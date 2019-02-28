Winners & Losers 2/28/19

Winners

Brian Clark

The Pensacola Council of the Navy League presented the 2019 Margaret Flowers Civic Award to NAS Whiting Field Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Clark. The award recognizes military members who contributed volunteer time to local religious, civic, educational, fraternal and other service organizations and whose work “greatly enhances the quality of life” in the communities in which they live and serve. Clark, an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate, is the NAS Whiting Field volunteer program coordinator, volunteering at 96 community service events, and giving back more than 533 hours with organizations such as Meals on Wheels, the Shepard House and local Milton schools.

Kristen Regan

The Pensacola photographer has been chosen to exhibit in ArtFields with early 400 other artists from around the Southeast. ArtFields is an annual, nine-day art competition in Lake City, S.C., that awards more than $140,000 in cash prizes to exhibitors. This year, the event takes place April 26-May 4. Congratulations, Kristen.

Main Street Milton

The Main Street Milton Board of Directors unanimously voted to voluntarily subject itself to the Florida Sunshine Law. Main Street Milton has expanded its roles in economic development, historic preservation, downtown special events and the Main Street Events Center, and the board wanted to make transparency and accountability priorities. Board President Cassandra Sharp said, “This is another effort by MSM continuing to raise the bar for ourselves and the Milton community.”

Losers

“Green Book” Producers and Director

Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler and Peter Farrelly thanked a great number of people during their Best Picture acceptance speeches but failed to mention Pensacola native Don Shirley, the man Mahershala Ali won an Oscar for portraying. We hope movies will be made of Dr. Shirley and Victor Green, creator of the Green Books. They deserve the recognition.

Escambia School Board

The board has nudged out the Emerald Coast Utility Board as the biggest rubber stamp board in Escambia County. The school board voted 4-1 in favor of School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas’ recommendation to close yet another school in the African-American community, McMillan Pre-K Center. Since he took office in 2008, Thomas has closed Hallmark, Spencer-Bibbs and Allie Yniestra. The school board has helped him abandon the black community.

Goodloe Sutton

The longtime editor of the Democrat-Reporter newspaper in Linden, Ala. wrote an unusual editorial on Valentine’s Day. Sutton called for the Ku Klux Klan to “ride again” against “Democrats in the Republican Party and Democrats [who] are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama.” He claimed that slaves freed after the civil war “borrowed their former masters’ robes and horses and rode through the night to frighten some evil doers. Sometimes they had to kill one or two of them, but so what.” Somebody needs to hide Crazy Uncle Goodloe’s moonshine and his keyboard.