetincow.com
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.comSUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
CRAWFISH BOIL AT WORLD OF BEER 2-6 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox.
THE LITTLE MERMAID 2:30 p.m. $6-$18. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
SPAFFORD 7 p.m. $17.50-$79. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 2.25
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
HEART-HEALTH COOKING WITH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ESCAMBIA COUNTY 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MOLINO BOOK CLUB 6 p.m. 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
STEPHEN MARLEY ACOUSTIC 7 p.m. $26-$125. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
UWF SINGERS: COLLABORATIONS 7:30 p.m. UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
TUESDAY 2.26
BREAKFAST AND A MOVIE 9 a.m. $10 per person. Chick-Fil-A breakfast and movie. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd., Ste. B. navalaviationmuseum.org
JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: PENSACOLA HISTORY 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us
CULTURES COOK: FLAVORS OF BRAZIL WITH PENSACOLA OPERA $40. Pensacola Cooks, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MOLINO MELODIES 6 p.m. Learn to play mountain dulcimer. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A
COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY WITH GUESTS CROWBAR, THE OBSESSED, MOTHERSHIP 6:30 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
WEDNESDAY 2.27
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
FUNDRAISER FOR PENSACOLA POLICE OFFICER STEPHEN GROGAN 5:30-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: CAST IRON FILET MIGNON AND BLACKENED SHRIMP 6-8 p.m. $70.06. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
THE EXPENDABLES 7 p.m. $18-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
MICRO/MACRO 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. Free performance from Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. pensacolasymphony.com
Current Exhibits
INSIDE OUT: THE PEOPLE’S ART PROJECT At Jefferson Street and Main Street. pensacolamuseum.org
A WORLD OF STRANGE, CREEPY AND ODD On view through Feb. 28. First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
ARCHITECTURE FOR TRAVELERS On view through March. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CASITA On view through March. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
AUBREY BEARDSLEY: ART OF THE LINE BLOCK PRINT OPENING RECEPTION On view through March 9. TAG, Bldg 82, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
GESCHE WÜRFEL: WHAT REMAINS OF THE DAY- MEMORIES OF WORLD WAR II On view through March 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ADORN On view through March 23. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
ART BY DIANE BRIM AND KATHY BREAZEALE On view through May 12. Luna Fine Art Gallery, Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com
DOCUFLORIDA II On view through May 17. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for artists
65th Annual Members of PMA Juried Exhibition The UWF Pensacola Museum of Art invites artists, makers, designers and creative thinkers from our member community to submit artworks to MoPMA 2019 for the 65th Annual Members of PMA Juried Exhibition. This exhibition seeks to generate community dialogue, foster creative expression and thought and recognize the support of our member community. MoPMA 2019 is the 65th Annual Members of PMA Exhibition and is open to PMA members working in all media and subject matter. You may become a member when you enter. Submissions due by March 7, 2019, at midnight. Selected artists will be notified via email indicating which artwork was chosen by March 11, 2019. Selected artwork drop-off is on March 19 and 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Opening reception and awards ceremony will be April 5, 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
GAME ON DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Sign up at 6 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 2.21
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
THE FLAVORS 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 2.22
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC Noon. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MIKE QUINN End O’ The Alley, Seville Courtyard, 130 E. Government St, sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
EDWARD DAVID ANDERSON 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.
ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CROSSTOWN 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
ULTRAVIOLET 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 2.23
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC 12-3 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
EDWARD DAVID ANDERSON 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
TIME TRAVELERS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
ULTRAVIOLET 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 2.24
KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 2.25
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 2.26
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Feat. Harolyn Bettis. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
JESSIE LYNN RITTER 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
WEDNESDAY 2.27
LIVE MUSIC 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 5 p.m. Open mic night. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com